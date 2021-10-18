सार्थक दिवाली की सलाह पड़ी कोहली पर भारी, ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ सुनो कोहली (वीडियो)

Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' - link in bio @Pinterest#diwali2021 #AD pic.twitter.com/KKFxyK3UTG — (@imVkohli) October 17, 2021

In reply/quote reply to this tweet, please share your personal tips for @imVkohli about how he should bat and captain the side in a more meaningful way during the #T20WorldCup



Use hashtag #SunoKohli with your personal meaningful suggestions. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 17, 2021

#Sunokohli Have some shame before you speak pic.twitter.com/XrQCraMjr3 — Hindu Nationalist (@Ravinder536R) October 17, 2021

The only reason RCB never won any IPL is , kohli dont want to burst the crackers during celebration which causes pollution. Very humble person #SunoKohli — Nidhi (@nidzz3009) October 18, 2021

India's next sports award will named after Kohli.



General Gyanchand Khel Ratna Award#SunoKohli — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) October 18, 2021

#SunoKohli,#ViratKohli

Virat Kohli is too much communal as he is worried about only Diwali not but upcoming Eid pic.twitter.com/CWx5lpoD0M — Rekha Humble (@HumbleRekha) October 17, 2021

In my street a girl by name Anushka lives

She has a dog

Who barks too much on Diwali by seeing Crackers

But goes silent on Eid after seeing blood of goats and takes tongue out



This diwali I m gonna tell her



"Anushka Apna Kutta Samhal"#AnushkaApnaKuttaSamhal — RiseOfBurnol (@RiseofBurnol) October 17, 2021

Virat, can you and anushka publish a book of guidelines for hindus as to how they should celebrate their festivals like Diwali, holi, dusshera, janmashtami, shivratri, durga puja, ganesh chaturthi etc. I mean, what all things are meaningless and what all things are meaningful.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 17, 2021

Hypocrisy of hinduphobic virat and anushka #AnushkaApnaKuttaSamhal pic.twitter.com/zbnCKhcXEx — Bharat Arya (@silentsailor2) October 17, 2021

People to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma now.#anushkaapnakuttasambhal pic.twitter.com/Af3BH0tkAy — Bhavya Bansal (@BhavyaBansal172) October 17, 2021

विराट कोहली ने पिछले साल ट्विटर पर अपने फैंस को दिवाली पर पटाखे ना चलाने की सलाह दी थी। इसके बाद उन्हें ऑनलाइन ट्रोलिंग सहनी पड़ी थी। इस बार दिवाली के करीब 15 दिन पहले विराट कोहली ने एक वीडियो रीलीज किया जिससे विवाद काफी बढ़ गया।हालांकि इस वीडियो में वह कहीं भी पटाखे ना चलाने की नसीहत ना देकर सिर्फ सार्थक दिवाली कैसे मनाएं इस पर अपनी बात रख रहे थे। लेकिन ट्विटर हैंडल्स ने विराट की इस बात को पिछले साल के वाक्ये से ही जोड़ कर देखा।इस वीडियो में विराट कोहली ने कहा कि दिवाली से पहले मैं कई टिप्स शेयर करूंगा जिससे यह दिवाली आप अपने परिवारवलों के साथ सार्थक रूप से मना सके। इसके बाद कोहली ने अपने फैंस से यह भी कहा कि वह उनकी पिनट्रेस्ट प्रोफाइल को फोलो करें।हालांकि कोहली का यह दांव उल्टा पड़ गया और लोगों ने उन्हें कहा कि उन्हें कोहली से भाषण की जरुरत नहीं है कि दिवाली कैसे मनानी है। कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स कोहली की आलोचना में देखे गए। ट्विटर पर एक ट्रैंड हुआ सुनो कोहली जिसपर कोहली की जमकर आलोचना हुई।सिर्फ क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली ही नहीं उनकी पत्नी और अभिनेत्र अनुष्का शर्मा को भी ट्रोल किया गया और अनुष्का अपना कुत्ता संभाल पर ट्रेंड होने लग गया।