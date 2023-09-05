मंगलवार, 5 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Sehwag wrote bhavspak during Indvspak match, tweet goes viral
Written By
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 5 सितम्बर 2023 (18:42 IST)

India vs Bharat : Virender Sehwag ने सबसे पहले X (Twitter) पर लिखा था 'Bharat'

India vs Bharat : इस वक़्त Asia Cup श्रीलंका और पाकिस्तान में खेला जा रहा है और 2 सितम्बर को INDvsPAK के मुक़ाबले में बारिश आना शुरू हुई थी, जिसकी वजह से मैच भी रद्द किया गया था, Virendra Sehwag ने एक Tweet किया था कि 'Barish ke time par chai pakode rakhte hain yaar, Asia Cup bhi rakh diya' ('बारिश के टाइम पर चाय पकौड़े रखते हैं यार, एशिया कप भी रख दिया')
 
इस Tweet पर उन्होंने निचे Hashtag लगाया था #BHAvsPAK , इस ट्वीट को तीन दिन हो चुके हैं लेकिन India vs Bharat इस विषय पर जंग आज ही, 5 सितम्बर से छिड़ना चालू हुई है।  इस पर एक Twitter User ने उनका Tweet, Repost कर लिखा 'Sehwag Knew this before anyone else'  (सहवाग पहले से ही इस बारे में जानते हैं)
इस पर सहवाग ने कहा
 "मेरा हमेशा से मानना ​​रहा है कि नाम ऐसा होना चाहिए जो हममें गर्व पैदा करे।
हम भारतीय हैं, इंडिया अंग्रेजों द्वारा दिया गया एक नाम है और हमारे मूल नाम 'भारत' को आधिकारिक तौर पर वापस पाने में बहुत समय लग गया है। मैं BCCI और JayShah से यह सुनिश्चित करने का आग्रह करता हूं कि इस विश्व कप में हमारे खिलाड़ियों के सीने पर भारत हो


BCCI से की गई इस अपील के बाद उनकी इस सोंच पर आलोचना की बौछार होने लगी। एक User ने कहा की जब छाती पर 'Team India' लिखी जर्सी के साथ खेलते थे तब शर्म नहीं आती थी ? तो किसी ने कहा कि जिस खेल को खेलकर आप आगे बढे हैं और प्रसिद्ध हुए हैं उस खेल का अविष्कार भी अंग्रेजों ने किया है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
India vs Bharat : खिलाड़ियों को राजनीति में नहीं उतरना चाहिए : सहवाग

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

India vs Bharat: 'Team India' नहीं 'Team Bharat', सहवाग की BCCI से अपील, कहा जर्सी पर 'Team Bharat' लिखा जाए

India vs Bharat: 'Team India' नहीं 'Team Bharat', सहवाग की BCCI से अपील, कहा जर्सी पर 'Team Bharat' लिखा जाएइस वक़्त सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों में 'India' का नाम बदलकर 'भारत' (Bharat) करने की चर्चा पर विवाद छेड़ा जा रहा है और यह विवाद शुरू हुआ था जब राष्ट्रपति भवन (Rashtrapati Bhawan) द्वारा 9 सितंबर को G- 20 Dinner के लिए निमंत्रण में 'President of India' के बजाय 'President of Bharat' लिखा गया।

संजू सैमसन और तिलक वर्मा का सपना टूटा, नहीं मिली वनडे विश्वकप टीम में जगह

संजू सैमसन और तिलक वर्मा का सपना टूटा, नहीं मिली वनडे विश्वकप टीम में जगहविकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने पूरी तरह फिट होकर भारत की विश्व कप टीम में जगह बना ली, जबकि Sanju Samson संजू सैमसन और Tilak Verma तिलक वर्मा को 15 सदस्यीय स्क्वाड से बाहर रहना पड़ा।

2011 की वनडे विश्वकप टीम में नहीं हुआ था रोहित शर्मा का चयन, अब भारत की धरती पर करेंगे कप्तानी

2011 की वनडे विश्वकप टीम में नहीं हुआ था रोहित शर्मा का चयन, अब भारत की धरती पर करेंगे कप्तानी2011 की वनडे विश्वकप टीम में जब रोहित शर्मा का चयन नहीं हुआ था तो रोहित शर्मा का दिल टूट गया था। उन्होंने कोई भी मैच ना देखने का फैसला किया था लेकिन जैसे ही टूर्नामेंट शुरु हुआ तो उन्होंने यह फैसला पलट दिया और टूर्नामेंट की हर 1 गेंद देखी। कुछ ही महीने पहले इस बात का खुलासा हुआ था कि रोहित शर्मा को वनडे की टीम में क्यों नहीं लिया गया था। दरअसल पूर्व चयनकर्ता राजा वैंकट ने कहा था कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी दल में पीयूष चावला के चयन पर अड़े थे। इस कारण रोहित शर्मा का चयन उस विश्वकप में नहीं हो पाया।

एशिया कप की तरह केएल राहुल को मिली वनडे विश्वकप में Wild Card Entry

एशिया कप की तरह केएल राहुल को मिली वनडे विश्वकप में Wild Card Entryभले ही KL Rahul केएल राहुल की फिटनेस पर लाखों सवाल हो लेकिन उन्हें भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने Asia Cup एशिया कप के बाद वनडे विश्वकप ODI World Cup में भी टीम का हिस्सा चुन लिया है। गौरतलब है कि एशिया कप के शुरुआती ग्रुप स्टेज मैच में केएल राहुल नहीं खेले थे। लेकिन यह बताया गया था कि वह सुपर 4 स्टेज में टीम के साथ जुड़ जाएंगे।

बांग्लादेश टीम को मिली खुशखबरी, फिट होकर टीम में लौटा यह कीपर बल्लेबाज

बांग्लादेश टीम को मिली खुशखबरी, फिट होकर टीम में लौटा यह कीपर बल्लेबाजबांग्लादेश के सलामी बल्लेबाज लिटन दास बुखार से पूरी तरह उबर गए हैं और Asia Cup एशिया कप 2023 के सुपर चार मैचों में हिस्सा लेने के लिए टीम में शामिल होंगे।बंगलादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCB) ने मंगलवार को इसकी पुष्टि की।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टीचर्स डे

एशिया कप

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com