सचिन से लेकर हार्दिक तक इन क्रिकेटरों ने किया लक्षद्वीप को प्रमोट

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!



The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.



India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

Extremely sad to see what’s being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/UA7suQArLB

— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 7, 2024

I saw remarks from prominent public figures in the Maldives, expressing hateful and racist comments directed towards Indians. It's disheartening to witness such negativity, especially considering that India contributes significantly to their economy, crisis management and so many… https://t.co/Imulj3g5I7

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 7, 2024

A deputy minister using such language for our country.

Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India.

India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into… pic.twitter.com/TJnRUEK411

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 7, 2024

It's disheartening to witness a government minister's negative stance towards India, labeled as a 'personal opinion.' Condemning such behavior and calling for a diplomatic resolution to foster harmony between Maldives and India. #GlobalUnity #Maldives

— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 7, 2024

मालदीव सरकार के कुछ मंत्रियों के आपत्तिजनक बयान और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के लक्ष्यद्वीप दौरे के बाद कुछ क्रिकेटर्स ने आत्मनिर्भर भारत की ओर कदम बढ़ाते हुए भारतीय प्रयटन स्थल लक्ष्यद्वीप के लिए ट्वीट करने शुरु कर दिए हैं। पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर हार्दिक पांड्या तक ने लक्ष्यद्वीप की खूबसूरत वादियों के फोटो और वीडियो ट्वीट किए हैं।सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अपने 50वें जन्मदिन की तस्वीरों को साझा कर लिखा कि सिंधुदुर्ग का तटीय इलाका उन्हें बहुत भाया। उनका मानना है कि भारत के पास बेहद खूबसूरत तटीय इलाके और द्वीप हैं।इसके बाद भारतीय ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ने भी बिना नाम लेकर मालदीव की आलोचना की और लक्ष्यद्वीप की फोटो अपलोड कर लिखा कि वह अगली छुट्टियां लक्ष्यद्वीप में मनाना पसंद करेंगे।पूर्व बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने भी ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मालदीव का इतना साथ निभाने के बाद भी आए बयान निंदाजनक है। यह समय है कि भारत अपने तटीय इलाकों को एक पर्यटन स्थल की पहचान दे पाए।इसके अलावा भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि मालदीव के कुछ मंत्रियों ने भारत का उपहास किया है। यह जानते हुए भी कि उनका 15 प्रतिशत व्यवसाय भारत से आता है। भारत को अपने तटीय इलाकों को उच्च पर्यटन स्थल के तौर पर विकसित करना चाहिए।इसके बाद भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने भी अपने पोस्ट में मालदीव की आलोचना की।