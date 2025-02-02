रविवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: रविवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2025 (15:10 IST)

U19 T20 World Cup : भारत ने साउथ अफ्रीका को फाइनल में हराकर अपने नाम किया लगातार दूसरा खिताब

India U19 Women Cricket Team ICC X

Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 IND vs SA Final : भारतीय टीम ने महिला अंडर-19 टी20 विश्व कप के फाइनल में साउथ अफ्रीका को 9 विकेटों से हराकर लगातार दूसरा खिताब अपने नाम किया। इस टूर्नामेंट का यह दूसरा एडिशन है, पहला संस्करण भी 2023 में भारतीय टीम ने ही जीता था। साउथ अफ्रीका ने टॉस जीत कर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया था लेकिन भारतीय टीम के गेंदबाजों के सामने उनका बल्ला नहीं चल सका और उनकी पारी 82 के स्कोर पर ही सिमट कर रह गई।


दक्षिण अफ्रीका की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा रन Mieke van Voorst (23) ने बनाए। भारत की ओर से शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए तृषा ने 3, आयुषी शुक्ला, वैष्णवी शर्मा और पारुणिका सिसोदिया ने 2-2 विकेट चटकाए। तृषा गोंगाडी ने ऑल राउंडर प्रदर्शन देते हुए बल्लेबाजी में भी अपना योगदान दिया। उन्होंने 33 गेंदों में 44 रन बनाकर भारत को दूसरा खिताब जीतने में मदद की है।

उनका साथ दिया सानिका चालके ने जिन्होंने 23 रन बनाए। आपको बता दें भारत इस टूर्नामेंट में अजेय रहा है। निकी प्रसाद की अगुवाई वाली टीम ने अभी तक सभी विभागों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है।



भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज (9 विकेट), मलेशिया (10 विकेट), श्रीलंका (60 रन), बांग्लादेश (8 विकेट), स्कॉटलैंड (150 रन) और इंग्लैंड (सेमीफाइनल में 9 विकेट) पर आसान जीत दर्ज की। सलामी बल्लेबाज गोंगडी त्रिशा शानदार फॉर्म में हैं, वे 7 पारियों में 309 रन बनाकर टूर्नामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाली खिलाड़ी हैं।  
 
