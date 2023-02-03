शुक्रवार, 3 फ़रवरी 2023
मोहम्मद सिराज और उमरान मलिक ने नहीं लगवाया टीका, वीडियो हो रहा है वायरल

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज का हिस्सा रहे उमरान मलिक और मोहम्मद सिराज का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वह होटल के अंदर आते वक्त  स्वागत करने वाले स्टाफ से रूबरू हो रहे हैं। 
 
इस वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है कि स्वागत करने वाला स्टाफ टीम इंडिया के कोच राहुल द्रविड़ और कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को टीका लगा रहा है। लेकिन जब बारी मोहम्मद सिराज और उमरान मलिक की आती है तो उन्होंने टीका लगाने से मना कर दिया। 
 
ट्विटर पर कई लोग इसको एकतरफा धर्मनिरपेक्षता करार दे रहे हैं। भाजपा सदस्य और उच्च न्यायालय के अधिवक्ता ने इस वीडियो पर कमेंट किया कि इस समस्या की जड़ और समाधान क्या है।
हालांकि जब स्वागत करने वाले स्टाफ ने बल्लेबाजी कोच विक्रम राठौर और उनके सहायक को टीका लगवाना चाहा तो उन्होंने भी मना कर दिया। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हो गया है और इस पर तरह तरह के कमेंट आ रहे हैं।
साल 2022 में भारतीय बैडमिंटन के छोरों ने बताया हम छोरियों से कम नहीं, जीता थॉमस कप

साल 2022 में भारतीय बैडमिंटन के छोरों ने बताया हम छोरियों से कम नहीं, जीता थॉमस कपथॉमस कप की ऐतिहासिक जीत और राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में अभूतपूर्व सफलता से भारत ने वर्ष 2022 में विश्व बैडमिंटन की महाशक्ति बनने की तरफ मजबूत कदम आगे बढ़ाए।पीवी सिंधु के धैर्य, युवा लक्ष्य सेन के उत्साह तथा सात्विकसाईंराज रंकीरेड्डी के दृढ़ निश्चय से भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने बीडब्ल्यूएफ (विश्व बैडमिंटन महासंघ) टूर में छह व्यक्तिगत खिताब भी जीते।

UAE की Under19 महिला टीम की कमान भारतीय मूल की खिलाड़ी के हाथ, 15 में से 14 लड़कियां हैं हिंदू

UAE की Under19 महिला टीम की कमान भारतीय मूल की खिलाड़ी के हाथ, 15 में से 14 लड़कियां हैं हिंदूदक्षिण अफ्रीका में अगले महीने खेले जाने वाले आईसीसी अंडर-19 महिला टी-20 विश्वकप में पहली बार हिस्सा ले रही संयुक्त अरम अमीरात (यूएई) की उम्मीदें चरम पर हैं। विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज तीर्थ सतीश के नेतृत्व में यूएई ने शनिवार को विश्वकप के लिये अपनी 15 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा कर दी थी। टीम के कोच हांगकांड के आलराउंडर नजीब अमर होंगे।

एक बार फिर अपेक्षाओं के बोझ तले दबी मनिका बत्रा, टेबल टेनिस में ऐसा रहा साल 2022

एक बार फिर अपेक्षाओं के बोझ तले दबी मनिका बत्रा, टेबल टेनिस में ऐसा रहा साल 2022दिग्गज अचंता शरत कमल और मनिका बत्रा ने पिछले 12 महीनों में टेबल टेनिस में प्रशासनिक संकट के बावजूद अपनी चमक बिखेरी।चालीस वर्षीय शरत ने बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में एकल वर्ग के स्वर्ण पदक सहित कुल तीन स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर दिखाया कि उम्र केवल एक नंबर है। उन्होंने 2024 में होने वाले पेरिस ओलंपिक के बाद संन्यास लेने का फैसला किया है लेकिन 2022 में शरत ने खेल प्रशासन में भी कदम रख दिया है।

हैदराबाद ने 25 लाख देकर जिस खिलाड़ी को खरीदा उसके पिता हैं दरोगा, पूरा गांव मना रहा जश्न

हैदराबाद ने 25 लाख देकर जिस खिलाड़ी को खरीदा उसके पिता हैं दरोगा, पूरा गांव मना रहा जश्नमुबंई के खिलाफ रणजी ट्राफी में नाबाद दोहरा शतक जमाने वाले रेलवे के धाकड़ विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज उपेन्द्र यादव के इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 2023 सत्र में खरीदे जाने से उनके गृहनगर इटावा में खुशी का माहौल है।

वर्ष 2022 में महिला हॉकी टीम ने दी पुरुषों से ज्यादा खुशखबरी, नजरें विश्वकप पर

वर्ष 2022 में महिला हॉकी टीम ने दी पुरुषों से ज्यादा खुशखबरी, नजरें विश्वकप परभारतीय हॉकी के लिए वर्ष 2022 का साल भी अच्छा रहा लेकिन महिला टीम ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में कांस्य पदक के रूप में 16 साल बाद पदक हासिल करके पुरुष टीम की तुलना में थोड़ा बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया।बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारतीय पुरुष और महिला टीमों ने पदक हासिल किए। भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने जहां रजत पदक जीता वहीं महिला टीम 16 साल बाद पोडियम पर पहुंचने में सफल रही। भारतीय महिला टीम ने मैनचेस्टर राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2002 में स्वर्ण पदक और इसके चार साल बाद मेलबर्न में रजत पदक जीता था।

जूनागढ़ का यह डुप्लिकेट अश्विन करवा रहा है कंगारूओं को स्पिन की प्रैक्टिस

जूनागढ़ का यह डुप्लिकेट अश्विन करवा रहा है कंगारूओं को स्पिन की प्रैक्टिसभारत के खिलाफ आगामी टेस्ट श्रृंखला की तैयारी की कवायद में स्पिनरों की मददगार पिच पर बल्लेबाजी अभ्यास के लिये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम 21 वर्ष के स्पिनर महीश पिथिया की सेवायें ले रही है जिनका एक्शन रविचंद्रन अश्विन से मिलता है । आफ स्पिनर अश्विन को लेकर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमा काफी चिंतित है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 2004 के बाद से भारत में टेस्ट श्रृंखला नहीं जीती है।चार टेस्ट मैचों की श्रृंखला नौ फरवरी से नागपुर में शुरू होगी।क्रिकेट डॉट कॉम डॉट एयू की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार ,‘‘ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने टेस्ट दौरे के पहले अभ्यास सत्र में डुप्लीकेट रविचंद्रन अश्विन की गेंदों का सामना किया है।’’

बोर्ड एक्साम की तैयारियों के बीच खेलो इंडिया में तैराकी करने पहुंची यह लड़की जीतना चाहती है मेडल

बोर्ड एक्साम की तैयारियों के बीच खेलो इंडिया में तैराकी करने पहुंची यह लड़की जीतना चाहती है मेडलमुंबई की प्रतिभावान तैराक अपेक्षा फर्नांडिस ने खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स में हिस्सा लेने पर कहा है कि यह आयोजन युवाओं को आगे बढ़ने का आत्म‌विश्वास देता है।अपेक्षा ने कहा,“ मेरा मानना है कि यह सभी के लिये बहुत बड़ा मंच है। इस आयोजन में कम उम्र के तैराक भी हिस्सा लेते हैं।

फाइनल में फिसले अविजित रही भारतीय महिलाओं के पांव, दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 5 विकेटों से जीती Tri Series

फाइनल में फिसले अविजित रही भारतीय महिलाओं के पांव, दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 5 विकेटों से जीती Tri Seriesदक्षिण अफ्रीका ने चोले ट्रायोन की नाबाद 57 रन की अर्धशतकीय पारी के दम पर गुरूवार को यहां फाइनल में भारत को दो ओवर शेष रहते हुए पांच विकेट से हराकर महिला टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय त्रिकोणीय श्रृंखला जीत ली। भारतीय महिला टीम को धीमी पिच पर बल्लेबाजी करने में काफी मुश्किल हुई जिससे वह टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करते हुए चार विकेट गंवाकर महज 109 रन ही बना सकी। हरलीन देओल काफी धीमा खेलीं। उन्होंने 56 गेंद में 46 रन बनाये।

कलाई में फ्रैक्चर होने पर जो एक हाथ से बल्लेबाजी करे वो हनुमा विहारी

कलाई में फ्रैक्चर होने पर जो एक हाथ से बल्लेबाजी करे वो हनुमा विहारीहनुमा विहारी ने कल ही दाईं हाथ की कलाई में चोट लगने के बाद बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी कर दिल जीत लिया था लेकिन यह उनके हिम्मत और हौंसले का अंत नहीं था। मंगलवार को अपनी दाईं कलाई चोटिल कर बैठे हनुमा विहारी ने बुधवार को ही बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी पर उतरकर कुछ चौके बटोरे थे। पहली पारी में उन्होंने 57 गेंदो में 27 रन बनाए थे।

शाहीन अफरीदी ने तेज तर्रार गेंदबाजी का वीडियो शेयर कर कहा 'हार मान ली थी तब'

शाहीन अफरीदी ने तेज तर्रार गेंदबाजी का वीडियो शेयर कर कहा 'हार मान ली थी तब'पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज शाहीन शाह अफरीदी ने करीब तीन महीने बाद क्रिकेेट के मैदान पर वापसी करने से पहले कहा कि कभी-कभी उनका दिल हार मानने को होता था, लेकिन यूट्यूब पर अपनी गेंदबाजी के वीडियो देखकर उन्हें प्रयास करते रहने की प्रेरणा मिली। अफरीदी ने पीसीबी डिजिटल के साथ बातचीत में कहा, “ कई बार ऐसा भी होता था कि मैं हार मान लेना चाहता था। मैं सिर्फ एक मांसपेशी पर काम कर रहा था और वह बेहतर नहीं हो रही थी। कई बार रिहैब सत्रों के दौरान मैं खुद से कहता था, ‘अब बहुत हो गया, मैं और नहीं कर सकता’।”
