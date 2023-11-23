गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Life continues Trio Indian cricketers open up after WC title loss
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023 (19:31 IST)

'यह जीवन है', विश्व कप फाइनल हारने पर बोले कुलदीप, सिराज और राहुल

'यह जीवन है', विश्व कप फाइनल हारने पर बोले कुलदीप, सिराज और राहुल - Life continues Trio Indian cricketers open up after WC title loss
विश्व कप में फाइनल तक अजेय अभियान के बाद आखिरी मोर्चे पर हारने वाले भारतीय क्रिकेटरों कुलदीप यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज ने अपना दुख साझा किया है।स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव ने गुरूवार को स्वीकार किया कि आस्ट्रेलिया से विश्व कप फाइनल में मिली हार की टीस लंबे समय तक सालती रहेगी और यह उन्हें अगले मौके तक कड़ी मेहनत करने के लिए प्रेरित करती रहेगी।

भारत को 19 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद में फाइनल में आस्ट्रेलिया से छह विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
कुलदीप ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘‘चेन्नई से अहमदाबाद तक हमारी यात्रा का नतीजा निराशाजनक रहा, लेकिन हमें छह हफ्तों की अपनी उपलब्धियों पर गर्व है। इस दर्द के बावजूद हम अगले मौके के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। ’’कलाई के इस स्पिनर ने लिखा, ‘‘हार का दर्द सालता रहेगा लेकिन हमें आगे बढ़ना होगा, जीवन चलता रहता है और पीड़ा से उबरने में समय लगता है। ’’
कुलदीप ने कहा कि इस हार से निपटना मुश्किल था। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘विश्व कप काफी खूबसूरत था लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि नियति को कुछ और मंजूर था । अब ‘स्विच ऑफ’ करके ‘रिचार्ज’ होने का समय है। इस हार से निपटना मुश्किल है, लेकिन आगे की यात्रा के लिए हमारा भरोसा कायम है। ’’

कुलदीप ने विश्व कप में भारत के सभी 11 मैच खेले और 15 विकेट झटके।भारत ने लगातार 10 मैच जीते लेकिन नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में एक लाख से ज्यादा घरेलू समर्थकों के सामने हुए फाइनल में उसे हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

कुलदीप ने कहा, ‘‘हमारे सहयोगी स्टाफ का शुक्रिया, हम हर प्रतिद्वंद्वी से भिड़ने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार थे और उनकी प्रतिबद्धता ने बतौर खिलाड़ी हमारा भरोसा बढ़ाया। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘सभी नौ स्टेडियम में प्रशंसकों के प्यार ने हमारे दिल को छू लिया और हमें अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ से बेहतर करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। हम दुनिया भर के जुनूनी प्रशंसकों और हर भारतीय परिवार के समर्थन के लिए आभारी हैं। ’’

भारत की हार के बाद मैदान पर रोते दिखे सिराज ने 11 मैचों में छह से कम की इकॉनामी रेट से 14 विकेट लिये।
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘हमारे अभियान का अंत वैसा नहीं हुआ जैसा हम चाहते थे। लेकिन भारत की नुमाइंदगी करना फख्र की बात है। मैं हमेशा से भारत के लिये खेलना चाहता था।’’
उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ दिल टूट गया है। लफ्जों में इस दुख और मायूसी को बयां नहीं किया जा सकता । इस बार ईश्वर की इच्छा नहीं थी लेकिन हम हर दिन कड़ी मेहनत करते रहेंगे।’’
उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ सभी प्रशंसकों का शुक्रिया। दर्शक दीर्घा में नीला समंदर देखना ऐसा अनुभव है जिसकी कोई तुलना नहीं है। आपने जो ऊर्जा दी, वह अद्भुत थी। जय हिंद।’’वहीं विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने सिर्फ इतना ही लिखा ,‘‘ अभी भी दर्द हो रहा है।’’ (भाषा)
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

भारत ने जूनियर विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के लिए 26 सदस्यीय टीम घोषित की

भारत ने जूनियर विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के लिए 26 सदस्यीय टीम घोषित कीभारत ने शुक्रवार से आर्मेनिया के येरेवान में शुरू हो रही आईबीए जूनियर विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के लिए 26 सदस्यीय मजबूत टीम का चयन किया है।चार दिसंबर तक चलने वाली इस प्रतिष्ठित प्रतियोगिता में 26 वजन वर्ग में 448 युवा मुक्केबाज हिस्सा लेंगे।

अश्विन को चौंका दिया ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रणनीतिकार बेली ने, ऐसे पढ़ी पिच

अश्विन को चौंका दिया ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रणनीतिकार बेली ने, ऐसे पढ़ी पिचभारतीय स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने खुलासा किया कि पिछले रविवार को फाइनल में आस्ट्रेलिया के पहले गेंदबाजी करने के फैसले से भी वह हैरान थे लेकिन साथ ही पैट कमिंस और चयनकर्ता जॉर्ज बेली की अहमदाबाद की पिच बखूबी पढ़ने के लिए प्रशंसा की।

Ben Stokes नहीं होंगे IPL 2024 का हिस्सा

Ben Stokes नहीं होंगे IPL 2024 का हिस्साChennai Super Kings (CSK) ने गुरुवार को घोषणा की कि इंग्लैंड के स्टार ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) ने इंग्लैंड के भारत के टेस्ट दौरे (England's Test tour of India) और जून में T20 World Cup के बीच अपने कार्यभार और फिटनेस पर ध्यान देने के लिए IPL 2024 में भाग लेने से इनकार कर दिया है।

सात्विक चिराग की जोड़ी चाइना मास्टर्स के क्वार्टर फाइनल में

सात्विक चिराग की जोड़ी चाइना मास्टर्स के क्वार्टर फाइनल मेंभारत के अनुभवी बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी एच एस प्रणय और एशियाई खेलों की स्वर्ण पदक विजेता जोड़ी सात्विक साइराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी बृहस्पतिवार को चाइना मास्टर्स में अपने अपने वर्ग के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गए। विश्व चैम्पियनशिप के कांस्य पदक विजेता प्रणय ने डेनमार्क के मैग्नस योहानसेन को 21 . 12, 21 . 18 से हराया। पुरूष एकल वर्ग में प्रणय अकेले भारतीय खिलाड़ी बचे हैं।

Marlon Samuels को 6 साल के लिए सभी क्रिकेट प्रारूपों से किया Ban

Marlon Samuels को 6 साल के लिए सभी क्रिकेट प्रारूपों से किया BanWest Indies के पूर्व बल्लेबाज Marlon Samuels पर गुरूवार को एमिरेट्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड की भ्रष्टाचार रोधी संहिता (Emirates Cricket Board Anti Corruption Code) के उल्लघंन के लिए क्रिकेट के सभी प्रारूपों से छह साल का प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com