बुधवार, 15 मई 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Injured Rabada returns home from IPL, preparations for T20 World Cup unlikely to be affected
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 15 मई 2024 (16:00 IST)

चोटिल रबाडा IPL से स्वदेश लौटे, क्या T20 World Cup पर होगा असर?

चोटिल रबाडा IPL से स्वदेश लौटे, क्या T20 World Cup पर होगा असर? - Injured Rabada returns home from IPL, preparations for T20 World Cup unlikely to be affected
Kagiso Rabada leaves IPL : दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तेज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण के अगुआ कागिसो रबाडा पैर में चेाट के कारण इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग से स्वदेश लौट गए हैं। देश के क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।
 
रबाडा आईपीएल में पंजाब किंग्स का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं। उन्होंने मौजूदा सत्र में 11 मैच में 11 विकेट चटकाए हैं। पंजाब की टीम पहले ही प्ले ऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई करने की दौड़ से बाहर हो चुकी है और अपना अंतिम लीग मैच 19 मई को खेलेगी।
 
क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका (सीएसए) ने बयान में कहा, ‘‘इस 28 वर्षीय (रबाडा) ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहुंचने पर विशेषज्ञ से सलाह ली और क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका की चिकित्सा टीम उन पर करीबी नजर रखे हुए है। ’’   (एजेंसी)

सीएसए (CSA) ने साथ ही कहा कि चोट के कारण रबाडा की अगले महीने वेस्टइंडीज और अमेरिका में होने वाले टी20 विश्व कप की तैयारी पर असर पड़ने की संभावना नहीं है।
सीएसए ने कहा, ‘‘वेस्टइंडीज और अमेरिका में होने वाले आगामी आईसीसी पुरुष टी20 विश्व कप के लिए उसकी तैयारी प्रभावित होने की संभावना नहीं है।’’
 
दक्षिण अफ्रीका विश्व कप में अपने अभियान की शुरुआत श्रीलंका के खिलाफ न्यूयॉर्क में तीन जून को करेगा। (भाषा)


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Mumbai Indians : 5 बार की चैंपियन मुंबई 5 मैच जीतने के लिए तरसी, जानिए 5 कारण

Mumbai Indians : 5 बार की चैंपियन मुंबई 5 मैच जीतने के लिए तरसी, जानिए 5 कारणReasons Why Mumbai Indians Failed in IPL 2024 : 3 मई को वानखेड़े में खेले गए आईपीएल (IPL) के 51वें मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) को कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (Kolkata Knight Riders) ने24 रनों से हराया और यह वाकई मुंबई इंडियंस का शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन था। सूर्यकुमार यादव (Suryakumar) को छोड़कर कोई भी रन नहीं बना सका। सूर्या ने 35 गेंदों में 56 रन बनाए और सिर्फ इस मैच में ही नहीं 5 बार की आईपीएल विजेता मुंबई इंडियंस इस पूरे सीजन में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकी। यह इस टीम के लिए कुछ वास्तविक पतन था और क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों के लिए यह देखना काफी चौंकाने वाला था कि एक से बढ़कर एक खिलाड़ी होने के बाद भी यह टीम सबसे खराब स्थिति में चली गई।

PCB चीफ का बड़ा ऐलान, विश्वकप जीते तो हर पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी खेलेगा करोड़ों से

PCB चीफ का बड़ा ऐलान, विश्वकप जीते तो हर पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी खेलेगा करोड़ों सेT20 World Cup के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम का ऐलान 23 मई को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहले मैच के बाद होगा

BCCI Press Conference : विराट कोहली के स्ट्राइक रेट के बारे में चिंता करने वाले लोगों को चयनकर्ता ने दिया करारा जवाब

BCCI Press Conference : विराट कोहली के स्ट्राइक रेट के बारे में चिंता करने वाले लोगों को चयनकर्ता ने दिया करारा जवाबVirat Kohli ने अब तक IPL में 10 पारियों में एक शतक और चार अर्धशतकों के साथ 500 रन बनाए हैं

MS Dhoni ने CSK के इस खिलाड़ी के लिए निभाया है एक पिता का रोल

MS Dhoni ने CSK के इस खिलाड़ी के लिए निभाया है एक पिता का रोलMS Dhoni is playing my father's role Matheesha Pathirana : IPL 2022 में रिप्लेसमेंट के तौर पर शामिल हुए 21 साल के श्रीलंकन गेंदबाज माथीशा पथिराना जबसे चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) का हिस्सा बने है, तबसे उनमे खूब निखार आया है। उनकी मौजूदगी में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के फैन्स को गेंदबाजी क्रम भी बैलेंस लगता है। अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन और श्रीलंकन दिग्गज लसिथ मलिंगा (Lasith Malinga) से समानता के लिए जाने जाने वाले पथिराना का आईपीएल (IPL) में सफर वास्तव में उल्लेखनीय रहा है और इनका श्रेय महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को भी जाता है जो युवाओं में टैलेंट खोज कर उसे निखारना जानते हैं।

हार्दिक पंड्या के T20 World Cup में उपकप्तान होने से खुश नहीं है इरफान पठान

हार्दिक पंड्या के T20 World Cup में उपकप्तान होने से खुश नहीं है इरफान पठानपंड्या के प्रदर्शन और भारतीय क्रिकेट के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं: पठान

और भी वीडियो देखें

Rapid and Blitz 2024 : प्रज्ञानानंदा चौथे स्थान पर रहे, कार्लसन ने सुपरबेट टूर्नामेंट जीता

Rapid and Blitz 2024 : प्रज्ञानानंदा चौथे स्थान पर रहे, कार्लसन ने सुपरबेट टूर्नामेंट जीताRapid and Blitz 2024 : भारत के ग्रैंडमास्टर आर प्रज्ञानानंदा (R Praggnanandhaa) सुपरबेट रेपिड एवं ब्लिट्ज शतरंज टूर्नामेंट (Superbet rapid and Chess blitz tournament) में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए चौथे स्थान पर रहे जबकि मैग्नस कार्लसन (Magnus Carlsen) ने शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया। यह टूर्नामेंट ग्रैंड चेस टूर (Grand Chess Tour.) का हिस्सा है।

RCB के खिलाफ इस तरह हारी दिल्ली, प्लेऑफ की जंग हुई दिलचस्प

RCB के खिलाफ इस तरह हारी दिल्ली, प्लेऑफ की जंग हुई दिलचस्पDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru : दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कार्यवाहक कप्तान अक्षर पटेल (Axar Patel) ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2024) में रविवार को यहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू (RCB) के खिलाफ 47 रन की हार के बाद कहा कि उन्हें विरोधी टीम को 150 रन तक रोकना चाहिए था लेकिन उन्हें कैच छोड़ने का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा।

Gujarat Titans का करो या मरो मुकाबले में मजबूत KKR से सामना

Gujarat Titans का करो या मरो मुकाबले में मजबूत KKR से सामनाGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview Head to Head GT vs KKR : कप्तान शुभमन गिल की फॉर्म में वापसी से उत्साहित गुजरात टाइटंस को अगर प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने की अपनी उम्मीदों को जीवंत रखना है तो उसे अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर चल रहे कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) के खिलाफ सोमवार को यहां होने वाले इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) मैच में हर हाल में जीत दर्ज करनी होगी।

पाटीदार और दयाल ने RCB को लगातार पांचवीं जीत दिलाई

पाटीदार और दयाल ने RCB को लगातार पांचवीं जीत दिलाईRCB vs DC : रजत पाटीदार के अर्धशतक के बाद यश दयाल की अगुआई में गेंदबाजों के उम्दा प्रदर्शन से रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू (आरसीबी) ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में रविवार को यहां दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 47 रन से हराकर लगातार पांचवीं जीत दर्ज करते हुए मेहमान टीम को प्ले ऑफ की दौड़ से लगभग बाहर कर दिया। इस जीत से आरसीबी के 13 मैच में 12 अंक हो गए हैं और उसकी प्ले ऑफ में जगह बनाने की मामूली उम्मीदें बनी हुई हैं। दिल्ली के भी इतने ही मैचों में इतने ही अंक हैं लेकिन आरसीबी की टीम बेहतर नेट रन रेट के कारण पांचवें जबकि दिल्ली की टीम छठे स्थान पर है। आरसीबी का नेट रन रेट प्लस 0.387 जबकि दिल्ली का माइनस 0.482 है।

पाटीदार का अर्धशतक, RCB ने दिल्ली को 188 रन का लक्ष्य दिया

पाटीदार का अर्धशतक, RCB ने दिल्ली को 188 रन का लक्ष्य दियाRCB vs DC : रजत पाटीदार के अर्धशतक से रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू (आरसीबी) ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में रविवार को यहां दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ नौ विकेट पर 187 रन बनाए। पाटीदार ने 32 गेंद में तीन छक्कों और तीन चौकों से 52 रन की पारी खेलने के अलावा विल जैक्स (29 गेंद में 41 रन, तीन चौके, दो छक्के) के साथ तीसरे विकेट के लिए 88 रन की साझेदारी भी की। कैमरन ग्रीन ने अंत में 24 गेंद में नाबाद 32 रन बनाए।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com