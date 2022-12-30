शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2022
दुर्घटना के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती ऋषभ पंत के लिए क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस कर रहे हैं प्रार्थनाएं

शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2022 (12:14 IST)
भारत के स्टार क्रिकेटर ऋषभ पंत की बीएमडब्ल्यू कार शुक्रवार को दिल्ली-देहरादून राजमार्ग पर सड़क के डिवाइडर से टकरा गई, जिसके चलते उन्हें कई चोटें आई हैं।

पच्चीस वर्ष के पंत के करीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि रुड़की में अपने घर जा रहे क्रिकेटर को दुर्घटना के बाद स्थानीय अस्पताल ले जाया गया।उन्होंने बताया कि पंत के सिर, पीठ और पैरों में चोट आई हैं, लेकिन उनकी हालत स्थिर है।

हरिद्वार के एसएसपी अजय सिंह ने कहा ,‘‘ पंत हरिद्वार जिले के मंगलोर में दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गए। उनकी कार सुबह साढे पांच बजे डिवाइडर से टकरा गई।’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ उन्हें रूड़की में सक्षम अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां से उन्हें देहरादून के मैक्स अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।’’
ईएसपीएन क्रिकइन्फो के अनुसार आपात ईकाई में पंत का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर सुशील नागर ने बताया है कि पंत को सिर पर और घुटने में चोटें आई है ।

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ पहले एक्सरे के अनुसार कोई हड्डी नहीं टूटी है और कार में आग लगने के बावजूद वह कहीं से जले नहीं हैं । उन्हें माथे पर , बायीं आंख के ऊपर, घुटने में और पीठ में चोट लगी है ।’’

ऋषभ पंत की कार के एक्सीडेंट की खबर मिलने के बाद कई क्रिकेट दिग्गजों और फैंस ने ऋषभ पंत की सलामती की दुआ की।
इसके अलावा जय शाह ने भी उनके स्वास्थ की कामना की। सिर्फ भारतीय ही नहीं विदेशी और महिला क्रिकेटरों ने भी ऋषभ पंत के लिए चिंता जाहिर की।एनसीए प्रमुख वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ ऋषभ पंत के लिये प्रार्थना । शुक्र है कि वह खतरे से बाहर है। उनके जल्दी ठीक होने की कामना।’’

पंत को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ आगामी श्रृंखला से बाहर रखा गया है क्योंकि उन्हें फरवरी में होने वाली बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी से पहले दमखम और अनुकूलन कार्यक्रम के लिए एनसीए में शामिल होना है।उन्होंने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ दो टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज में भारत की जीत में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई थी।पंत ने मीरपुर में दूसरे टेस्ट में 93 रन की मैच जिताऊ पारी खेली थी।

डीडीसीए के सचिव सिद्धार्थ साहिब सिंह ने एक बयान में कहा, “हम सभी चिंतित हैं, लेकिन शुक्र है कि उनकी हालत स्थिर है। हम उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं।”

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने कहा कि पंत के इलाज का पूरा खर्च उनकी सरकार उठायेगी । धामी ने अधिकारियों से पंत की हालत को लेकर ताजा जानकारी ली और उनके इलाज का पूरा बंदोबस्त करने के लिये कहा ।पंत ने अब तक 33 टेस्ट में पांच शतक और 11 अर्धशतक की मदद से 2,271 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने 30 वनडे और 66 टी-ट्वेंटी में भी देश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है।


