India vs Bharat : Virender Sehwag ने सबसे पहले X (Twitter) पर लिखा था 'Bharat'

I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have… https://t.co/R4Tbi9AQgA
Says a guy who played cricket his entire life which was a British game..— Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) September 5, 2023
Thoda satak gayi h kya umar ke Saath. India sunkr kisko pride nhi hota. You didn't feel proud when you were representing nation with India on chest? What kind of non sense you are brewing.
— (@StarkAditya_) September 5, 2023
In the 1996 World Cup ,Netherlands came to play in the World cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003 when we met them, they were the Netherlands & continue to be so.
Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar.
And many others have gone back to their original name
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
The game that gave you recognition is also invented by English— dK (@DarkKnightRised) September 5, 2023