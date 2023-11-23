'यह जीवन है', विश्व कप फाइनल हारने पर बोले कुलदीप, सिराज और राहुल

कुलदीप ने कहा कि इस हार से निपटना मुश्किल था। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘विश्व कप काफी खूबसूरत था लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि नियति को कुछ और मंजूर था । अब ‘स्विच ऑफ’ करके ‘रिचार्ज’ होने का समय है। इस हार से निपटना मुश्किल है, लेकिन आगे की यात्रा के लिए हमारा भरोसा कायम है। ’’
Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity.— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 22, 2023
उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ दिल टूट गया है। लफ्जों में इस दुख और मायूसी को बयां नहीं किया जा सकता । इस बार ईश्वर की इच्छा नहीं थी लेकिन हम हर दिन कड़ी मेहनत करते रहेंगे।’’
Our campaign did not end like we wanted it too but representing India is the biggest honour and moment of pride for me. All I have ever wanted to do is represent my country.— Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 23, 2023
— K L Rahul (@klrahul) November 23, 2023उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ सभी प्रशंसकों का शुक्रिया। दर्शक दीर्घा में नीला समंदर देखना ऐसा अनुभव है जिसकी कोई तुलना नहीं है। आपने जो ऊर्जा दी, वह अद्भुत थी। जय हिंद।’’वहीं विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने सिर्फ इतना ही लिखा ,‘‘ अभी भी दर्द हो रहा है।’’ (भाषा)