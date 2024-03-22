शुक्रवार, 22 मार्च 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. 22 march live updates : arvind kejriwal
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 22 मार्च 2024 (09:33 IST)

Live : आतिशी का दावा, ED भाजपा का हथियार, साजिश के तहत केजरीवाल गिरफ्तार

arvind kejriwal
22 march updates : दिल्ली आबकारी मामले में अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी से आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता नाराज। देशभर में प्रदर्शन का एलान। मेडिकल चेकअप के बाद ईडी ने शुरू की केजरीवाल से पूछताछ... पल-पल की जानकारी...
 

09:33 AM, 22nd Mar
-दिल्ली सीएम केजरीवाल से शुरू हुई पूछताछ।
-केजरीवाल के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे उनके घर पहुंचे गोपाल राय। पुलिस ने घर के अंदर जाने से रोका। 10 मिनट बाद मिलने की इजाजत।

09:22 AM, 22nd Mar
वरिष्‍ठ आप नेता और दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा...
-ईडी भाजपा का हथियार। साजिश के तहत केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी। भाजपा केजरीवाल से डरी हुई है।
-भाजपा चाहती है कि केजरीवाल चुनाव प्रचार ना करें।
-ईडी ने केजरीवाल के खिलाफ कोर्ट में सबूत पेश नहीं किए।
-केजरीवाल एक विचार है, प्रेरणा है।
-ये लड़ाई केजरीवाल और आम आदमी पार्टी की नहीं, ये लड़ाई लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए।
 
दिल्ली की मंत्री और आप नेता आतिशी ने ट्वीट किया, 'देश में पहली बार एक मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अरविंद केजरीवाल के पास Z+ सुरक्षा कवच होता है। अब वो केंद्र सरकार की ED की कस्टडी में हैं। हमें उनके सुरक्षा की चिंता है।'

08:51 AM, 22nd Mar
पंजाब के मुख्‍यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, अरविंद केजरीवाल को तो गिरफ्तार कर लोगे पर उनकी सोच को कैसे कैद करोगे? अरविंद केजरीवाल एक व्यक्ति नहीं एक सोच है और हम अपने नेता के साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़े हैं।

08:20 AM, 22nd Mar
अरविंद केजरीवाल का मेडिकल चेकअप हुआ। आज ईडी दिल्ली सीएम को राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश करेगी। 
दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। आप ने किया भाजपा दफ्तर के घेराव का एलान। ITO से आप दफ्तर जाने वाला रास्ता बंद।

08:19 AM, 22nd Mar
धार की ऐतिहासिक भोजशाला में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शुक्रवार सुबह ASI सर्वे शुरू हो गया। मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ के आदेश पर हो रहा है सर्वे। इस बीच मुस्लिम पक्ष ने सर्वे के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शरण ली है।


08:17 AM, 22nd Mar
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भूटान के लिए रवाना हुए। पीएम मोदी 22-23 मार्च को भूटान की राजकीय यात्रा पर रहेंगे।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बेडरूम की खिड़की खोलकर सेक्स करते हैं पति पत्‍नी

बेडरूम की खिड़की खोलकर सेक्स करते हैं पति पत्‍नीOpen window love making in Bengaluru: बेंगलुरु में एक अजीब सा शर्मिंदा करने वाला वाकया सामने आया है। इस खबर के बाद सोशल मीडिया में यह खबर जमकर वायरल हो रही है। दरअसल, एक महिला ने अपने पड़ोसियों पर खिड़की खोल कर सेक्स करने का आरोप लगाया है।महिला ने मामले को लेकर पुलिस में FIR दर्ज करवाई है।

दिग्विजय सिंह लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव, सिंधिया के खिलाफ अरुण यादव

दिग्विजय सिंह लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव, सिंधिया के खिलाफ अरुण यादवDigvijay Singh will contest Lok Sabha elections from Rajgarh: आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने मध्य प्रदेश की सीटों के लिए 12 से 15 उम्मीदवारों के नामों पर मुहर लगा दी है। हालांकि इसकी आधिकारिक घोषणा बाकी है। राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह को राजगढ़ से चुनाव लड़ाया जा सकता है, जबकि ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के खिलाफ मप्र कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अरुण यादव को उतारा जा सकता है।

BJP की तीसरी सूची जारी, मोदी के फेवरेट अन्नामलाई कोयंबटूर से लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव

BJP की तीसरी सूची जारी, मोदी के फेवरेट अन्नामलाई कोयंबटूर से लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनावThird list of BJP released: भाजपा ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए तीसरी सूची जारी कर दी है। इसमें तमिलनाडु के 9 उम्मीदवारों के नाम शामिल हैं। भाजपा ने तेलंगाना की पूर्व राज्यपाल तमिलसाई सौंदरराजन को चेन्नई साउथ लोकसभा सीट से उम्मीदवार बनाया है, जबकि कोयंबटूर से मोदी के फेवरेट अन्नामलाई को मैदान में उतारा गया है।

रामलीला मैदान से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद तक, कैसा है केजरीवाल का राजनीतिक सफर

रामलीला मैदान से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद तक, कैसा है केजरीवाल का राजनीतिक सफरDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested: सार्वजनिक जीवन की शुरुआत ‘इंडिया अगेंस्ट करप्शन’ आंदोलन का नेतृत्व से करने वाले और लगातार 3 बार दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री बने अरविंद केजरीवाल को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने बृहस्पतिवार को आबकारी नीति से जुड़े धनशोधन के मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। केजरीवाल का करियर नौकरशाह से कार्यकर्ता और फिर सियासी नेता के रूप में उतार-चढ़ाव से भरा रहा है।

कांग्रेस ने कहा, डरा हुआ तानाशाह चाहता है मरा हुआ लोकतंत्र

कांग्रेस ने कहा, डरा हुआ तानाशाह चाहता है मरा हुआ लोकतंत्रDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested News: कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी के बाद केंद्र सरकार पर तीखा प्रहार किया और दावा किया कि 'एक डरा हुआ तानाशाह मरा हुआ लोकतंत्र चाहता है'। ईडी ने आबकारी नीति से जुड़े धन शोधन मामले में बृहस्पतिवार रात दिल्ली केजरीवाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Weather Updates: मौसम का रुख फिर बदलेगा, गरज के साथ होगी झमाझम बारिश

Weather Updates: मौसम का रुख फिर बदलेगा, गरज के साथ होगी झमाझम बारिशWeather Updates: देश में गर्मी की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। उत्तर भारत (North India) के कई राज्यों में धीरे-धीरे गर्मी बढ़ती जा रही है। इस बीच भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने चेताया है कि आने वाले कुछ दिनों में देश के कई हिस्सों में गरज, बिजली और ओलावृष्टि (hailstorm) के साथ हल्की से मध्यम से भारी बारिश हो सकती है। मौसम विभाग ने 22 से 24 मार्च के दौरान पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्रों में छिटपुट हल्की बारिश या बर्फबारी की भी भविष्यवाणी की है।

केजरीवाल के खिलाफ भाजपा का पोस्टर वार, कहा चोर मचाए शोर

केजरीवाल के खिलाफ भाजपा का पोस्टर वार, कहा चोर मचाए शोरarvind kejriwal arrested : दिल्ली आबकारी मामले में अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी के बाद देश की राजनीति गरमा गई है। विपक्षी गठबंधन इंडिया जहां केजरीवाल के साथ खड़ा नजर आ रहा है तो भाजपा ने दिल्ली सीएम के खिलाफ पोस्टर वार छेड़ दिया है।

Live : पंजाब CM भगंवत मान बोले, केजरीवाल की सोच को कैसे कैद करोगे?

Live : पंजाब CM भगंवत मान बोले, केजरीवाल की सोच को कैसे कैद करोगे?22 march updates : दिल्ली आबकारी मामले में अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी से आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता नाराज। देशभर में प्रदर्शन का एलान। पल-पल की जानकारी...

ED के लॉकअप में गुजरी अरविंद केजरीवाल की रात, देशभर में AAP का प्रदर्शन

ED के लॉकअप में गुजरी अरविंद केजरीवाल की रात, देशभर में AAP का प्रदर्शनArvind Kejriwal news in hindi : दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की रात ED के लॉकअप में गुजरी। बताया जा रहा है कि वे रातभर ठीक से सो नहीं सके। केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ आम आदमी पार्टी आज देशभर में प्रदर्शन करेगी।

धार की भोजशाला में शुरू हुआ ASI सर्वे, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा मुस्लिम पक्ष

धार की भोजशाला में शुरू हुआ ASI सर्वे, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा मुस्लिम पक्षDhar Bhojshala news in hindi : मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ के आदेश पर धार की ऐतिहासिक भोजशाला में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शुक्रवार सुबह ASI सर्वे शुरू हो गया। इस बीच मुस्लिम पक्ष ने सर्वे के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शरण ली है।

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगे

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगेPoco ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में M6 5G को भारत में लॉन्च किया था। इस स्मार्टफोन को एक्सक्लूसिव एयरटेल प्रीपेड बंडल के साथ ऑफर किया गया है। Poco M6 5G में प्रोसेसर के तौर पर MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC दिया गया है।

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजार

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजारUpcoming Smartphones : अगर स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का सोच रहे हैं तो थोड़े दिन और रुक सकते हैं। मार्च में एक से बढ़कर स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च होने जा रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौनसे स्मार्टफोन्स मार्च में लेंगे इंट्री। जानिए इन स्मार्टफोन्स के क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जर

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जरHonor X9b 5G smartphone : ‘ऑनर’ (Honor) ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करते हुए एक्स सीरीज़ में ऑनर एक्स9बी (Honor X9b 5G) को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ऑनर इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर में 699 रुपए का कॉम्प्लिमेंटरी चार्जर मुफ्त दे रहा है।

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मन

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मनXiaomi ने इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi A3 को लॉन्च कर दिया। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सिर्फ 7,299 रुपए रखी गई है। स्मार्टफोन की खास बात इसका ऑक्टा-कोर हीलियो G36 प्रोसेसर, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट बड़ा डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 6GB तक रैम और 6GB तक वर्चुअल रैम मिलती है यानी कि 6GB+6GB, 12जीबी रैम का फायदा मिल जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल 23 फरवरी को होगी।

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमाल

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमालInfinix बाजार में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रहा है। 16 फरवरी को वह अपना स्मार्टफोन Infinix Hot 40i लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। Infinix Hot 40i को वह वैश्विक बाजार में नवंबर 2023 में लॉन्च कर चुका है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन के 8GB RAM/256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 8000 हो सकती है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com