Live : आतिशी का दावा, ED भाजपा का हथियार, साजिश के तहत केजरीवाल गिरफ्तार

देश में पहली बार एक sitting Chief Minister को गिरफ़्तार किया गया है। अरविंद केजरीवाल के पास Z+ security cover होता है। अब वो केंद्र सरकार की ED की कस्टडी में हैं। हमें उनके safety और security की चिंता है।— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 22, 2024
अरविंद केजरीवाल को तो गिरफ्तार कर लोगे पर उनकी सोच को कैसे कैद करोगे...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 22, 2024
अरविंद केजरीवाल एक व्यक्ति नहीं एक सोच है और हम अपने नेता के साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़े हैं...
इंकलाब जिंदाबाद
#WATCH | Delhi: Security visuals from Aam Aadmi Party office after Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in the Excice Policy Case last night and was brought to the ED Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/2qxePGZrKb— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024
