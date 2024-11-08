शुक्रवार, 8 नवंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
शुक्रवार, 8 नवंबर 2024 (15:53 IST)

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में केएल राहुल के ऐसे उड़े डंडे कि आपकी आपकी हंसी छूट जाएगी

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में केएल राहुल के ऐसे उड़े डंडे कि आपकी आपकी हंसी छूट जाएगी - kl rahul flop performance against australia A, brutually trolled on social media after dismissal
IND A vs AUS A KL Rahul Dismissal : ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (BGT) से पहले के एल राहुल को अपना फॉर्म रिगैन करने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया A के खिलाफ को मेलबर्न भेजा। चूंकि रोहित शर्मा पर्थ में पहला टेस्ट नहीं खेलेंगे, भारतीय टीम को उनका रिप्लेसमेंट चाहिए जो वे अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन और के एल राहुल में ढूंढ रहे हैं। लेकिन के एल राहुल पहली पारी में 4 रन बनाकर दूसरी पारी में इस तरह आउट हुए जिसे देख कुछ फैंस अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाए और कुछ सोशल मीडिया पर नाराजगी व्ययक्त करने लगे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बाउंसी पिच पर जहां तेज गेंदबाज ज्यादा विकेट लेते हैं, वहीं केएल आउट हुए स्पिनर की गेंद पर। केएल राहुल को ऑफ स्पिनर कोरी रोचिसिओली (Corey Rocchiccioli) ने क्लीन बोल्ड किया, वह भी उनके पैरों के बीच से। गेंद ऑफ और मिडिल स्टंप के बीच पिच होने के बाद तेजी से अंदर की ओर गई और ऑफ स्टंप के ऊपरी हिस्से से जा टकराई।

के एल राहुल को यह तब पता चला कि उनका विकेट गिर गया है जब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाडियों ने सेलिब्रेट करना शुरू किया।

इसके बाद क्या था? फैंस ने के एल राहुल को सोशल मीडिया पर बुरी तरह ट्रोल करना शुरू किया और उनकी क्लास ली।  

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर एक यूजर ने लिखा  "प्रबंधन ने उन्हें कुछ रन बनाने और आत्मविश्वास हासिल करने और फॉर्म वापस पाने के लिए भारत ए टीम में शामिल किया, लेकिन ऐसा लग रहा है कि राहुल की हालत और खराब होती जा रही है। आज वह जिस तरह से आउट हुए हैं वह उनके आत्मविश्वास को चकनाचूर कर देगा.  शॉट खेलने की कोशिश भी नहीं की"

वहीँ दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, "केएल राहुल ऐसे असामान्य आउट के लिए ही पैदा हुए हैं," 



INDvsNZ सीरीज के बाद इन 4 में से 2 सीनियर खिलाड़ियों हमेशा के लिए होंगे ड्रॉप

INDvsNZ सीरीज के बाद इन 4 में से 2 सीनियर खिलाड़ियों हमेशा के लिए होंगे ड्रॉपन्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ सूपड़ा साफ होने का मूल्यांकन करेगा बीसीसीआई

पहले 68 साल में सिर्फ 2 टेस्ट तो भारत में इस सीरीज के 10 दिनों में 3 टेस्ट मैच जीती न्यूजीलैंड

पहले 68 साल में सिर्फ 2 टेस्ट तो भारत में इस सीरीज के 10 दिनों में 3 टेस्ट मैच जीती न्यूजीलैंडINDvsNZन्यूजीलैंड का भारत दौरा शुरु हुआ तो बैंगलूरू में 8 विकेट की जीत से सीरीज शुरु करने वाली मेहमान टीम ने 36 साल बाद भारतीय जमीन पर टेस्ट मैच जीता था।भारत में टेस्ट मैच जीतने वाले टॉम लेथम न्यूजीलैंड के तीसरे कप्तान हैं। इस से पहले 1969 में ग्राहम डाउलिंग और 1988 में पूर्व भारतीय कोच जॉन राइट ने यह कारनामा किया था।

IPL को रणजी के ऊपर तरजीह देने के कारण ROKO हुए बर्बाद, सचिन गांगुली नहीं करते ऐसी गलती

IPL को रणजी के ऊपर तरजीह देने के कारण ROKO हुए बर्बाद, सचिन गांगुली नहीं करते ऐसी गलतीव्यस्त अंतरराष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम के बीच दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों को रणजी के लिए दिखानी होगी प्रतिबद्धता

श्रीलंका और भारत में टीम के निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद गंभीर पर उठ रहे सवाल

श्रीलंका और भारत में टीम के निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद गंभीर पर उठ रहे सवालगंभीर को काफी धूमधाम से राष्ट्रीय टीम के कोच पद पर नियुक्त किया गया था। उन्हें इसके साथ ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए चयन समिति की बैठक में भी शामिल किया गया था। राष्ट्रीय टीम के साथ उनके शुरुआती रिपोर्ट कार्ड से साफ पता चलता है कि भारत के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज के लिए चीजें अच्छी नहीं दिख रही हैं।

टेस्ट इतिहास का सबसे अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड बनने पर रोहित शर्मा बोले यह सबसे खराब दौर

टेस्ट इतिहास का सबसे अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड बनने पर रोहित शर्मा बोले यह सबसे खराब दौरयह मेरे करियर का सबसे बुरा दौर होगा: रोहित शर्मा

राइट भारत के आदर्श कोच थे, उन्होंने चैपल, कुंबले के विपरीत खिलाड़ियों को खुली छूट दी: पाटिल

राइट भारत के आदर्श कोच थे, उन्होंने चैपल, कुंबले के विपरीत खिलाड़ियों को खुली छूट दी: पाटिलभारत की 1983 की विश्व चैंपियन टीम के सदस्य और चयन समिति के पूर्व अध्यक्ष संदीप पाटिल (Sandip Patil) का मानना है कि जॉन राइट (John Wright) भारतीय कोच के रूप में इसलिए सफल रहे क्योंकि उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों को खुली छूट दी जबकि उनके उत्तराधिकारी ग्रेग चैपल (Greg Chappell) और अनिल कुंबले (Anil Kumble) ऐसा करने में असफल रहे।

विशाखापट्टनम में बैडमिंटन अकादमी स्थापित करेगी पीवी सिंधु

विशाखापट्टनम में बैडमिंटन अकादमी स्थापित करेगी पीवी सिंधुओलंपिक में दो बार की पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधु की स्वप्निल परियोजना बैडमिंटन और खेल उत्कृष्टता के लिए पीवी सिंधु केंद्र विशाखापट्टनम में स्थापित किया जाएगा।

IND vs SA : दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ चमक बिखेरने उतरेंगे भारत के दूसरी श्रेणी के स्टार

IND vs SA : दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ चमक बिखेरने उतरेंगे भारत के दूसरी श्रेणी के स्टारIndia vs South Africa T20 Series Preview : भारतीय क्रिकेट जब बदलाव के दौर से गुजर रहा है तब संजू सैमसन (Sanju Samson) और अभिषेक शर्मा (Abhishek Sharma) जैसे दूसरी श्रेणी के स्टार खिलाड़ी दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शुक्रवार से शुरू होने वाली चार टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों की श्रृंखला में अपनी चमक दिखेर कर राष्ट्रीय टीम में अपनी जगह मजबूत करने की कोशिश करेंगे।

Thala for a reason, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की जीत में धोनी का योगदान? तस्वीर हुई वायरल

Thala for a reason, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की जीत में धोनी का योगदान? तस्वीर हुई वायरलDonald Trump MS Dhoni : अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के कैंडिडेट डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने डेमोक्रैटिक पार्टी की कमला हैरिस को हरा दिया है और हमेशा की ही तरह हर इवेंट को पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी से जोड़कर और उसपर कैप्शन 'Thala For A Reason' लिखकर मीम्स बनाने वाले स्पोर्ट्स फैंस ने ट्रम्प और धोनी की एक फोटो शेयर कर उसपर भी ट्रेंड शुरू कर दिया।

रातोरात खराब टीम नहीं बन जाती, न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान ने भारतीय टीम को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

रातोरात खराब टीम नहीं बन जाती, न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान ने भारतीय टीम को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयानNew Zealand Captain Tom Latham on Indian Cricket Team : न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान टॉम लैथम हाल ही में भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट श्रृंखला में 3-0 से क्लीन स्वीप करने के बावजूद विनम्र बने हुए हैं और उन्होंने कहा कि रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की अगुवाई वाली टीम जल्द से जल्द शानदार वापसी करने की क्षमता रखती है।
