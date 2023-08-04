Virat Kohli से नाराज हुए Fans, सोशल मीडिया पर की जमकर खिंचाई

On the Right Side Kohli Uses Private Charter, Private Jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants than commercial planes per passenger. Double standard! pic.twitter.com/MpleR6JwPk

I have huge respect for Virat as a cricketer, the things he has achieved & how as a captain he stood for Shami. But next time he or Anushka talks about sustainability/ caring for the planet, I am going to lose my shit. Hypocrites.



