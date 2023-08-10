5 साल पहले बच्चे जैसे लगते थे पृथ्वी शॉ अब झड़ चुके हैं बाल और आ गया है मोटापा

#PrithviShaw what has these 5 years done to him— Rahil Jasani (@rahiljasani) August 9, 2023
18 y.o. 23 y.o. pic.twitter.com/Doq5gUls5W
This man must be thrown away from every team that exists. He wants to play for team India with this fitness? Dreaming of playing in world cup against England and Australia with this physique? Respect increased for selectors for not selecting this baby elephant #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/6EGG5GlQzh
— Bore-ek Acid (@Acidtweets_) August 9, 2023
What is with seriously overweight #Mumbai batters ? In this day and age it’s just not acceptable. #PrithviShaw #SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/J1oE4eO6TW
— Anindya Dutta (@Cric_Writer) August 10, 2023
People laughing at #PrithviShaw s fitness , it’s not his fat that scored the 250 in 125 balls it was his bat.
— Nik (@nikster007) August 10, 2023
Prithvi shaw 's case is the best to analyse the society's trope of disliking a person
When he didn't scored runs it was about his inconsistency and discipline
When he does it boils down to his body
Life fr? #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/KCiCym9leY
— Varul Chaturvedi (@VarulChaturved5) August 10, 2023

भारतीय टीम से बाहर चल रहे सलामी बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ ने नॉर्थम्पटनशर की तरफ से खेलते हुए इंग्लैंड के एकदिवसीय कप टूर्नामेट में समरसेट के खिलाफ 153 गेंदों पर 244 रन की पारी खेलकर फॉर्म में वापसी की।