विंबलडन और लॉर्ड्स के मुख्य अतिथि सचिन ने बताई क्या है टेनिस और क्रिकेट में समानताएं

A very special morning with @sachin_rt at the Home of Cricket. @bcci @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/jw3Y4swYvw

Why is tennis bigger than cricket?



Because you will see Sachin Tendulkar at Wimbledon, but you will never see a Federer or Borg at Lord's.#tennis #cricket #sachintendulkar #rogerfederer #indiancricket #lords #bjornborg #Wimbledon2025 #Djokovic #alcaraz pic.twitter.com/eyzzltGqXh