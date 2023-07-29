90 की सलामी साझेदारी के बाद 113 पर 5 विकेट, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ बिखरा भारतीय मध्यक्रम

BCCI and Dravid gave rest to virat from T20is to focus on Odis and test.

Now he's resting even in Odis

This isn't about workload. They don't want kohli to cross Sachin's runs tally its evident. [email protected] — M. (@IconicKohIi) July 29, 2023

Indian cricket has gone back to the snakes and ladder days. Two months from a World Cup they are working on different experimentations rather than getting their best combination in and letting them get used to their respective roles. #IndvWI

— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 29, 2023

Indian Cricket Team just before a world cup #SackDravid #INDvWI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/BL1ji0aahz

Most chut!ya coach captain duo in Indian cricket history?





They did the same experiments before the T20 WC and last me inko ye smajh nhi aa rha tha kisko kha par khilaye pic.twitter.com/dG7gC9vHhw — DHONIverse (@91_wankhede) July 29, 2023

भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज के दूसरे वनडे में भारत ने प्रयोग का खामियाजा उठाया। एक समय 90 रनों पर पहला विकेट खो चुकी भारतीय टीम का मध्यक्रम ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह गया और स्कोर देखते ही देखते 113 रनों पर 5 विकेट पहुंच गया।24.1 ओवर में जब संजू सैमसन का विकेट गिरा तो बारिश आ गई और ताजा जानकारी में इंडीज में हल्की बारिश हो रही है। क्रीज पर सूर्यकुमार यादव हैं और रविंद्र जड़ेजा को क्रीज पर आना है। गौरतलब है कि आज के इस मैच से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने आराम लिया है।पहले वनडे मैच में भी भारतीय बल्लेबाजी का कमोबेश यह ही सूरत ए हाल रहा था। वेस्टइंडीज के द्वारा दिया गया 115 रनों के लक्ष्य को पाने के लिए भारत ने 5 विकेट गंवा दिए थे और उस जीत से आत्मविश्वास नहीं मिला था।टीम इंडिया की बल्लेबाजी की यह हालत खासकर युवा बल्लेबाजों की हालत देखकर भारतीय टीम के फैंस ने अपना गुस्सा ट्विटर पर निकाला।