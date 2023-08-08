मंगलवार, 8 अगस्त 2023
  Star Sports drops new asia promo video, fans ask where is rohit sharma
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 8 अगस्त 2023 (18:33 IST)

Star Sports के नए Asia Cup Promo में नहीं दिखाई दिए Rohit Sharma, fans हुए नाराज़

Star Sports Asia Cup 2023 promo : Asia Cup 2023 के पहले प्रोमो के बाद, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स (Star Sports) एक और प्रोमो के साथ वापस आया है। नया एक मिनट का प्रोमो Indian Fans पर केंद्रित है लेकिन इस प्रोमो में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) कहीं नजर नहीं आए, जिससे प्रशंसक काफी नाराज़ हुए। 
 
 इस एक मिनट के प्रोमो की शुरुआत प्रशंसकों द्वारा टीम इंडिया की सराहना और जय-जयकार करने से होती है, फिर यह वीडियो खिलाडियों के अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए प्रार्थना करने पर केंद्रित है। 
यह वीडियो टीम के प्रति प्रशंसकों के प्यार सहित कई भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है।  #HandsUpForIndia नए एशिया कप 2023 प्रोमो का हैशटैग है।

 कहीं नहीं दिखाई दिए टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा 
 भारतीय क्रिकेट स्टार विराट कोहली को इस वीडियो में कई भावनाओ के साथ जोड़कर कई बार दर्शाया गया है लेकिन इसमें एक बार भी Rohit Sharma नहीं दिखे जिसने कई भारतीय टीम प्रशंसकों को नाराज़ किया।
 
 एक यूजर ने लिखा, “भारतीय टीम सिर्फ विराट कोहली के बारे में नहीं है, आप दूसरों को भी प्रोमो में शामिल कर सकते थे।
 एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, "यह घृणित है, चाहे कोई भी खिलाड़ी स्टार स्पोर्ट्स या जियो सिनेमा का ब्रांड एंबेसडर हो, आपको भारतीय कप्तान का सम्मान करना चाहिए, हमें प्रोमो से कोई समस्या नहीं है, लेकिन विराट को कप्तान के पोस्टर में रखना आपके स्तर को दिखा रहा है।"

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरल

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरलभारत ने 1992 में अपने पहले मुकाबले के बाद से सभी सात मैच जीते हैं। भारत का हर एक क्रिकेट फेन भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच का काफी इंतजार करता है और उसके लिए काफी उत्साहित भी रहता है लेकिन हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने इस मैच को लेकर एक ऐसी टिप्पणी की है जिसे सुनने के बाद हर भारतीय का खून खौल उठेगा।

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत को

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत कोमणिपुर भले ही अभी जातीय हिंसा और महिलाओं पर अत्याचारों की वजह से पुरे विश्व में गंभीर चर्चा का विषय बना हो लेकिन इस राज्य ने देश को खेल के मामले में एक से बढ़कर एक महिला एथलीट (Female Athletes) दिए हैं जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत का नाम रोशन किया है।

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम से

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम सेभारतीय महिला टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की आचार संहिता के दो अलग-अलग उल्लंघनों के बाद अगले दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिये निलंबित कर दिया गया है। आईसीसी ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की।

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगा

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगाभारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) द्वारा कुश्ती के संचालन के लिए नियुक्त तदर्थ समिति के एक सदस्य ने कहा कि वह समिति को प्रस्ताव देंगे कि अगर बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए आगामी ट्रायल हार जाते हैं तो उन्हें भारत की एशियाई खेलों की टीम से हटा दिया जाये।

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शनMalasiya मलेशिया के गुमनाम से तेज गेंदबाज सियाजरूल इद्रुस ने टी20 विश्व कप एशिया बी क्वालीफायर में सात विकेट लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरूष क्रिकेट में टी20 गेंदबाजी का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

'मैं नाम नहीं लूंगा Controversy होता है' Rohit Sharma ने पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाजों को लेकर दिया मजेदार जवाब (Watch Video)

'मैं नाम नहीं लूंगा Controversy होता है' Rohit Sharma ने पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाजों को लेकर दिया मजेदार जवाब (Watch Video)भारत अभी वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर है लेकिन रोहित शर्मा को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज के दौरान आराम दिया गया है। वह अपना समय परिवार के साथ बिता रहे हैं और हाल ही में अमेरिका में एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए, जहां उनसे पूछा गया कि 'वह किस पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज से सबसे ज्यादा डरते हैं?'। उन्होंने फैन के सवाल का इतना मजेदार जवाब दिया कि उनकी पत्नी रितिका सहित वहां बैठा कोई भी शख्स अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक सका।

नीरज चोपड़ा अगुवाई करेंगे विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में, इन 28 एथलीट का खर्चा उठाएगी सरकार

नीरज चोपड़ा अगुवाई करेंगे विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में, इन 28 एथलीट का खर्चा उठाएगी सरकारओलंपिक चैंपियन भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा बुडापेस्ट के हंगरी में 19 अगस्त से होने वाली विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में भारत के 28 सदस्यीय टीम की अगुआई करेंगे।हैरान करने वाली बात है कि टीम की घोषणा भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ (AFI) की जगह खेल मंत्रालय ने की।

खेल मंत्री ने संन्यास लिया वापस, अभी भी है क्रिकेट के मैदान पर वापसी की आस

खेल मंत्री ने संन्यास लिया वापस, अभी भी है क्रिकेट के मैदान पर वापसी की आसभारत और पश्चिम बंगाल के अनुभवी बल्लेबाज Manoj Tiwary मनोज तिवारी ने पिछले हफ्ते ही क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की थी, लेकिन अब उनका मन बदल गया है और उनका मानना है कि उनमें अभी बहुत क्रिकेट बाकी है।

Babar Azam ने Virat को किया पीछे, Chris Gayle के साथ हुए इस Elite List में शामिल

Babar Azam ने Virat को किया पीछे, Chris Gayle के साथ हुए इस Elite List में शामिलपाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर Babar Azam ने लंका प्रीमियर लीग (LPL) में एक धमाकेदार पारी खेल नया रिकॉर्ड दर्ज कर लिया है। कोलंबो स्ट्राइकर्स (Colombo Strikers) के एक शतकीय पारी खेल वे एक Elite Club में शामिल हो गए हैं।

पेरू एयरपोर्ट पर खो गई मनिका बत्रा की किट, ट्वीट कर मांगी मदद

पेरू एयरपोर्ट पर खो गई मनिका बत्रा की किट, ट्वीट कर मांगी मददभारत की चोटी की टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी मनिका बत्रा का पेरू में एक टूर्नामेंट में भाग लेने के बाद केएलएम एयरलाइंस की उड़ान में घर लौटते समय खेल उपकरणों से भरा सामान खो गया है और उन्होंने इसे वापस पाने के लिए सरकार से मदद मांगी है।केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया से मदद की गुहार लगाते हुए विश्व में 35वें नंबर की खिलाड़ी मनिका ने कहा कि वह बिजनेस क्लास में यात्रा कर रही थी और उन्हें अपना सामान खोने की कतई उम्मीद नहीं थी।
