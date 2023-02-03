मोहम्मद सिराज और उमरान मलिक ने नहीं लगवाया टीका, वीडियो हो रहा है वायरल

What is the root cause and permanent solution— Ashwini Upadhyay अश्विनी उपाध्याय (@AshwiniUpadhyay) February 3, 2023
मोहम्मद सिराज और उमरान मालिक तिलक नहीं लगवाते हैं क्योंकि वे उस स्तर पर पहुंचने के बाद भी अपने धर्म के प्रति कट्टर हैं। लेकिन कुछ दोगले हिन्दू मजार पर चादर चढ़ाने से नहीं चूकते।#IndianCricketTeam @AshwiniUpadhyay @sdeo76 @MNageswarRaoIPS @madhukishwar @HinduHate @Muktak8
— Yog! (@cruise_19) February 3, 2023
वो वही कर रहे हैं जो उनके लिए जायज है। लेकिन दोगले हिंदू और मोदी/ नड्डा / भागवत जैसे दोगले जाते हैं चादर चढ़ाने। यही चादर इनकी कफन के लिए इस्तेमाल करेंगे वे।
— BABA YOGISHIELD (@yogishield) February 3, 2023
Secularism in India is exactly like this, not surprised.
— Rose (@Rose99015680) February 3, 2023
@GautamGambhir, this is something you have to see before you plan another stunt.
— VINTHEDARK (@vinthedark9) February 3, 2023
@GautamGambhir, this is something you have to see before you plan another stunt.
— VINTHEDARK (@vinthedark9) February 3, 2023
Aur hamare MC #Pathan dekhney jaatey hain. Middle East aur Arabs are accepting our culture but those converted think something supreme about themselves……
— Kailash Patil (@Kailashpatilb) February 3, 2023
The main problem is not Hindus wanting show they are secular (which they really are). The main problem is their lack of perception that others are totally opposite of what one can call secular
— भारतीय Bharatiya #SaveSoil (@_shivoham__) February 3, 2023
The main problem is not Hindus wanting show they are secular (which they really are). The main problem is their lack of perception that others are totally opposite of what one can call secular
— भारतीय Bharatiya #SaveSoil (@_shivoham__) February 3, 2023