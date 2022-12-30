दुर्घटना के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती ऋषभ पंत के लिए क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस कर रहे हैं प्रार्थनाएं

भारत के स्टार क्रिकेटर की शुक्रवार को पर सड़क के डिवाइडर से टकरा गई, जिसके चलते उन्हें कई चोटें आई हैं।

पच्चीस वर्ष के पंत के करीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि रुड़की में अपने घर जा रहे क्रिकेटर को दुर्घटना के बाद स्थानीय ले जाया गया।उन्होंने बताया कि पंत के सिर, पीठ और पैरों में चोट आई हैं, लेकिन उनकी हालत स्थिर है।

हरिद्वार के एसएसपी अजय सिंह ने कहा ,‘‘ पंत हरिद्वार जिले के मंगलोर में दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गए। उनकी कार सुबह साढे पांच बजे डिवाइडर से टकरा गई।’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ उन्हें रूड़की में सक्षम अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां से उन्हें देहरादून के मैक्स अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।’’

ईएसपीएन क्रिकइन्फो के अनुसार आपात ईकाई में पंत का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर सुशील नागर ने बताया है कि पंत को सिर पर और घुटने में चोटें आई है ।

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ पहले एक्सरे के अनुसार कोई हड्डी नहीं टूटी है और कार में आग लगने के बावजूद वह कहीं से जले नहीं हैं । उन्हें माथे पर , बायीं आंख के ऊपर, घुटने में और पीठ में चोट लगी है ।’’

Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

Wishing a speedy recovery to @RishabPant17. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon #RishabhPant #Champ pic.twitter.com/VvVAxuAaTT — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 30, 2022

Did I am hearing correct news of @RishabhPant17

Praying for sppedy recovery to #RishabhPant#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/X6MJLfANMj — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 30, 2022

Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon. @RishabhPant17 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother

@RishabhPant17 — Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022





पंत को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ आगामी श्रृंखला से बाहर रखा गया है क्योंकि उन्हें फरवरी में होने वाली बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी से पहले दमखम और अनुकूलन कार्यक्रम के लिए एनसीए में शामिल होना है।उन्होंने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ दो टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज में भारत की जीत में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई थी।पंत ने मीरपुर में दूसरे टेस्ट में 93 रन की मैच जिताऊ पारी खेली थी।





डीडीसीए के सचिव सिद्धार्थ साहिब सिंह ने एक बयान में कहा, “हम सभी चिंतित हैं, लेकिन शुक्र है कि उनकी हालत स्थिर है। हम उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं।”





उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने कहा कि पंत के इलाज का पूरा खर्च उनकी सरकार उठायेगी । धामी ने अधिकारियों से पंत की हालत को लेकर ताजा जानकारी ली और उनके इलाज का पूरा बंदोबस्त करने के लिये कहा ।पंत ने अब तक 33 टेस्ट में पांच शतक और 11 अर्धशतक की मदद से 2,271 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने 30 वनडे और 66 टी-ट्वेंटी में भी देश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है।

ऋषभ पंत की कार के एक्सीडेंट की खबर मिलने के बाद कई क्रिकेट दिग्गजों और फैंस ने ऋषभ पंत की सलामती की दुआ की।इसके अलावा जय शाह ने भी उनके स्वास्थ की कामना की। सिर्फ भारतीय ही नहीं विदेशी और महिला क्रिकेटरों ने भी ऋषभ पंत के लिए चिंता जाहिर की।एनसीए प्रमुख वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ ऋषभ पंत के लिये प्रार्थना । शुक्र है कि वह खतरे से बाहर है। उनके जल्दी ठीक होने की कामना।’’