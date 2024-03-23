शनिवार, 23 मार्च 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 23 मार्च 2024 (09:32 IST)

Live : केजरीवाल की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, एक और आप विधायक के ठिकानों पर ED की रेड

ed
23 march live updates : प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) की टीम ने शनिवार सुबह आप विधायक गुलाब सिंह के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की। पल पल की जानकारी... 
 

09:30 AM, 23rd Mar
दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि दुनिया भर के लोगों को पता चल गया है कि भाजपा सरकार पूरे विपक्ष को जेल में डालने में व्यस्त है।

09:03 AM, 23rd Mar
मटियाला से आप विधायक गुलाब सिंह के ठिकानों पर ईडी की छापेमारी
दिल्ली की मंत्री और AAP नेता आतिशी आज सुबह 10 बजे दिल्ली एक्साइज पॉलिसी मामले पर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगी।

09:01 AM, 23rd Mar
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने रूस पर हुए आतंकवादी हमले की निंदा की
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को में हुए आतकंवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए शनिवार को कहा कि भारत दुख की इस घड़ी में रूस सरकार और उसके लोगों के साथ एकजुटता से खड़ा है।
 
मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, 'हम मॉस्को में हुए जघन्य आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। हम पीड़ितों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं। भारत दुख की इस घड़ी में रूस की सरकार और लोगों के साथ एकजुटता से खड़ा है।'
 
रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को में शुक्रवार को हमलावरों ने एक बड़े समारोह स्थल पर अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी कर दी जिसके कारण 60 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 100 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। हमलावरों ने गोलीबारी के बाद समारोह स्थल को आग लगा दी। इस्लामिक स्टेट आतंकवादी समूह ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है।
किडनी के बदले टिकट, बिहार के डिप्टी CM सम्राट पर भड़कीं लालू की बेटी रोहिणी

किडनी के बदले टिकट, बिहार के डिप्टी CM सम्राट पर भड़कीं लालू की बेटी रोहिणीRohini Acharyas counterattack on Samrat Chaudhary: भाजपा की बिहार इकाई के अध्यक्ष और उपमुख्यमंत्री सम्राट चौधरी ने राजद सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद पर लोकसभा चुनाव के उम्मीदवारों को ‘टिकट बेचने’ का आरोप लगाते हुए शुक्रवार को कहा कि टिकट बेचने के आदी लालू प्रसाद आदतन भ्रष्टाचारी हैं और उन्होंने किडनी के बदले अपनी सगी बेटी को टिकट दिया है।

राजगढ़ से उम्मीदवारी पर क्या बोले पूर्व CM दिग्विजय सिंह

राजगढ़ से उम्मीदवारी पर क्या बोले पूर्व CM दिग्विजय सिंहकांग्रेस नेता ने कहा- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव होगा

बृज भूमि पर होली का धमाल, कृष्ण के रंग में रंगे भक्त

बृज भूमि पर होली का धमाल, कृष्ण के रंग में रंगे भक्तHoli celebration on Brij Bhoomi : मथुरा में होली का धमाल अपने चरम पर है। भक्त कान्हा के द्वार पर रंग-अबीर रूपी प्रसाद में सराबोर होकर मंत्रमुग्ध नजर आ रहे हैं। मथुरा-वृंदावन में कहीं कृष्ण और राधा स्वरूप में टोलियां नाच रही हैं, भक्तों पर फूल बरसाते नजर आ रहे हैं, ऐसे में लग रहा है कि साक्षात भगवान कृष्ण और राधा जमीं पर उतरकर श्रद्धालुओं के साथ होली के रंग में रंग गए हैं।

ओडिशा में BJD से गठबंधन नहीं, अकेले ही चुनाव लड़ेगी भाजपा

ओडिशा में BJD से गठबंधन नहीं, अकेले ही चुनाव लड़ेगी भाजपाNo BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha: ओडिशा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) और राज्य में सत्तारूढ़ बीजू जनता दल (BJD) के बीच गठबंधन की संभावनाएं शुक्रवार को उस समय लगभग समाप्त हो गईं, जब केंद्र की सत्ताधारी पार्टी ने आगामी लोकसभा और राज्य विधानसभा के चुनावों में सभी सीट पर अकेले चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा की।

DGCA ने Air India पर लगाया 80 लाख का जुर्माना, Airlines ने तोड़ा ये नियम

DGCA ने Air India पर लगाया 80 लाख का जुर्माना, Airlines ने तोड़ा ये नियमDGCA imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India : विमानन क्षेत्र के नियामक डीजीसीए (DGCA) ने शुक्रवार को टाटा समूह के नियंत्रण वाली एयर इंडिया (Air India) पर 80 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। यह जुर्माना उड़ान सेवा अवधि सीमित करने और चालक दल के लिए थकान प्रबंधन प्रणाली से संबंधित मानदंडों का उल्लंघन करने के लिए लगाया गया।

Weather Updates: होली पर अनेक राज्यों में बारिश की संभावना, IMD ने किया अलर्ट

Weather Updates: होली पर अनेक राज्यों में बारिश की संभावना, IMD ने किया अलर्टWeather Updates: देश के कई राज्यों में गर्मी की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) के अनुसार 26 मार्च तक देश के कई हिस्सों में आंधी और बिजली गिरने के साथ बारिश (rain) होने की आशंका है। मौसम कार्यालय ने जम्मू-कश्मीर (Jammu and Kashmir), लद्दाख, गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान, मुजफ्फराबाद, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में गरज के साथ हल्की बारिश और बर्फबारी (rain and snowfall) की भी भविष्यवाणी की है। आईएमडी असम और मेघालय में भारी बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है।

मॉस्को में आतंकी हमला, रूस को यूक्रेन पर शक, दी चेतावनी

मॉस्को में आतंकी हमला, रूस को यूक्रेन पर शक, दी चेतावनीMoscow terror attack : रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को के सिटी क्रॉकस हॉल में हुए आतंकी हमले में 60 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 145 से ज्यादा घायल हुए हैं। आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। इधर रूस को शक है कि इस हमले में यूक्रेन का हाथ है तो अमेरिका ने अपने मित्र देश को इस मामले में क्लीन चिट दे दी।

आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस: आवाज से कैसे होता है फ्रॉड, कैसे बचें

आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस: आवाज से कैसे होता है फ्रॉड, कैसे बचेंतकनीक की दुनिया में तेजी से होते बदलावों के बीच लोगों को "हर बात और हर शख़्स पर भरोसा न करने" की सलाह दी जा रही है। सायबर सुरक्षा के क्षेत्र से जुड़े विशेषज्ञों ने आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के ज़रिए युवाओं और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के साथ फ्रॉड होने की ख़बरों के बीच ये एडवायज़री जारी की है।

मॉस्को में आतंकी हमला, 60 से ज्यादा की मौत, IS ने ली जिम्मेदारी

मॉस्को में आतंकी हमला, 60 से ज्यादा की मौत, IS ने ली जिम्मेदारीTerrorist attack in Moscow: रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को के सिटी क्रॉकस हॉल में शुक्रवार देर रात 4 लोगों द्वारा की गई फायरिंग में 60 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 145 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं। हमलावर सेना की वर्दी पहनकर हॉल में घुसे थे और उन्होंने वहां अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी। कुख्‍यात आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। रूस ने कहा कि दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्‍त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

