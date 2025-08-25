सोमवार, 25 अगस्त 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 25 अगस्त 2025 (13:27 IST)

चेतेश्वर पुजारा पर सचिन तेंदुलकर का भावुक पोस्ट, दूसरे पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने भी सराहा

भारतीय क्रिकेट जगत ने पुजारा के धैर्य और जज्बे की सराहना की

Cheteshwar Pujara
भारतीय क्रिकेट जगत ने रविवार को खेल के सभी प्रारूप से संन्यास लेने वाले स्टार बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा की उनके धैर्य, दृढ़ संकल्प और निस्वार्थ भाव से खेलने के लिए जमकर सराहना की।पुजारा ने भारत की तरफ से 103 टेस्ट मैच खेले और 43.60 की औसत से 7195 रन बनाए।

क्रिकेट के दिग्गज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने 2018 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हुई श्रृंखला में उनके प्रदर्शन को सर्वश्रेष्ठ में से एक बताया। उन्होंने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘पुजारा आपको तीसरे नंबर पर खेलते देखना हमेशा सुकून देने वाला रहा। हर बार आप खेलते हुए संयम, साहस और टेस्ट क्रिकेट के प्रति गहरा लगाव लेकर आए। ’’
तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, ‘‘आपकी मजबूत तकनीक और दबाव में संयम टीम के लिए एक स्तंभ रहा है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 2018 की श्रृंखला में मिली जीत कई उपलब्धियों में से एक है। आपके अविश्वसनीय लचीलेपन और मैच में जीत दिलाने वाले रनों के बिना यह संभव नहीं होता। ’’

उन्होंने आगे कहा, ‘‘शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई। अगले अध्याय के लिए शुभकामनाएं। अपनी दूसरी पारी का आनंद लें! ’’
भारत के मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘जब तूफान आया तो वह डटे रहे, जब उम्मीदें धूमिल हो रही थीं तब उन्होंने अपना जुझारूपन दिखाया। पुज्जी को बधाई।’’
पूर्व भारतीय ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह ने राष्ट्रीय टीम के प्रति पुजारा की प्रतिबद्धता की सराहना की।

युवराज ने लिखा, ‘‘ऐसा व्यक्ति जिसने हमेशा अपना मन, शरीर और आत्मा देश के लिए लगा दी। शानदार करियर के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई पुज्जी। फिर मिलेंगे।’’
भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, ‘‘उनका साहस, धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प हमेशा स्पष्ट दिखाई दिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ गाबा टेस्ट में उन्हें जो चोटें लगीं, वे मेरे लिए पुजारा के उस क्रिकेटर का प्रतीक हैं जो अपने देश के लिए अपना सब कुछ झोंक देता है। शाबाश और आपको दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’
पुजारा के करियर के दौरान भारत के कोच रहे अनिल कुंबले ने कहा, ‘‘शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई! आप इस अद्भुत खेल के एक महान दूत रहे हैं। क्रिकेट के मैदान पर आपकी सभी उपलब्धियों पर हम सभी को गर्व है।‘‘

कुंबले ने लिखा, ‘‘आपने टीम के लिए अपना सब कुछ झोंक दिया। आपके साथ काम करना सौभाग्य की बात थी और आप अपनी दूसरी पारी में भी इसी तरह चमकते रहें। आपको, पूजा, अदिति और आपके पिताजी को शुभकामनाएं। शाबाश।’’
भारत के पूर्व मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री ने पुजारा को एक सच्चा योद्धा बताया। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘एक सच्चा योद्धा। कोच के रूप में मेरे कार्यकाल में उन्होंने भारत को लगातार पांच साल तक नंबर एक टीम बनाने और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में लगातार दो श्रृंखला जीतने में अहम भूमिका निभाई जहां उनका प्रदर्शन बेहद शानदार रहा। शाबाश। ’’
पुजारा के लंबे समय तक साथी रहे अजिंक्य रहाणे ने कहा, ‘‘पुज्जी, शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई। आपके साथ खेलने के हर पल का आनंद लिया और साथ में मिली विशेष टेस्ट जीत को हमेशा संजो कर रखेंगे। दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने भारतीय क्रिकेट में पुजारा के योगदान का जिक्र किया और उन्हें भारतीय बल्लेबाजी का मजबूत स्तंभ बताया।बीसीसीआई सचिव देवजीत सैकिया ने कहा, ‘‘चेतेश्वर पुजारा का करियर दृढ़ संकल्प और निस्वार्थ भाव से खेलने का शानदार उदाहरण है। उन्होंने टेस्ट क्रिकेट की भावना को साकार किया। विपक्षी आक्रमण को ध्वस्त करने की उनकी क्षमता और एकाग्रता की उनकी अपार शक्ति ने उन्हें भारतीय बल्लेबाजी का मजबूत स्तंभ बनाया। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘उन्होंने दिखाया कि खेल के पारंपरिक मूल्यों के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए भी शीर्ष स्तर पर सफलता हासिल की जा सकती है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय और घरेलू, दोनों स्तरों पर भारतीय क्रिकेट के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता अद्भुत रही है। उन्होंने खेल और देश को जो कुछ भी दिया है, उसके लिए हम उनके आभारी हैं।’’
पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा, ‘‘शानदार टेस्ट करियर के लिए बधाई चेतेश्वर। आपका धैर्य, दृढ़ संकल्प और कड़ी मेहनत प्रेरणादायक थी और आपने जो हासिल किया है उस पर आपको गर्व हो सकता है। दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने कहा, ‘‘एक दिग्गज को सलाम। चेतेश्वर पुजारा के अविश्वसनीय करियर को अलविदा कहने का समय आ गया है। आपने हमें अनगिनत सुखद यादें दी हैं।‘‘
पूर्व भारतीय ऑलराउंडर इरफान पठान ने कहा, ‘‘आपके साहसिक खेल की चर्चा हमेशा आपके नाम से पहले होती है। शानदार करियर के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आपकी आक्रामकता आपके डिफेंस में साफ़ दिखाई देती थी। आपने भारत को गौरवान्वित किया है, पुज्जी। दूसरी पारी के लिए आपको शुभकामनाएं।’’ (भाषा)
