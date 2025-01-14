मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Visa Delay has kept Pak origin england pacer Sakib Mahmood doubtful for INDvsENG seris
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2025 (19:29 IST)

इंग्लैंड की टीम में इस पाकिस्तानी मूल के तेज गेंदबाज को नहीं मिल रहा है भारत के लिए वीजा

तेज गेंदबाज साकिब महमूद की Visa में देरी से इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे की तैयारी हो रही है प्रभावित

इंग्लैंड की टीम में इस पाकिस्तानी मूल के तेज गेंदबाज को नहीं मिल रहा है भारत के लिए वीजा - Visa Delay has kept Pak origin england pacer Sakib Mahmood doubtful for INDvsENG seris
पाकिस्तानी मूल के इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज साकिब महमूद 22 जनवरी से शुरू होने वाले सीमित ओवरों के दौरे के लिए भारत का वीजा मिलने में देरी के कारण अबू धाबी में टीम के प्रशिक्षण शिविर में भाग नहीं लेंगे।

‘ESPNCricInfo’ की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक महमूद को अभी भारत का वीजा नहीं मिला है। वह ऐसे में अबू धाबी में शिविर में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे क्योंकि उनका पासपोर्ट वीजा प्रक्रिया के तहत संबंधित अधिकारियों के पास है।उन्हें हालांकि टीम के खिलाड़ियों के पहले दल के कोलकाता रवाना होने से पहले वीजा मिलने की उम्मीद है।

यह पहली बार नहीं है जब पाकिस्तानी मूल के किसी क्रिकेटर को भारत का वीजा हासिल करने में देरी का सामना करना पड़ा है। इंग्लैंड के स्पिनर शोएब बशीर पिछले साल वीजा मिलने में हुई देरी के कारण दोनों देशों के बीच हैदराबाद में खेले गये पहले टेस्ट मैच का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाये थे।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा को भी 2023 के भारतीय दौरे पर ऐसी स्थिति का सामना करना पड़ा था।वेबसाइट के मुताबिक पाकिस्तानी मूल के टीम के अन्य खिलाड़ियों रेहान अहमद और आदिल राशीद को भारतीय वीजा मिल गया है।महमूद ने इंग्लैंड के लिए दो टेस्ट, नौ एकदिवसीय और 18 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेला।इंग्लैंड का भारतीय दौरा 22 जनवरी को कोलकाता ने टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच के साथ शुरू होगा। (भाषा)
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

WTC Cycle में भारत का सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन, कुल 10 मैच भी नहीं जीत पाई टीम इंडिया

WTC Cycle में भारत का सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन, कुल 10 मैच भी नहीं जीत पाई टीम इंडिया9 जीत, 8 हार और 2 ड्रॉ के कारण जीत प्रतिशत रहा 50 फीसदी

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का भविष्य: बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी की

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का भविष्य: बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी कीबॉर्डर-गावस्कर श्रृंखला में आसानी से घुटने टेकने के बाद भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का प्रदर्शन सवालों के घेरे में है लेकिन वैकल्पिक खिलाड़ियों की सूची देखे तो यह पता चलता है कि टीम के भविष्य के लिए बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी को लेकर है।

रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जड़ेजा आखिरी बार टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल चुके हैं

रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जड़ेजा आखिरी बार टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल चुके हैंकिसी भी टेस्ट दौरे पर ड्रॉप होने वाले पहले भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और शीर्ष ऑलराउंडरों में से एक रविंद्र जड़ेजा अपना अंतिम टेस्ट ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सिडनी मैदान पर खेल चुके हैं। या तो दो संन्यास की खबरें भारतीय फैंस को जल्द ही मिलने वाली है। या तो फिर आज से 6 महीने बाद इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए यह दोनों खिलाड़ी दरकिनार होने वाले हैं।अगले डब्ल्यूटीसी चक्र में उसका अभियान इंग्लैंड दौरे पर पांच मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला से शुरू होगा। इसका आगाज 20 जून से होगा।

विराट कोहली का 'Ego' प्रॉब्लम? नहीं छोड़ पा रहे ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद, सचिन से सीख लेने का सही वक्त

विराट कोहली का 'Ego' प्रॉब्लम? नहीं छोड़ पा रहे ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद, सचिन से सीख लेने का सही वक्तThe Hate-Love saga continues for Virat Kohli : बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में भारत के बड़े स्टार जिस तरह फ्लॉप हुए हैं, वो बेहद शर्मनाक है, टेस्ट में भारतीय क्रिकेट की दशा दयनीय होती जा रही है, लेकिन उस से भी निराशाजनक फैंस के लिए विराट कोहली को बार बार एक ही तरह आउट होते देखना रहा है।

अर्जुन पुरस्कार मेरा मजाक उड़ाने वालों को जवाब है: पैरा शटलर नित्या

अर्जुन पुरस्कार मेरा मजाक उड़ाने वालों को जवाब है: पैरा शटलर नित्याArjuna Award winner Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan : अर्जुन पुरस्कार के लिए चुनी गई पैरालंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी नित्या श्री सुमति सिवन को अब भी स्कूल के वे आंसू भरे दिन याद हैं अपने ऊपर कसी गई फब्तियों से निराश होकर वह अवसाद में रहने लगी थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

ज्योतिष 2025

महाकुंभ

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com