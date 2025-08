करुण और सुदर्शन ने भारत को 200 पार पहुंचाया पर इंग्लैंड ने झटके 6 विकेट (Video Highlights)

Rain about in London Atkinson shines on return Two beauties from Tongue Full day one highlights pic.twitter.com/I5dLG16zzn

That's Stumps on Day 1 of the 5th #ENGvIND Test! #TeamIndia end the rain-curtailed opening Day on 204/6.



We will be back for Day 2 action tomorrow.



Scorecard https://t.co/Tc2xpWMCJ6 pic.twitter.com/VKCCZ76MeG