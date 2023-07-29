90 की सलामी साझेदारी के बाद 113 पर 5 विकेट, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ बिखरा भारतीय मध्यक्रम

BCCI and Dravid gave rest to virat from T20is to focus on Odis and test.— M. (@IconicKohIi) July 29, 2023
Now he's resting even in Odis
This isn't about workload. They don't want kohli to cross Sachin's runs tally its evident. [email protected]
Indian cricket has gone back to the snakes and ladder days. Two months from a World Cup they are working on different experimentations rather than getting their best combination in and letting them get used to their respective roles. #IndvWI
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 29, 2023
Indian Cricket Team just before a world cup #SackDravid #INDvWI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/BL1ji0aahz
— Rishabh (@Pun_Intended___) July 29, 2023
Most chut!ya coach captain duo in Indian cricket history?
They did the same experiments before the T20 WC and last me inko ye smajh nhi aa rha tha kisko kha par khilaye pic.twitter.com/dG7gC9vHhw— DHONIverse (@91_wankhede) July 29, 2023