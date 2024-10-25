शुक्रवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. team india struggle continues against spin in pune, mitchell santner takes 4 wicket haul
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2024 (12:39 IST)

IND vs NZ : भारतीय बल्लेबाज हुए सस्ते में आउट, पुणे में स्पिन के खिलाफ चारों खाने चित

IND vs NZ : भारतीय बल्लेबाज हुए सस्ते में आउट, पुणे में स्पिन के खिलाफ चारों खाने चित - team india struggle continues against spin in pune, mitchell santner takes 4 wicket haul
भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहले टेस्ट मैच की शर्मनाक हार के बाद भारत को दूसरे मैच में एक मजबूत वापसी कर 3 मैचों की सीरीज को बराबर करना था लेकिन जिस तरह भारतीय टीम पहली इनिंग में खेल रही है, ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि ये सीरीज उनके हाथ से फिसलने की कगार पर है। 
 

वाशिंगटन सुंदर के 7 और अश्विन के 3 विकेटों की मदद से भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को पहले दिन 259 रनों पर समेत दिया था, स्टंप्स तक रोहित शर्मा के रूप में भारतीय टीम अपना 1 विकेट गवा चुकी थी लेकिन उम्मीद थी कि दूसरे दिन यशस्वी जायसवाल और शुभमन गिल बड़ी साझेदारी कर भारत को एक बड़े स्कोर तक ले जाएंगे लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। दूसरे दिन लंच तक ही 6 भारतीय बल्लेबाज सस्ते में आउट हो गए।

स्पिन के खिलाफ चारो खाने चित दिखाई दे रहे थे। 6 विकेट मिचेल सेंटनेर, 2 विकेट  ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने और 1 विकेट रोहित शर्मा का टीम साऊदी को मिला था। यह सैंटनर के टेस्ट करियर का पहला 5 विकेट हॉल है।


विराट कोहली को सैंटनर ने लौ फूल टॉस पर फंसाया। फैंस के लिए उनका इस तरह आउट होने बेहद निराशाजनक था। विराट कोहली 2021 से एशियाई मैदानों पर स्पिन के खिलाफ संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। 
 
 
2021 से एशिया में विराट कोहली बनाम स्पिन
(Virat Kohli vs spin in Asia since 2021)
 
26 पारी
606 रन
21 Dismissals
औसत 28.85
SR 49.67
 
इनमें से 10 डिसमिसल बाएं हाथ के ऑर्थोडॉक्स स्पिन के खिलाफ हुए, जिसके खिलाफ उनका औसत 27.10 है
 
लंच तक भारत का स्कोर 7 विकेट गवाने के बाद 107 था।  जडेजा और सुंदर से पार्टनरशिप की उम्मीद थी लेकिन सेंटनेर की स्पिन के सामने कोई न टिक सका और भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने एक की बाद एक अपने विकेट खो दिए।




हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंसINDvsBANबांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ा

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ानीरज चोपड़ा डायमंड लीग फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांगBANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)INDvsPAK कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2024 के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हरा दिया।हालांकि मैच खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में मामूली झड़प हो गई। यह वाक्या सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंसBCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

और भी वीडियो देखें

भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने जर्मनी को दूसरे टेस्ट में हराया, लेकिन श्रृंखला शूटआउट में गंवाई

भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने जर्मनी को दूसरे टेस्ट में हराया, लेकिन श्रृंखला शूटआउट में गंवाईकप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह और सुखजीत सिंह के दो दो गोल की मदद से भारत ने दूसरे हॉकी टेस्ट में विश्व चैम्पियन जर्मनी को 5 . 3 से हराया लेकिन दो मैचों की श्रृंखला शूटआउट में 1 . 3 से गंवा दी।मेजर ध्यानचंद स्टेडियम पर 11 साल बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी की वापसी के साथ भारत को बुधवार को पहले टेस्ट में 0 . 2 से पराजय झेलनी पड़ी थी।

संघर्ष से लेकर उपलब्धियों तक का सफर बताते रानी रामपाल के आंखो में आया पानी (Video)

संघर्ष से लेकर उपलब्धियों तक का सफर बताते रानी रामपाल के आंखो में आया पानी (Video)अपने सोलह साल के सुनहरे कैरियर में कई उपलब्धियां अर्जित कर चुकी भारतीय महिला हॉकी की ‘पोस्टर गर्ल’ रानी रामपाल ने कहा कि उन्हें सबसे ज्यादा गर्व इस बात का है कि शुरूआत में उनके खेलने का विरोध करने वाले लोग अब अपनी बेटियों को उनके जैसा बनाना चाहते हैं।

पुणे टेस्ट में पानी नहीं मिलने पर दर्शक हुए नाराज, लगाए MCA के खिलाफ नारे

पुणे टेस्ट में पानी नहीं मिलने पर दर्शक हुए नाराज, लगाए MCA के खिलाफ नारेINDvsNZभारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच दूसरे क्रिकेट टेस्ट मैच के दौरान पानी की बोतलें पहुंचने में देरी के कारण एमसीए स्टेडियम में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और कुछ प्रशंसकों ने मेजबान संघ के खिलाफ नारे लगाए। बाद में मेजबान संघ ने इस चूक के लिए माफी मांगी।

वाशिंगटन सुंदर ने 3 साल बाद वापसी करते हुए मचाया गदर, 7 विकेट चटकाकर लिखा इतिहास

वाशिंगटन सुंदर ने 3 साल बाद वापसी करते हुए मचाया गदर, 7 विकेट चटकाकर लिखा इतिहासIndia vs New Zealand Washington Sundar 7 Wicket Haul : भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पुणे में खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन वाशिंगटन सुंदर के 7 विकेटों की मदद से भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 259 के स्कोर पर समेटा।

7 विकेट की सुंदर वापसी, न्यूजीलैंड की टीम 259 रनों पर सिमटी

7 विकेट की सुंदर वापसी, न्यूजीलैंड की टीम 259 रनों पर सिमटीINDvsNZ वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (सात विकेट) और रविचंद्रन अश्विन (तीन विकेट) की घातक गेंदबाजी के दम पर भारत ने गुरुवार को दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में न्यूजीलैंड को 259 के स्कोर पर समेट दिया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

दीपावली

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com