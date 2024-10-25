IND vs NZ : भारतीय बल्लेबाज हुए सस्ते में आउट, पुणे में स्पिन के खिलाफ चारों खाने चित

A maiden Test five-for for Mitchell Santner https://t.co/EFDOVUoo1A #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/JLoJdBv3qx— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 25, 2024
Virat Kohli out #ViratKohli #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/49ytD5Jewv
— Virat (@chiku_187) October 25, 2024
Virat Kohli couldn't play a full toss from Santner— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 25, 2024
Rohit Sharma couldn't judge a wobble seam delivery outside 3rd stump
Hazlewood and Lyon must be licking their lips pic.twitter.com/4JE09lVYZd
Our boys are getting out cheaper than a clearance sale! Anyone looking to break or make records can just play against us. I mean look at Mitchell Santner, he just recorded his first 4 Wicket haul like it was a walk in the park! #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/9dJ2v4Uql4— Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) October 25, 2024
A challenging session for , but Jaddu and Washi keep our hopes alive.— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2024
Crucial session coming up, here’s hoping #TeamIndia reduce the deficit and comeback strong after the break! #PlayBold #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/X2DWuIYmKR
This stat of Virat being shown- 19 dismissals against spin out of 22 since 2021 at an average of 30 is seriously worrying.
Your best batter can’t have this average.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 25, 2024
Today’s shot being shown repeatedly was just a rank bad one. While he absolutely can’t be singled out, it is…
Leave aside 46 all out!!
India rarely loses critical moments in home test series! Here they lost 3!
1) NZ were 230-7 ended with 406— Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) October 25, 2024
2) India was 410-4 bundled out for 450
3) On this pitch NZ was 197-3 which reflects you were poor in tactics and defensive in your approach!