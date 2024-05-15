चोटिल रबाडा IPL से स्वदेश लौटे, क्या T20 World Cup पर होगा असर?

Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection.— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 15, 2024
The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team.
His… pic.twitter.com/Uo4XAaGmPU
Punjab Kings will miss 6 players for the SRH game on May 19th. [Gourav Gupta from TOI]— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2024
- Kagiso Rabada
- Sam Curran
- Jonny Bairstow
- Liam Livingstone
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Chris Woakes pic.twitter.com/9XFBTUBO1W