INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस BCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

.@BCCI, instead of reversing its unfortunate decision to play cricket with #Bangladesh by ignoring the sentiments of the Indian public, is busy preparing for a grand welcome to the Bangladeshi team who massacred Hindus.





Now we have decided to get into it



Will you join us?… pic.twitter.com/DSt9i9yDep — Preet Sirohi (@BhaiPreetSingh) September 8, 2024

No Cricket Match is bigger than the Lifes of Hindus.@BCCI should cancel the match of India with Bangladesh.#NoCricketWithBangladesh pic.twitter.com/8MYvLN00cb

— Sumit Jaiswal (@sumitjaiswal02) September 8, 2024

We love Cricket but we are not Interested to Watch India vs Bangladesh when the Country is Targetting Hindus and Killing them!@BCCI should step up and cancel the Series





When you can take a Stand against Pakistan, why cant same be done for Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/gbcY2gFElM — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) September 8, 2024

Shame on you, @BCCI, for continuing the cricket match with #Bangladesh while the bodies of Bangladeshi Hindus lie cold.





Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray, a proud & fierce Hindu, who once dug up a stadium to stop a match with Pakistan. #BoycottBangladeshCricket… https://t.co/v3HITu1gHk pic.twitter.com/k7KEE21axu

— Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) September 9, 2024

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) की राष्ट्रीय चयन समिति ने रविवार को बंगलादेश के साथ इस महीने होने वाली घरेलू टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले मैच के लिए 16 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा कर दी है।हालांकि क्रिकेट देखने को आतुर कई फैंस इस बार यह सीरीज होते हुए ही देखना नहीं चाहते। कई फैंस भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड की आलोचना कर रहे हैं कि ऐसे समय जब हिंदुओं का बांग्लादेश में कत्ले आम हो रहा है तो भारत बांग्लादेश को क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए आमंत्रित क्यों कर रहा है।वहीं कई क्रिकेट फैंस ने यह भी लिखा कि अगर यह सीरीज होती है तो टीम इंडिया को दोनों ही टेस्ट मैचों में धर्म के आधार पर अपराध सह रहे बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए बांह पर काली पट्टी पहनकर मैदान पर उतरना चाहिए।बहरहाल बीसीसीआई द्वारा घोषित टीम के अनुसार दलीप ट्रॉफी के पहले राउंड में बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी करने वाले आकाशदीप और यश दयाल को टीम में जगह मिली है। वहीं, ऋषभ पंत और केएल राहुल की टीम में वापसी हुई है।भारतीय टीम इसी महीने अपने घर में बंगलादेश के साथ दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी। पहला मुकाबला चेन्नई में 19 स‍ितंबर से, जबकि दूसरा मैच 27 स‍ितंबर से कानपुर में होगा।- रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), यशस्वी जयसवाल, शुभमन गिल, विराट कोहली, केएल राहुल, सरफराज खान, ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), ध्रुव जुरेल (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रवींद्र जड़ेजा, अक्षर पटेल, कुलदीप यादव, मोहम्मद सिराज, आकाशदीप, जसप्रीत बुमराह और यश दयाल।