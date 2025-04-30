बुधवार, 30 अप्रैल 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 30 अप्रैल 2025 (16:30 IST)

10 करोड़ में खरीदे इस गेंदबाज को दिल्ली ने बैठाए रखा बैंच पर, फैंस हुए गुस्सा

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025 की मेगा नीलामी में टी-नटराजन को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने 10.75 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा था। बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज टी-नटराजन के लिए हैदराबाद ने बहुत जोर लगाया था। 2 करोड़ के मूल्य के टी नटराजन के लिए काफी जद्दोजहद हुई थी।जल्द ही उनका मूल्य 10 करोड़ पार हो गया था। अंत में 10.75 करोड़ रुपए में उनको दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने खरीदा।

IPL 2020 की खोज रहे 29 वर्षीय बाएं हाथ के गेंदबाज टी नटराजन एक लूम वर्कर के बेटे हैं। वित्तीय संकट ऐसा था कि कई बार नए जूते खरीदने के लिए सौ बार सोचना पड़ता था और क्रिकेट किट खरीदना तो सपने जैसा था। आईपीएल 2020 में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की तरफ से खेले गए 16 मैचों में नटराजन ने 16 विकेट लिए थे। सर्वाधिक विकेट चटकाने वाले गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट में वह दसवें स्थान पर थे। उनकी गजब की यॉर्कर फेंकने की क्षमता के कारण ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर उन्हें मौका मिला और एक ही दौरे में 44 दिन के भीतर वनडे - टी20 और टेस्ट में नटराजन ने डेब्यू कर लिया था। ऐसा करने वाले वह पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज बने। साल 2021 में वह सिर्फ 2 ही मैच खेल पाए।

2022 में उन्होंने 11 मैचों में 9 की इकॉनोमी और 22 की औसत के साथ 18 विकेट लिए थे। वहीं 2023 के सत्र में वह 12 मैचों में 10 विकेट ले पाए थे। लेकिन साल 2024 उनके लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ रहा जहां उन्होंने 14 मैचों में 19 विकेट लिए और उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ आईपीएल प्रदर्शन 4 विकेटों पर 19 रन भी इस ही मैदान पर आया। यही कारण रहा कि विट्टोरी मेगा नीलामी में नटराजन को खोकर खासे दुखी थे।

लेकिन दिल्ली ने 10 करोड़ रुपए में उनको खरीदकर कोई होशियारी का काम नहीं किया। बल्कि उनको बैंच पर बैठाए रखा है। उनकी जगह दिल्ली ने 75 लाख रुपए में खरीदा श्रीलंकाई चमीरा खिलाना मुनासिब समझा। ऐसे में दिल्ली के फैंस अपनी फ्रैंचाइजी से पूछ रहे हैं कि अगर टी नटराजन फिट हैं तो पिछले 10 मैचों से वह क्या सिर्फ ड्रिंक्स ब्वाए बने हैं।


