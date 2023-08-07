यशस्वी से ज्यादती, ईशान पर मेहरबानी, हार्दिक क्यों कर रहे हैं राजनीति?

Mukesh kumar gets to debut in all three formats and Yashswi Jaiswal despite scoring big in the tests warms the bench after 2 tests. If you trust YJ in tests then should he not play the T20s considering the 2024 world cup?#sabjawaabmilenge — sonusajan (@Sonusajan9) August 6, 2023

Where is Yashsvi jaiswal ??



Sameless hardik Pandya — Lord Kartike // (@Lord_Kartike) August 6, 2023

>This is Yashasvi Jaiswal

>He scored century on his debut where India won the test series

— Squint Neon (@TheSquind) August 6, 2023

Agar Ruturaj Gaikwad 2 match me fail ho jata to usko turant drop karke Dravid Yashasvi Jaiswal ko khila deta

But This shameless Dravid won't drop Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill despite failing continuously.. #SackDravid #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Qh79F16QXv

— Sir Anthoni Sir (@SirAnthoniSir) August 6, 2023

Wasim Jaffer said:





“Ishan Kishan’s T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn’t even scored a 40. Yashasvi Jaiswal should replace him in T20Is.”#YashasviJaiswal #cricketnews pic.twitter.com/HRpV1je1FD

— 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) August 6, 2023

यशस्वी जायसवाल का नाम जब वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज शामिल हुआ था तो लगा था कि यह दौरा उनके लिए बहुत खास होगा। लगभग हर फैन मानकर चल रहा था कि पहले मैच में ही उनका पदार्पण हो जाएगा लेकिन 2 मैच हो गए हैं लेकिन उनके पदार्पण की अभी तक खबर नहीं है वह भी तब जब भारत की लचर बल्लेबाजी दोनों ही मैचों में दिखी है।यशस्वी जायसवाल की जगह ईशान किशन को ही कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या खिलाने में दिलचस्पी दिखा रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि हार्दिक पांड्या मुंबई इंडियन्स में काफी समय तक खेलते रहे थे और ईशान किशन उनके पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी है। जबकि यशस्वी जायसवाल राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाड़ी है। वहीं ईशान किशन ने पिछले टी-20 विश्वकप (2022) से लेकर अब तक कोई भी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय अर्धशतक नहीं जड़ा है।वहीं यशस्वी जायसवाल ने कुल टी-20 का सबसे तेज अर्धशतक इस आईपीएल में लगाया था।इस कारण फैंस और क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि यशस्वी जायसवाल के साथ में ज्यादती हो रही है और ईशान किशन पर मेहरबानी हो रही है।तीसरे टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय में यशस्वी जायसवाल को मौका मिलता है या नहीं यह देखने वाली बात होगी।