Written By WD Sports Desk
सोमवार, 9 सितम्बर 2024 (14:17 IST)

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

BCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस - BCCI needs to cancel India vs Bangladesh cricket fixture demands fans
India vs Bangladesh Test Series : भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) की राष्ट्रीय चयन समिति ने रविवार को बंगलादेश के साथ इस महीने होने वाली घरेलू टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले मैच के लिए 16 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा कर दी है।हालांकि क्रिकेट देखने को आतुर कई फैंस इस बार यह सीरीज होते हुए ही देखना नहीं चाहते। कई फैंस भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड की आलोचना कर रहे हैं कि ऐसे समय जब हिंदुओं का बांग्लादेश में कत्ले आम हो रहा है तो भारत बांग्लादेश को क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए आमंत्रित क्यों कर रहा है।



वहीं कई क्रिकेट फैंस ने यह भी लिखा कि अगर यह सीरीज होती है तो टीम इंडिया को दोनों ही टेस्ट मैचों में धर्म के आधार पर अपराध सह रहे बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए बांह पर काली पट्टी पहनकर मैदान पर उतरना चाहिए।बहरहाल बीसीसीआई द्वारा घोषित टीम के अनुसार दलीप ट्रॉफी के पहले राउंड में बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी करने वाले आकाशदीप और यश दयाल को टीम में जगह मिली है। वहीं, ऋषभ पंत और केएल राहुल की टीम में वापसी हुई है।

भारतीय टीम इसी महीने अपने घर में बंगलादेश के साथ दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी। पहला मुकाबला चेन्नई में 19 स‍ितंबर से, जबकि दूसरा मैच 27 स‍ितंबर से कानपुर में होगा।

पहले टेस्ट मैच के लिए घोषित भारतीय टीम इस प्रकार है:- रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), यशस्वी जयसवाल, शुभमन गिल, विराट कोहली, केएल राहुल, सरफराज खान, ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), ध्रुव जुरेल (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रवींद्र जड़ेजा, अक्षर पटेल, कुलदीप यादव, मोहम्मद सिराज, आकाशदीप, जसप्रीत बुमराह और यश दयाल।
रावलपिंडी में दफन हुआ पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट, फैंस का गुस्सा फूटा नामी खिलाड़ियों पर

रावलपिंडी में दफन हुआ पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट, फैंस का गुस्सा फूटा नामी खिलाड़ियों परपाकिस्तान को दूसरे टेस्ट में हराकर बांग्लादेश ने ऐतिहासिक ‘क्लीन स्वीप’ किया

मीठे से की तौबा, रतजगे भी किये, सुमित के स्वर्ण के पीछे बलिदानों की दास्तां (Video)

मीठे से की तौबा, रतजगे भी किये, सुमित के स्वर्ण के पीछे बलिदानों की दास्तां (Video)पिछले एक दशक से अधिक समय से पीठ की चोट से जूझ रहे भारत के पैरा भालाफेंक खिलाड़ी सुमित अंतिल के पेरिस पैरालम्पिक स्वर्ण के पीछे बलिदानों की लंबी दास्तां है जिसमें मीठा खाना छोड़ना और कई रातें जागकर गुजारना शामिल है।पैरालम्पिक से पहले तेजी से वजन बढने के जोखिम के कारण सुमित को अपनी पसंदीदा मिठाइयों से परहेज करना पड़ा।इसके अलावा पिछले साल हांगझोउ पैरा एशियाई खेलों में कमर में लगी चोट भी उन्हें परेशान कर रही थी।

BANvsPAK टेस्ट सीरीज में पाक का सूपड़ा साफ होने के बाद गुस्से में यह पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स

BANvsPAK टेस्ट सीरीज में पाक का सूपड़ा साफ होने के बाद गुस्से में यह पूर्व क्रिकेटर्सबांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 0-2 से श्रृंखला गंवाने को पाकिस्तानी दिग्गजों ने पीड़ादायक और बुरा संकेत बताया

2009 में ट्रेन दुर्घटना में खोया पैर, महीनों रहा बिस्तर पर, IITian ने अब जीता गोल्ड

2009 में ट्रेन दुर्घटना में खोया पैर, महीनों रहा बिस्तर पर, IITian ने अब जीता गोल्डनितेश कुमार की यात्रा : बिस्तर पर पड़े रहने वाले किशोर से पैरालंपिक में गोल्ड जीतने का सफर

बांग्लादेश से घर पर शर्मसार होने के बाद यह कहा पाकिस्तानी कप्तान ने (Video)

बांग्लादेश से घर पर शर्मसार होने के बाद यह कहा पाकिस्तानी कप्तान ने (Video)हम टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए तैयार नहीं थे: मसूद

Duleep Trophy : जब तक मुझमें भूख है..9 विकेट लेने के बाद भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Duleep Trophy : जब तक मुझमें भूख है..9 विकेट लेने के बाद भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप ने दिया बड़ा बयानIndia A vs India B Duleep Trophy Akash Deep : मैच में 9 विकेट झटकने के बाद कोई गेंदबाज आम तौर पर काफी खुश होता है लेकिन भारत के तेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप दलीप ट्रॉफी में मैच यह कारनामा करने के बाद व्यस्त सत्र से पहले उन चीजों पर ध्यान दे रहे है जिसमें उन्हें सुधार करने की जरूरत है।

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड की इस बात से खफा होकर मोईन अली ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड की इस बात से खफा होकर मोईन अली ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदाऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ होने वाली सफेद गेंद सीरीज के लिए टीम में नहीं चुने जाने पर इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर मोईन अली ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के सभी प्रारुपों काे अलविदा कह दिया हैं। मोईन ने डेली मेल को दिए एक साक्षात्कार में कहा, “मैं 37 साल का हो गया हूं और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ होने वाली सफेद गेंद श्रृंखला के लिये मेरा चयन नहीं हुआ। मैंने इंग्लैंड के लिए काफी क्रिकेट खेला है और अब अगली पीढ़ी का समय है, जैसा मुझे समझाया गया। मुझे लगा यही सही समय है अपने योगदान को विराम देने का।”

Asian Champions Trophy में मेजबान चीन को 3 गोलों से रौंदकर गत विजेता भारत ने की शुरुआत

Asian Champions Trophy में मेजबान चीन को 3 गोलों से रौंदकर गत विजेता भारत ने की शुरुआतAsian Champions Trophy India vs China : गत चैम्पियन भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम (Indian Hockey team) ने रविवार को एशियाई चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी में मेजबान चीन पर 3-0 की शानदार जीत के साथ शुरुआत की।

आगामी एशियाई खेलों में नहीं होगा खेल गांव, होटल और क्रूज जहाज में रहेंगे खिलाड़ी

आगामी एशियाई खेलों में नहीं होगा खेल गांव, होटल और क्रूज जहाज में रहेंगे खिलाड़ी2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan : जापान के आइची-नागोया में आयोजित होने वाले 2026 एशियाई खेलों में खेल गांव (Games Village) नहीं होगा और खिलाड़ियों को होटलों तथा क्रूज जहाजों में ठहराया जाएगा।

IND vs BAN : केएल राहुल-ऋषभ पंत की हुई वापसी, श्रेयस को नहीं मिली जगह, पहले टेस्ट के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान

IND vs BAN : केएल राहुल-ऋषभ पंत की हुई वापसी, श्रेयस को नहीं मिली जगह, पहले टेस्ट के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलानIndia vs Bangladesh Squad for first test : भारत ने 19 सितंबर से बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ शुरू होने वाली दो टेस्ट मैचों की श्रृंखला के शुरुआती मैच के लिए रविवार को अपनी 16 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की जिसमें ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने लगभग 20 महीने बाद टेस्ट टीम में वापसी की।
