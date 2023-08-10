शुक्रवार, 11 अगस्त 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Prithvi Shaw has turned bald and plump contrary to his lad look five years ago
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: गुरुवार, 10 अगस्त 2023 (13:17 IST)

5 साल पहले बच्चे जैसे लगते थे पृथ्वी शॉ अब झड़ चुके हैं बाल और आ गया है मोटापा

कभी कभी व्यक्ति की उपलब्धियां उसकी डील डॉल में छुप कर रह जाती है। इसका ताजा उदाहरण है Prithvi Shaw पृथ्वी शॉ जिन्होंने कल ही दोहरा शतक जड़ा लेकिन क्रिकेट प्रेमियों ने उनके सिर से झड़ते बाल और मोटापा पहले देख लिया। हालांकि कई फैंस के मन में चिंता भी थी कि साल 2018 के अंडर 19 विश्वकप विजेता कप्तान बच्चे जैसे लगते थे और अब 23 साल की उम्र में भी उनका यह हाल हो गया।

भारतीय टीम से बाहर चल रहे सलामी बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ ने नॉर्थम्पटनशर की तरफ से खेलते हुए इंग्लैंड के एकदिवसीय कप टूर्नामेंट में समरसेट के खिलाफ 153 गेंदों पर 244 रन की पारी खेलकर फॉर्म में वापसी की।

पहली बार काउंटी क्रिकेट में खेल रहे इस 23 वर्षीय बल्लेबाज ने अपनी पारी के दौरान 28 चौके और 11 छक्के लगाए। यह लिस्ट ए में उनका दूसरा दोहरा शतक है। यह उनका इस प्रारूप में कुल नौवां शतक है।

नॉर्थम्पटनशर की तरफ से अपना तीसरा मैच खेलते हुए पृथ्वी ने 81 गेंदों पर अपना शतक पूरा किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने केवल 129 गेंदों पर दोहरा शतक पूरा किया। उनके इस शतक की मदद से नॉर्थम्पटनशर ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए आठ विकेट पर 415 रन का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया।

पृथ्वी ने लिस्ट ए में अपना सर्वोच्च स्कोर बनाया। इससे पहले इस प्रारूप में उनका उच्चतम स्कोर नाबाद 227 रन था जो उन्होंने फरवरी 2021 में विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में मुंबई की तरफ से पुदुचेरी के खिलाफ बनाया था।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
15 मैचों से भारत को हॉकी में नहीं हरा पाया है पाकिस्तान, कल नहीं कर पाया 1 भी गोल

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरल

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरलभारत ने 1992 में अपने पहले मुकाबले के बाद से सभी सात मैच जीते हैं। भारत का हर एक क्रिकेट फेन भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच का काफी इंतजार करता है और उसके लिए काफी उत्साहित भी रहता है लेकिन हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने इस मैच को लेकर एक ऐसी टिप्पणी की है जिसे सुनने के बाद हर भारतीय का खून खौल उठेगा।

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत को

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत कोमणिपुर भले ही अभी जातीय हिंसा और महिलाओं पर अत्याचारों की वजह से पुरे विश्व में गंभीर चर्चा का विषय बना हो लेकिन इस राज्य ने देश को खेल के मामले में एक से बढ़कर एक महिला एथलीट (Female Athletes) दिए हैं जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत का नाम रोशन किया है।

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम से

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम सेभारतीय महिला टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की आचार संहिता के दो अलग-अलग उल्लंघनों के बाद अगले दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिये निलंबित कर दिया गया है। आईसीसी ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की।

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगा

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगाभारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) द्वारा कुश्ती के संचालन के लिए नियुक्त तदर्थ समिति के एक सदस्य ने कहा कि वह समिति को प्रस्ताव देंगे कि अगर बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए आगामी ट्रायल हार जाते हैं तो उन्हें भारत की एशियाई खेलों की टीम से हटा दिया जाये।

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शनMalasiya मलेशिया के गुमनाम से तेज गेंदबाज सियाजरूल इद्रुस ने टी20 विश्व कप एशिया बी क्वालीफायर में सात विकेट लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरूष क्रिकेट में टी20 गेंदबाजी का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

ACT के सेमीफाइनल में भारत के सामने जापान की चुनौती, पिछले मैच से लेनी होगी सीख

ACT के सेमीफाइनल में भारत के सामने जापान की चुनौती, पिछले मैच से लेनी होगी सीखINDvsJPN आत्मविश्वास से भरी भारतीय हॉकी टीम जब शुक्रवार को एशियाई चैम्पियंस ट्राफी (एसीटी) हॉकी टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में जापान से भिड़ेगी तो उसकी कोशिश मैच के पूरे 60 मिनट में मजबूत प्रदर्शन जारी रखने और निरंतरता बनाये रखने की होगी।इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि राउंड रॉबिन चरण में चार मैच जीतकर और एक ड्रा खेलकर अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर रहा भारत इस मैच में प्रबल दावेदार के तौर पर शुरुआत करेगा।

कप्तानी की खबरों के बीच टीम से ही निकाल दिया, चौंक गए थे शिखर धवन

कप्तानी की खबरों के बीच टीम से ही निकाल दिया, चौंक गए थे शिखर धवनभारत के सीनियर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन Shikhar Dhawan भारत की एशियाई खेलों की टीम से बाहर किये जाने से थोड़े हैरान थे लेकिन वह निकट भविष्य में राष्ट्रीय टीम में वापसी करने के लिए दृढ़ हैं।शीर्ष खिलाड़ी घरेलू सरजमीं पर होने वाले वनडे विश्व कप की तैयारियों में व्यस्त हैं और भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने सितंबर-अक्टूबर में होने वाले हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों के लिए युवाओं की टीम घोषित कर दी।

ICC ODI World Cup के शुरुआती मैचों से बाहर रह सकते हैं न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन

ICC ODI World Cup के शुरुआती मैचों से बाहर रह सकते हैं न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसनदाहिने घुटने की सर्जरी से उभर रहे न्यूज़ीलैंड के सीमित ओवर कप्तान Kane Williamson केन विलियम्सन फिलहाल इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाने वाली टीम में जगह नहीं बना सके हैं, हालांकि कोच गैरी स्टीड का मानना है कि वह अक्टूबर-नवंबर में होने वाले विश्व कप के लिये फिट हो जायेंगे।स्टीड ने इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिये टीम की घोषणा करते हुए कहा, "हम सही चिकित्सीय सलाह लेने के लिये अपनी क्षमता में सब कुछ करेंगे। हम उन्हें (विश्व कप के लिये भारत) ले जाने से पहले सुनिश्चित करना चाहते हैं कि वह पूरी तरह फिट हैं। अभी कुछ भी कहना जल्दबाज़ी होगी।"

दोहरा शतक लगाने के बाद भी क्यों पृथ्वी को नहीं है वापसी की आस, शॉ ने खोला राज (Video)

दोहरा शतक लगाने के बाद भी क्यों पृथ्वी को नहीं है वापसी की आस, शॉ ने खोला राज (Video)हाल में लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट में दूसरा दोहरा शतक जड़ने के बाद भारतीय टीम से बाहर चल रहे सलामी बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ Prithvi Shaw ने माना कि वह इस समय राष्ट्रीय टीम में अपने भविष्य के बारे में नहीं सोच रहे हैं बल्कि वह सिर्फ काउंटी क्रिकेट में अपने खेल का लुत्फ लेना चाहते हैं।

ICC ODI World Cup से पहले इडन गार्डन के ड्रेसिंग रूम में लगी आग, फर्नीचर हुआ खाक

ICC ODI World Cup से पहले इडन गार्डन के ड्रेसिंग रूम में लगी आग, फर्नीचर हुआ खाकWest Bengal पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में स्थित क्रिकेट मैदान Eden Garden ईडन गार्डन के ड्रेसिंग रूम में बुधवार रात आग लगने से छत और कुछ फर्नीचर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।फायर ब्रिगेड के सूत्रों ने कहा कि बंगाल क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (CAB) में टीम के ड्रेसिंग रूम में झूठी छत के कुछ हिस्से और कुछ फर्नीचर बुधवार को लगभग 11:40 बजे वायरिंग में संदिग्ध शॉर्ट-सर्किट से लगी आग में क्षतिग्रस्त हो गये।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com