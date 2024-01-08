सोमवार, 8 जनवरी 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Criketers vows for Local for local in tourism tiff between Maldives and Lakshadweep
Written By
Last Modified: सोमवार, 8 जनवरी 2024 (17:12 IST)

सचिन से लेकर हार्दिक तक इन क्रिकेटरों ने किया लक्षद्वीप को प्रमोट

सचिन से लेकर हार्दिक तक इन क्रिकेटरों ने किया लक्षद्वीप को प्रमोट - Criketers vows for Local for local in tourism tiff between Maldives and Lakshadweep
मालदीव सरकार के कुछ मंत्रियों के आपत्तिजनक बयान और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के लक्ष्यद्वीप दौरे के बाद कुछ क्रिकेटर्स ने आत्मनिर्भर भारत की ओर कदम बढ़ाते हुए भारतीय प्रयटन स्थल लक्ष्यद्वीप के लिए ट्वीट करने शुरु कर दिए हैं। पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर  हार्दिक पांड्या तक ने लक्ष्यद्वीप की खूबसूरत वादियों के फोटो और वीडियो ट्वीट किए हैं।
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अपने 50वें जन्मदिन की तस्वीरों को साझा कर लिखा कि सिंधुदुर्ग का तटीय इलाका उन्हें बहुत भाया। उनका मानना है कि भारत के पास बेहद खूबसूरत तटीय इलाके और द्वीप हैं।
इसके बाद भारतीय ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ने भी बिना नाम लेकर मालदीव की आलोचना की और लक्ष्यद्वीप की फोटो अपलोड कर लिखा कि वह अगली छुट्टियां लक्ष्यद्वीप में मनाना पसंद करेंगे।
पूर्व बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने भी ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मालदीव का इतना साथ निभाने के बाद भी आए बयान निंदाजनक है। यह समय है कि भारत अपने तटीय इलाकों को एक पर्यटन स्थल की पहचान दे पाए।
इसके अलावा भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि मालदीव के कुछ मंत्रियों ने भारत का उपहास किया है। यह जानते हुए भी कि उनका 15 प्रतिशत व्यवसाय भारत से आता है। भारत को अपने तटीय इलाकों को उच्च पर्यटन स्थल के तौर पर विकसित करना चाहिए।
इसके बाद भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने भी अपने पोस्ट में मालदीव की आलोचना की।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

SA 20 League के ब्रांड एंबेसेडर ने T20 पर ही मढ़ा दोष, INDvsSA रही छोटी

SA 20 League के ब्रांड एंबेसेडर ने T20 पर ही मढ़ा दोष, INDvsSA रही छोटीदक्षिण अफ्रीका के महान बल्लेबाज एबी डिविलयर्स इस बात से खफा हैं कि हाल में भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच समाप्त हुई श्रृंखला में केवल दो टेस्ट मैच ही खेले गये जिसके लिए उन्होंने दुनिया भर में धड़ल्ले से चल रही टी20 लीग को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।डिविलियर्स ने बड़ी श्रृंखला की वकालत करते हुए कहा कि अगर दुनिया की सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम का पता करना है तो ‘कुछ तो बदलना होगा’।

ओलंपिक क्वालिफाय करने की दौड़ में कौन सा भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी है आगे?

ओलंपिक क्वालिफाय करने की दौड़ में कौन सा भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी है आगे?पेरिस ओलंपिक क्वालीफिकेशन पर नजरें टिकाए बैठे एचएस प्रणय और लक्ष्य सेन जैसे भारत के शीर्ष बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों को मंगलवार से यहां शुरू हो रहे मलेशिया ओपन सुपर 1000 टूर्नामेंट के साथ नए सत्र की प्रभावी शुरुआत करने की उम्मीद होगी।

अब इस दक्षिण अफ्रीकी कीपर ने संन्यास लेकर बढ़ाई टीम की मुश्किलें

अब इस दक्षिण अफ्रीकी कीपर ने संन्यास लेकर बढ़ाई टीम की मुश्किलेंदक्षिण अफ्रीका के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज हाइनरिक क्लासन ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया है। हालांकि वह सीमित ओवर क्रिकेट में उपलब्ध रहेंगे।क्लासन ने 2019 से 2023 के बीच के अपने करियर में चार टेस्ट मुकाबले खेले। उन्होंने अपना आखिरी टेस्ट मैच पिछले वर्ष की गर्मियों में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेला था।

सूर्याकुमार और हार्दिक की चोटों के कारण रोहित विराट को मिली T20I संजीवनी

सूर्याकुमार और हार्दिक की चोटों के कारण रोहित विराट को मिली T20I संजीवनीरोहित की अनुपस्थिति में हार्दिक पंड्या टी20 टीम की कप्तानी कर रहे थे। जब हार्दिक एकदिवसीय विश्पकप के दौरान चोटिल हुए तो सूर्यकुमार यादव ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज़ में भारत की कप्तानी की। लेकिन अब ये दोनों खिलाड़ी चोटिल हैं और IPL के दौरान वापसी कर सकते हैं।सिर्फ दो टी-20 मैचों के लिए जसप्रीत बुमराह ने भी आयरलैंड के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया की अगुवाई की थी।

जापान और भारत ओलंपिक कोटा के प्रबल दावेदार: जापान की कप्तान यूरी नागाई

जापान और भारत ओलंपिक कोटा के प्रबल दावेदार: जापान की कप्तान यूरी नागाईWomen’s Olympic qualifiers Hockey Yuri Nagai Japan Captain : जापान की कप्तान यूरी नागाई (Yuri Nagai) ने रविवार को कहा कि एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल (Asian Champions Trophy Final) में भारत से मिली निराशाजनक हार के बाद उनकी टीम में कुछ बदलाव किए हैं जिससे वे महिला हॉकी ओलंपिक क्वालीफायर (Women’s Olympic qualifiers) में शीर्ष दावेदारों में से एक है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

राम मंदिर

ज्योतिष 2024

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com