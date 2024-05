Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 : कंगना रनौत का विरोध, काले झंडे दिखाए, लगे 'गो बैक' के नारे, किस बात को लेकर हुआ विरोध

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Congress workers showed black flags and raised slogans against BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut during her visit to Kaza of Lahaul & Spiti district today



Kangana Ranaut along with former CM & LoP Jairam Thakur addressed a public rally in Kaza today.… pic.twitter.com/XVOLNnZOAU