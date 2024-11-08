ऑस्ट्रेलिया में केएल राहुल के ऐसे उड़े डंडे कि आपकी आपकी हंसी छूट जाएगी

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर एक यूजर ने लिखा "प्रबंधन ने उन्हें कुछ रन बनाने और आत्मविश्वास हासिल करने और फॉर्म वापस पाने के लिए भारत ए टीम में शामिल किया, लेकिन ऐसा लग रहा है कि राहुल की हालत और खराब होती जा रही है। आज वह जिस तरह से आउट हुए हैं वह उनके आत्मविश्वास को चकनाचूर कर देगा. शॉट खेलने की कोशिश भी नहीं की"



Management added him in the India A squad to get some runs and gain confidence and form back but it looks like Rahul is getting worse and worse. The way he has got out today will shatter his confidence into pieces. Did not even attempt to play the shot