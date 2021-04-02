युवराज से लेकर हरभजन ने ऐसे याद की 10 साल पुरानी वनडे विश्वकप जीत की सालगिराह

मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट रहे युवराज सिंह ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया। युवी ने कैप्शन में लिखा कि 2 अप्रैल 2011 को इतिहास रचा गया। हम यह कप न केवल भारत के लिए बल्कि सचिन तेंदुलकर के लिए जीतना चाहते थे जिन्होंने दशकों से भारतीय क्रिकेट का बोझ अपने कंधे पर रखा था। भारतीय क्रिकेट के इस अनमोल पल का हिस्सा बनने और टीम इंडिया का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए हमेशा कर्जदार रहूंगा।
April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades!
Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation#AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011
April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia
#10years of winning the World Cup, fulfilling the dream of every Indian around the world. It's such a nostalgic feeling where I can relive each moment of lifting the trophy & making our country proud. It will be cherished forever. #Worldcup2011 #IndianCricketTeam
It's been 10 years but there are many memories still afresh. 2011 World Cup win - The golden moment which always will stay close to my heart. What a night it was for one billion Indian fans!
2nd April 2011 when we all indians became the world champions..thank you for your love and support,prayers can't believe it's already 10 yrs
So !! It's been 10years .... Time flies, memories remain ... What a day it was!!! #Worldcup2011