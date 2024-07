तौबा तौबा गाने पर रील बनाना इन क्रिकेटर्स को पड़ा भारी, दिव्यांगों का मजाक उड़ाने के लिए शिकायत दर्ज

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and other India Champions celebrate their World Championship 2024 win with a hilarious take on post-match soreness, set to 'Husn Tera Tauba Tauba'. #LegendsUnite #CricketHumor #WCL2024 #TaubaTauba #YuvrajSingh #HarbhajanSingh #LokmatTimes pic.twitter.com/Big2pqdIMo