बुधवार, 26 मार्च 2025
  4. Harbhajan Singh takes feedback against Hindi commentry positively
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 26 मार्च 2025 (15:55 IST)

हिंदी कमेंट्री के गिरते स्तर की आलोचना पर भज्जी ने कहा 'सुधारूंगा' (Video)

मौजूदा आईपीएल में और पिछले कुछ टूर्नामेंट में हिंदी कमेंट्री के गिरते हुए स्तर की आलोचना फैंस लगातार ट्विटर पर कर रहे थे लेकिन यह बात कमेंट्री बॉक्स में बैठे क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर्स के कान तक नहीं पहुंची। वह वह करते रहे क्योंकि स्टूडियो से डायरेक्टर उनको यह Feed देता गया।
कल एक वीडियो सामने आया जिसमें एक फैन ने विनम्रता के साथ इन कमेंटेटरों को बोला कि आप हमसे ज्यादा क्रिकेट जानते हैं लेकिन आपकी कमेंट्री में यह नहीं दिखता। आप क्रिकेट के जानकार है तो इतने निचले स्तर की कमेंट्री  ना कीजिए क्योंकि अब हिंदी कमेंट्री सुनना दूभर होता जा रहा है।

पुराने जमाने का उदाहरण देते हुए इस शख्स ने कहा कि पहले सुशील दोशी, अरुण लाल के दौर में खेल के तकनीकी पहलूओं के बारे में जानने को मिलता था कि डीप फाइन लेग पर क्षेत्ररक्षक लगा है तो गेंदबाज छोटी गेंद फेंकेंगा। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है और हिंदी कमेंट्री में सिर्फ शेर- शायरियां और पुराने किस्से सनाई देते हैं।

हाल ही में दो उदाहरण देकर उन्होंने कहा कि आईपीएल के पहले मैच में एक कमेंटेटर ने अभद्र टिप्पणी की, गेंद ऐसी जगह लगी है जहां कोई हड्डी नहीं टूटेगी। वहीं हाल ही में संपन्न हुई चैंपियस ट्रॉफी में रविंद्र जड़ेजा को जेरी सिर्फ इसलिए बताया गया क्योंकि वह टॉम लेथम को बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे।

इस व्यक्ति ने कहा कि वह किसी एक कमेंटेटर को निशाना नहीं बना रहे हैं। शायद यही कारण होगा कि हरभजन सिंह ने बड़ा दिल करके यह वीडियो रीट्वीट किया और लिखा कि वह इस प्रतिक्रिया को स्वीकारते हैं और इस पर काम करना शुरु करेंगे। 
कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्सSanjiv Goenka Rishabh Pant : IPL 2025 की शुरुआत धमासान मैचों के साथ हुई है, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के मैच के बाद 25 मार्च को भी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के बीच के हाई वोल्टेज मैच देखने को मिला, जहां आशुतोष शर्मा ने लगभग हारे हुए मैच में लखनऊ के मुँह से जीत छीन की और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 1 विकेट से जीताया। इस Nail Biting मैच के बाद लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मालिक सजीव गोयनका को डगआउट के सामने कप्तान ऋषभ पंत से बात करते हुए देखा गया जो इस मैच में हर डिपार्टमेंट में फुस्सी बम निकले। इन दोनों को साथ देख फैंस को 2024 आईपीएल की याद आ गई जब संजीव गोयनका ने केएल राहुल को डांटा था और उसके बाद खूब बवाल भी खड़ा हो गया था।

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा है

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा हैMS Dhoni on Impact Player : भारत के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जब इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को पहली बार इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में लागू किया गया तो वह इसकी जरूरत को लेकर पूरी तरह आश्वस्त नहीं थे लेकिन अब वह इसे टी20 क्रिकेट के विकास के एक हिस्से के रूप में देखते हैं। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK ) का यह 43 वर्षीय करिश्माई क्रिकेटर हालांकि खुद को इंपैक्ट प्लेयर नहीं मानते हैं क्योंकि वह अब भी अपनी टीम के पहली पसंद के विकेटकीपर हैं।

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशन

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशनWho is Ashutosh Sharma DC vs lSG : मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम (Ratlam) में जन्मे आशुतोष शर्मा ने आईपीएल में ऐसा कारनामा किया है की उसे क्रिकेट जगत जल्द नहीं भूल पाएगा। 24 मार्च को उन्होंने लगभग हारे हुए मैच से लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मुँह से जीत छीन ली, जिसके बाद हर जगह सिर्फ उन्हीं की चर्चा है। लखनऊ के द्वारा दिए गए 210 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की शुरुआत बेहद खराब थी, 2 ओवर के अंदर ही उन्होंने अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे और फैंस मीम्स बनाने लगे थे कि ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे फुटबॉल का मैच चल रहा हो

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)अगर मेरे पास दुनिया का सारा पैसा होता तो मैं पायलट बनना पसंद करता: ग्लेन फिलिप्स

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]24 मार्च चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) और मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) के बीच खेले गए मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) और दीपक चहर (Deepak Chahar) के बीच कुछ ऐसे दृश्य देखने मिले जो सोशल मीडिया पर इस वक्त सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंडिंग है। इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में CSK ने MI को 4 विकेटों से हराया, यह मुंबई इंडियंस की आईपीएल के अपने पहले मैच में लगातार 13वीं हार थी, वे 2013 से लगातार अपना पहला मैच हारते आ रहे हैं। कई सालों चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए खेले दीपक चहर इस बार मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए खेल रहे हैं, आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले उन्हें चेन्नई ने रिलीज़ कर दिया था और मुंबई इंडियंस ने उन्हें आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में 9.25 Crore रूपए में खरीद कर अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाया।

