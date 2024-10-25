IND vs NZ : भारतीय बल्लेबाज हुए सस्ते में आउट, पुणे में स्पिन के खिलाफ चारों खाने चित

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहले टेस्ट मैच की शर्मनाक हार के बाद भारत को दूसरे मैच में एक मजबूत वापसी कर 3 मैचों की सीरीज को बराबर करना था लेकिन जिस तरह भारतीय टीम पहली इनिंग में खेल रही है, ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि ये सीरीज उनके हाथ से फिसलने की कगार पर है।





वाशिंगटन सुंदर के 7 और अश्विन के 3 विकेटों की मदद से भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को पहले दिन 259 रनों पर समेत दिया था, स्टंप्स तक रोहित शर्मा के रूप में भारतीय टीम अपना 1 विकेट गवा चुकी थी लेकिन उम्मीद थी कि दूसरे दिन यशस्वी जायसवाल और शुभमन गिल बड़ी साझेदारी कर भारत को एक बड़े स्कोर तक ले जाएंगे लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। दूसरे दिन लंच तक ही 6 भारतीय बल्लेबाज सस्ते में आउट हो गए।





स्पिन के खिलाफ चारो खाने चित दिखाई दे रहे थे। 6 विकेट मिचेल सेंटनेर, 2 विकेट ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने और 1 विकेट रोहित शर्मा का टीम साऊदी को मिला था। यह सैंटनर के टेस्ट करियर का पहला 5 विकेट हॉल है।





— Virat (@chiku_187) October 25, 2024

विराट कोहली को सैंटनर ने लौ फूल टॉस पर फंसाया। फैंस के लिए उनका इस तरह आउट होने बेहद निराशाजनक था। विराट कोहली 2021 से एशियाई मैदानों पर स्पिन के खिलाफ संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

2021 से एशिया में विराट कोहली बनाम स्पिन

(Virat Kohli vs spin in Asia since 2021)



26 पारी

606 रन

21 Dismissals

औसत 28.85

SR 49.67



इनमें से 10 डिसमिसल बाएं हाथ के ऑर्थोडॉक्स स्पिन के खिलाफ हुए, जिसके खिलाफ उनका औसत 27.10 है

Our boys are getting out cheaper than a clearance sale! Anyone looking to break or make records can just play against us. I mean look at Mitchell Santner, he just recorded his first 4 Wicket haul like it was a walk in the park! #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/9dJ2v4Uql4 — Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) October 25, 2024

लंच तक भारत का स्कोर 7 विकेट गवाने के बाद 107 था। जडेजा और सुंदर से पार्टनरशिप की उम्मीद थी लेकिन सेंटनेर की स्पिन के सामने कोई न टिक सका और भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने एक की बाद एक अपने विकेट खो दिए।

A challenging session for , but Jaddu and Washi keep our hopes alive.



Crucial session coming up, here’s hoping #TeamIndia reduce the deficit and comeback strong after the break! #PlayBold #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/X2DWuIYmKR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2024

This stat of Virat being shown- 19 dismissals against spin out of 22 since 2021 at an average of 30 is seriously worrying.





Your best batter can’t have this average.



Today’s shot being shown repeatedly was just a rank bad one. While he absolutely can’t be singled out, it is… — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 25, 2024

Leave aside 46 all out!!

India rarely loses critical moments in home test series! Here they lost 3!



