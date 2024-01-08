सचिन से लेकर हार्दिक तक इन क्रिकेटरों ने किया लक्षद्वीप को प्रमोट

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अपने 50वें जन्मदिन की तस्वीरों को साझा कर लिखा कि सिंधुदुर्ग का तटीय इलाका उन्हें बहुत भाया। उनका मानना है कि भारत के पास बेहद खूबसूरत तटीय इलाके और द्वीप हैं।
250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024
The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.
India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz
Extremely sad to see what’s being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/UA7suQArLB
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 7, 2024इसके बाद भारतीय ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ने भी बिना नाम लेकर मालदीव की आलोचना की और लक्ष्यद्वीप की फोटो अपलोड कर लिखा कि वह अगली छुट्टियां लक्ष्यद्वीप में मनाना पसंद करेंगे।
I saw remarks from prominent public figures in the Maldives, expressing hateful and racist comments directed towards Indians. It's disheartening to witness such negativity, especially considering that India contributes significantly to their economy, crisis management and so many… https://t.co/Imulj3g5I7
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 7, 2024पूर्व बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने भी ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मालदीव का इतना साथ निभाने के बाद भी आए बयान निंदाजनक है। यह समय है कि भारत अपने तटीय इलाकों को एक पर्यटन स्थल की पहचान दे पाए।
A deputy minister using such language for our country.
Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India.
India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into… pic.twitter.com/TJnRUEK411
— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 7, 2024इसके अलावा भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि मालदीव के कुछ मंत्रियों ने भारत का उपहास किया है। यह जानते हुए भी कि उनका 15 प्रतिशत व्यवसाय भारत से आता है। भारत को अपने तटीय इलाकों को उच्च पर्यटन स्थल के तौर पर विकसित करना चाहिए।
It's disheartening to witness a government minister's negative stance towards India, labeled as a 'personal opinion.' Condemning such behavior and calling for a diplomatic resolution to foster harmony between Maldives and India. #GlobalUnity #Maldives
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 7, 2024इसके बाद भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने भी अपने पोस्ट में मालदीव की आलोचना की।