शुक्रवार, 8 नवंबर 2024
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 8 नवंबर 2024 (14:06 IST)

के एल और अभिमन्यु दोनों फ्लॉप, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ कौन होगा ओपनर? देखें राहुल का रिकॉर्ड

Border Gavaskar Trophy IND vs AUS : न्यूजीलैंड से घर पर 3-0 से मिली शर्मनाक हार के बाद भारत का वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में प्रवेश करना बेहद मुश्किल हो गया है, अब फाइनल में प्रवेश करने के लिए भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (BGT) में 5 मैचों की सीरीज में से 4 मैच जीतने जरूरी है। इस सीरीज का पहला मैच 22 नवंबर से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पर्थ में खेला जाएगा और इस मैच में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा नहीं खेलेंगे ऐसे में भारत यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaisawal) के साथ एक सलामी बल्लेबाज की खोज में जुटा हुआ है।

टीम के पास इस वक्त 2 ऑप्शन हैं, के एल राहुल और फर्स्ट क्लॉस में लगातार धाकड़ प्रदर्शन देने वाले अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन। भारत की A टीम का मुकाबला इस वक़्त ऑस्ट्रेलिया की A टीम से खेला जा रहा है और इस अनऑफिशल मैच में बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के लिए खिलाड़ियों पर नजर रखी जा रही है लेकिन के एल और अभिमन्यु (Abhimanyu Easwaran) दोनों ही लगातार फ्लॉप हुए।

अभिमन्यु ने पहले मैच में सिर्फ 19 (7,12) रन बनाए थे और मेलबर्न में खेले जा रहे दूसरे मैच में भी वे फ्लॉप रहे (0,17), के एल राहुल जिन्हें दूसरे मैच में भेजा गया था, वे भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बल्लेबाजों का सामना नहीं कर पाए और पहली पारी में 4, दूसरी पारी में 10 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

ऐसे में अब टीम इंडिया की मुश्किलें और भी बढ़ गई है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उन्हें किसी भी तरह 4 जीत चाहिए होंगी और अगर पहले ही मैच में भारत को एक अच्छा ओपनर नहीं मिला, तो वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल तक जाने का रास्ता भारत के लिए बंद हो जाएगा।

 
अभिमन्यु को बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के लिए रिजर्व ओपनर के रूप में टेस्ट में शामिल किया गया था। उन्होंने फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन के बलबूते पर टीम में जगह बनाई थी। सिलेक्शन से पहले उन्होंने फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में लगातार 4 शतक जड़े थे। First Class Cricket में उनके नाम 100 मैचों में 27 शतक हैं और उनका औसत 49.40 है।
 
ओपनर के तौर पर के एल राहुल खेले हैं ज्यादा मैच 
2023-24 के दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे के बाद से, राहुल (KL Rahul) ने टेस्ट में मध्यक्रम में ही बल्लेबाज की है जिसमे उनके नाम 10 पारियों में 37.66 की औसत से 339 रन हैं। हालांकि विदेशी पिचों पर ओपनिंग करने का एक्सपीरियंस उनके पास है, और वह इंग्लैंड, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टेस्ट शतक बनाने वाले केवल दो एशियाई सलामी बल्लेबाजों में से एक हैं।



अगर वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ओपनिंग करने उतरते हैं तो वो 2021 के इंग्लैंड दौरे की याद दिलाएगा जहां खिलाड़ियों की इंजरी की वजह से उन्होंने ओपनिंग स्लॉट भरा था और लॉर्ड्स में एक शानदार शतक भी जड़ा था लेकिन ओपनर के तौर पर के एल राहुल का प्रदर्शन कुछ ख़ास नहीं रहा है, एक सलामी बल्लेबाज के रूप में उन्होंने 75 पारियों में 34.94 की औसत से 2551 रन बनाए हैं। 


इन आंकड़ों को देख भारत की परेशानी और भी बढ़ जाती है और भारत ए के लिए खेलते हुए उनके रन इसका नमूना है लेकिन उनके टेस्ट करियर में उन्होंने ज्यादा मैच एक ओपनर के तौर पर ही खेले हैं, के एल राहुल ने 2015 में टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया था लेकिन दूसरे ही मैच में उन्हें मुरली विजय साथ सलामी बल्लेबाजी के तौर पर भेजा गया था। उन्होंने 91 में 75 मैच ओपनिंग करते हुए खेले हैं। तो उनका अनुभव यशस्वी जायसवाल के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ काम आ सकता है जो वहां अब तक नहीं खेले हैं। 


X ( पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस का रिएक्शन 

