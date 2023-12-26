मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2023
रोहित शर्मा क्यों हो रहे हैं 'Selfless Captain' के नाम से ट्रोल?

रोहित शर्मा क्यों हो रहे हैं 'Selfless Captain' के नाम से ट्रोल? - rohit sharma started getting trend and troll Selfless Captain after his wicket in india vs south africa test
Rohit Sharma Selfless Captain IND vs SA 1st Test : भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच दो टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच सेंचुरियन में खेला जा रहा है जहां दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान Temba Bavuma ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया है, भारत ने South Africa में कभी भी Test Series नहीं जीती है और रोहित शर्मा के लिए भी बतौर कप्तान यह साउथ अफ्रीका में पहली सीरीज है।

रोहित शर्मा को World Cup से ही Selfless Captain कहकर बुलाया जा रहा था, एक ऐसा कप्तान जिसने अपने से ऊपर हमेशा अपनी टीम को रखा। वर्ल्ड को में उन्होंने Team India को लगातार 10 जीत दिलाई थी लेकिन फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हार गए थे। वर्ल्ड कप में बतौर खिलाड़ी भी वे काफी अच्छा खेले, हमेशा उन्होंने भारत को एक अच्छी स्टार्ट दी है, लेकिन आज मैच में साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ वह Indian Fans को खुश नहीं कर पाए और 14 गेंदों में केवल 5 रन बनाकर Kagiso Rabada की गेंद पर Nandre Burger के हाथों कैच आउट हो गए, जिन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए Test Debut किया है।
यह 13वीं बार है जब रबाडा ने इंटरनेशनल मैच में रोहित का विकेट लिया है और टेस्ट में छठी बार। रोहित के बाद, यशस्वी जयसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) और शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) 17 और 2 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए और Debutant Nandre Burger को ही यह दोनों विकेट मिले, रोहित के विकेट के बाद ट्विटर पर Rohit के नाम के साथ 'Selfless Captain' Trend होना शुरू हुआ और लोग रोहित शर्मा को ट्रोल करने लगे। भारत 15 ओवर में 46 रन बनाके अपने 3 विकेट गवा चूका था।  

 
South Africa में SA के खिलाफ में रोहित शर्मा (Test)
14,
6,
0,
25,
11,
10,
10,
47,
5*

