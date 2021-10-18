सोमवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2021
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार

सार्थक दिवाली की सलाह पड़ी कोहली पर भारी, ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ सुनो कोहली (वीडियो)

Last Updated: सोमवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2021 (13:18 IST)
विराट कोहली ने पिछले साल ट्विटर पर अपने फैंस को दिवाली पर पटाखे ना चलाने की सलाह दी थी। इसके बाद उन्हें ऑनलाइन ट्रोलिंग सहनी पड़ी थी। इस बार दिवाली के करीब 15 दिन पहले विराट कोहली ने एक वीडियो रीलीज किया जिससे विवाद काफी बढ़ गया।

हालांकि इस वीडियो में वह कहीं भी पटाखे ना चलाने की नसीहत ना देकर सिर्फ सार्थक दिवाली कैसे मनाएं इस पर अपनी बात रख रहे थे। लेकिन ट्विटर हैंडल्स ने विराट की इस बात को पिछले साल के वाक्ये से ही जोड़ कर देखा।
इस वीडियो में विराट कोहली ने कहा कि दिवाली से पहले मैं कई टिप्स शेयर करूंगा जिससे यह दिवाली आप अपने परिवारवलों के साथ सार्थक रूप से मना सके। इसके बाद कोहली ने अपने फैंस से यह भी कहा कि वह उनकी पिनट्रेस्ट प्रोफाइल को फोलो करें।

हालांकि कोहली का यह दांव उल्टा पड़ गया और लोगों ने उन्हें कहा कि उन्हें कोहली से भाषण की जरुरत नहीं है कि दिवाली कैसे मनानी है। कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स कोहली की आलोचना में देखे गए। ट्विटर पर एक ट्रैंड हुआ सुनो कोहली जिसपर कोहली की जमकर आलोचना हुई।

विराट कोहली के अलावा अनुष्का शर्मा भी हुई ट्रोल

सिर्फ क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली ही नहीं उनकी पत्नी और अभिनेत्र अनुष्का शर्मा को भी ट्रोल किया गया और अनुष्का अपना कुत्ता संभाल पर ट्रेंड होने लग गया।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :