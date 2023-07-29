शनिवार, 29 जुलाई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Indian middle order batting collapse against West indies leaves fans fumes
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 29 जुलाई 2023 (21:32 IST)

90 की सलामी साझेदारी के बाद 113 पर 5 विकेट, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ बिखरा भारतीय मध्यक्रम

INDvsWI भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज के दूसरे वनडे में भारत ने प्रयोग का खामियाजा उठाया। एक समय 90 रनों पर पहला विकेट खो चुकी भारतीय टीम का मध्यक्रम ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह गया और स्कोर देखते ही देखते 113 रनों पर 5 विकेट पहुंच गया।

24.1 ओवर में जब संजू सैमसन का विकेट गिरा तो बारिश आ गई और ताजा जानकारी में इंडीज में हल्की बारिश हो रही है। क्रीज पर सूर्यकुमार यादव हैं और रविंद्र जड़ेजा को क्रीज पर आना है। गौरतलब है कि आज के इस मैच से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने आराम लिया है।

पहले वनडे मैच में भी भारतीय बल्लेबाजी का कमोबेश यह ही सूरत ए हाल रहा था। वेस्टइंडीज के द्वारा दिया गया 115 रनों के लक्ष्य को पाने के लिए भारत ने 5 विकेट गंवा दिए थे और उस जीत से आत्मविश्वास नहीं मिला था।

टीम इंडिया की बल्लेबाजी की यह हालत खासकर युवा बल्लेबाजों की हालत देखकर भारतीय टीम के फैंस ने अपना गुस्सा ट्विटर पर निकाला।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरल

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरलभारत ने 1992 में अपने पहले मुकाबले के बाद से सभी सात मैच जीते हैं। भारत का हर एक क्रिकेट फेन भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच का काफी इंतजार करता है और उसके लिए काफी उत्साहित भी रहता है लेकिन हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने इस मैच को लेकर एक ऐसी टिप्पणी की है जिसे सुनने के बाद हर भारतीय का खून खौल उठेगा।

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत को

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत कोमणिपुर भले ही अभी जातीय हिंसा और महिलाओं पर अत्याचारों की वजह से पुरे विश्व में गंभीर चर्चा का विषय बना हो लेकिन इस राज्य ने देश को खेल के मामले में एक से बढ़कर एक महिला एथलीट (Female Athletes) दिए हैं जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत का नाम रोशन किया है।

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम से

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम सेभारतीय महिला टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की आचार संहिता के दो अलग-अलग उल्लंघनों के बाद अगले दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिये निलंबित कर दिया गया है। आईसीसी ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की।

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगा

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगाभारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) द्वारा कुश्ती के संचालन के लिए नियुक्त तदर्थ समिति के एक सदस्य ने कहा कि वह समिति को प्रस्ताव देंगे कि अगर बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए आगामी ट्रायल हार जाते हैं तो उन्हें भारत की एशियाई खेलों की टीम से हटा दिया जाये।

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शनMalasiya मलेशिया के गुमनाम से तेज गेंदबाज सियाजरूल इद्रुस ने टी20 विश्व कप एशिया बी क्वालीफायर में सात विकेट लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरूष क्रिकेट में टी20 गेंदबाजी का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

वेस्टइंडीज में खेले जाने वाले T20 World Cup 2024 का यह हो सकता है शेड्यूल

वेस्टइंडीज में खेले जाने वाले T20 World Cup 2024 का यह हो सकता है शेड्यूलT20 World Cup आईसीसी पुरुष टी20 विश्व कप 2024 का आयोजन अगले साल चार से 30 जून के बीच हो सकता है।ईएसपीएन क्रिकइन्फो की ओर से प्रकाशित एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार वेस्ट इंडीज और अमेरिका में होने वाले इस टूर्नामेंट के लिये अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की एक टीम ने अमेरिका में कुछ आयोजन-स्थलों की सूची तैयार की है।

INDvsWI दूसरे वनडे में कोहली रोहित के बिना उतरी टीम इंडिया, हार्दिक को मिली कप्तानी

INDvsWI दूसरे वनडे में कोहली रोहित के बिना उतरी टीम इंडिया, हार्दिक को मिली कप्तानीINDvsWI वेस्ट इंडीज के कप्तान शाई होप ने भारत के खिलाफ दूसरे वनडे में शनिवार को टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया।भारत ने इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को आराम दिया है, जबकि संजू सैमसन और अक्षर पटेल ने टीम में जगह बनायी है। हार्दिक पांड्या भारतीय टीम की कप्तानी कर रहे हैं।

स्वीडन ने इटली को 5-0 से हराकर बनाई FIFA Women WC के नॉकआउट में जगह

स्वीडन ने इटली को 5-0 से हराकर बनाई FIFA Women WC के नॉकआउट में जगहदक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ आखिरी मिनट के गोल के दम पर जीत दर्ज करने वाले स्वीडन ने इटली के खिलाफ कोई मौका नहीं गंवाया और शनिवार को यहां 5-0 से बड़ी जीत दर्ज करके फीफा महिला विश्व कप फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट के नॉकआउट में जगह बनाई। स्वीडन ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ अमांडा इलेस्टेड के 90वें मिनट में किए गए गोल के दम पर 2-1 से जीत दर्ज की थी। इलेस्टेड ने इटली के खिलाफ भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया तथा दो गोल दागे।

रूसी तलवारबाज से नहीं मिलाया था हाथ तो यह यूक्रेनी खिलाड़ी हुई थी बाहर, अब ओलंपिक में मिलेगी एंट्री

रूसी तलवारबाज से नहीं मिलाया था हाथ तो यह यूक्रेनी खिलाड़ी हुई थी बाहर, अब ओलंपिक में मिलेगी एंट्रीRussia Ukraine अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति IOC ने यूक्रेन की तलवारबाज ओल्गा खारलान को आश्वासन दिया है कि वह अगले साल पेरिस ओलंपिक में खेल सकेंगी । रूसी प्रतिद्वंद्वी को हराने के बाद उससे हाथ नहीं मिलाने के कारण उसे एक अहम रैंकिंग टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया गया था।

जापान ओपन में लक्ष्य सेन की हार के बाद जापान ओपन से बाहर हुआ भारत

जापान ओपन में लक्ष्य सेन की हार के बाद जापान ओपन से बाहर हुआ भारतभारत के युवा खिलाड़ी लक्ष्य सेन शनिवार को यहां इंडोनेशिया के पांचवीं वरीयता प्राप्त जॉनाथन क्रिस्टी से सेमीफाइनल में तीन गेम तक चले संघर्षपूर्ण मैच में हार कर जापान ओपन सुपर 750 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गए।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com