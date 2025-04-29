मंगलवार, 29 अप्रैल 2025
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 29 april 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 29 अप्रैल 2025 (07:48 IST)

लगातार 5वें दिन भी LOC पर पाक सेना की गोलीबारी, भारतीय सेना ने भी दिया करारा जवाब

Live news in Hindi
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को आतंकवाद पर जमकर लगाई लताड़। लगातार 5वें दिन भी नियंत्रण रेखा पर पाकिस्तान ने किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन। भारतीय सेना ने दिया करारा जवाब। पल पल की जानकारी... 


07:45 AM, 29th Apr
LoC पर पाक सेना ने लगातार 5वें दिन भी गोलीबारी की। अखनूर, कुपवाड़ा और बारामूला सेक्टर में हुआ सीजफायर का उल्लंघन। भारतीय सेना ने भी दिया करारा जवाब। 

07:44 AM, 29th Apr
संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र में भारत की उपस्थायी प्रतिनिधि योजना पटेल ने भारत की पाकिस्तान को लताड़ा। पाकिस्तानी रक्षा मंत्री का कबूलनामा पूरी दुनिया ने सुना। पटेल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद को पालता है। पाकिस्तान में आतंकियों को ट्रेनिंग, फंडिंग और समर्थन। 
पाकिस्तान पर कभी भी हमला कर सकता है भारत, रक्षा मंत्री के बयान से मची खलबली

Gold : अक्षय तृतीया से पहले सोने में बड़ी गिरावट, जानिए कितनी है कीमत, ग्राहकों के लिए लुभावने ऑफर्स

PoK में मची खलबली, एक्शन की आहट से घबराया पाकिस्तान, 42 लॉन्च पैड की पहचान, बिलों में छुपे आतंकी

कैमरे में कैद हुआ पहलगाम हमले का दिल दहलाने वाला मंजर, गोलियों की गड़गड़ाहट और खौफ में चीखते-भागते पर्यटक

पहलगाम का बदला, मई में हो सकता है भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध? सैन्य कार्रवाई की जमीन तैयार कर रही है मोदी सरकार

रक्षा मंत्री के बयान से Pakistan में खलबली, कभी भी हमला कर सकता भारत, आर्मी चीफ मुनीर की मुसीबत बढ़ी, 500 सैनिकों के इस्तीफे

Pahalgam Attack: भारत से तनाव के बीच नवाज शरीफ ने छोटे भाई शाहबाज शरीफ को क्या दी नसीहत

Pahalgam Attack: भारत से तनाव के बीच नवाज शरीफ ने छोटे भाई शाहबाज शरीफ को क्या दी नसीहतपाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ चाहते हैं कि पाकिस्तान और भारत के बीच तनाव कम करने के लिए कूटनीतिक माध्यम का इस्तेमाल किया जाए। स्थानीय मीडिया ने यह खबर दी है। हालांकि नवाज़ शरीफ ने पहलगाम में 22 अप्रैल को हुए आतंकवादी हमले की अब तक निंदा नहीं की है।

योरप के कई देशों में भीषण बिजली संकट, स्पेन और पुर्तगाल में प्लेन से मेट्रो तक सब ठप

योरप के कई देशों में भीषण बिजली संकट, स्पेन और पुर्तगाल में प्लेन से मेट्रो तक सब ठपयोरप के कई देशों में अचानक भीषण बिजली संकट पैदा हो गया। स्पेन और पुर्तगाल समेत कई इलाकों में ब्लैकआउट के कारण हवाई सेवाओं से लेकर मेट्रो तक का संचालन प्रभावित हो गया। इस कारण देश की एक बड़ी आबादी अंधेरे में डूब गई है। हालांकि इस मुसीबत से निपटने के लिए देशों ने कई प्रोटोकॉल लागू किए है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को लेकर लगाई फटकार, कहा आप बड़े राजमार्ग बना रहे हैं लेकिन सुविधाओं के अभाव में लोग मर रहे

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को लेकर लगाई फटकार, कहा आप बड़े राजमार्ग बना रहे हैं लेकिन सुविधाओं के अभाव में लोग मर रहेनई दिल्ली। सड़क/मोटर वाहन हादसों के शिकार लोगों के लिए नकदीरहित इलाज (cashless treatment) की योजना तैयार करने में देरी को लेकर केंद्र पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए उच्चतम न्यायालय (Supreme Court ) ने सोमवार को कहा कि आप बड़े-बड़े राजमार्गों का निर्माण कर रहे हैं लेकिन सुविधाओं के अभाव में लोग वहां मर रहे हैं। न्यायमूर्ति अभय एस ओका (Abhay S Oka) और न्यायमूर्ति उज्ज्वल भुइयां (Ujjal Bhuiyan) की पीठ ने कहा कि 8 जनवरी के आदेश के बावजूद केंद्र ने न तो निर्देश का पालन किया और न ही समय बढ़ाने की मांग की।

विजय दिवस के अवसर पर रूस ने की 8 से 10 मई को यूक्रेन में युद्धविराम की घोषणा

विजय दिवस के अवसर पर रूस ने की 8 से 10 मई को यूक्रेन में युद्धविराम की घोषणाRussia declares ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to 10: रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) के कार्यालय क्रेमलिन ने यूक्रेन में 8 से 10 मई तक पूर्ण युद्धविराम (ceasefire) की सोमवार को घोषणा की। रूस ने द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध में नाजी जर्मनी पर जीत के अवसर पर आयोजित विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में यह घोषणा की है। यह युद्धविराम आठ मई की मध्यरात्रि से शुरू होगा और 10 मई तक चलेगा। क्रेमलिन ने कहा कि रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने 9 मई को विजय दिवस के लिए मानवीय आधार पर शत्रुतापूर्ण कार्रवाई को पूरी तरह से रोकने का आदेश दिया है।

Oppo K13 5G : 7000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G फोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलका

Oppo K13 5G : 7000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G फोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलकाOppo K13 5G : आखिरकार oppo ने अपना नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसका सभी को इंतजार था। यह एक सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन है। Oppo K13 5G को दो स्टोरेज वेरिएंट्स- 8GB RAM + 128GB और 8GB RAM + 256GB में खरीद सकते हैं। फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 17,999 रुपये है। इसका टॉप वेरिएंट 19,999 रुपए में आता है।

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भी

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भीXiaomi 15 की सेल शुरू हो चुकी है। Xiaomi की लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप सीरीज में आने वाला ये फोन लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 8 इलीट चिपसेट से लैस है। डिवाइस में आपको 16GB तक LPDDR5X RAM देखने को मिल रही है और 1TB तक UFS 4.1 स्टोरेज मिलती है। इस स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स हैं। Xiaomi India की वेबसाइट और Amazon India पर खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है।

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोनMotorola ने हाल ही में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन motorola edge 60 fusion लॉन्च किया है। कम कीमत में स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। साथ ही स्मार्टफोन में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा भी है। यह फोन मीडियाटेक डाइमेंसिटी प्रोसेसर से पावर्ड है। motorola edge 60 fusion को तीन रंगों पैनटोन स्लिपस्ट्रीम, पैनटोन जेफायर और पैनटोन अमेजोनाइट कलर्स में लाया गया है।
