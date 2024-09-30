ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड के मुंह से जीत छीनी, वनडे सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी फिल साल्ट और बेन डकेट की सलामी जोड़ी ने पहले विकेट के लिए 58 रन जोड़े। फिल सॉल्ट 27 गेंदों में (45) रन बनाये। बेन डकेट ने 91 गेंदों में 13 चौके और दो छक्के लगाते हुए (107) रनों की शतकीय पारी खेली।
The rain hit just four balls after the 20 overs required to constitute a match but Matt Short and Travis Head had the Aussies well and truly on track for a 3-2 series victory!
सलामी बल्लेबाज मैथ्यू शॉर्ट ने 23 गेंदों में अर्धशतक पूरा किया। शॉर्ट और हेड ने 7.1 ओवर में 78 रन जोड़े। हेड 31 और शॉर्ट 58 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद स्टीव स्मिथ और जॉश इंग्लिस ने कोई और विकेट नहीं गिरने दिया और 21वें ओवर तक टीम को 165 रन तक पहुंचा दिया। 21वें ओवर में बारिश शुरु होने के कारण मैच रोका गया।इंग्लैंड की ओर से मैथ्यू पॉट्स और बाइडन कार्स ने एक-एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।(एजेंसी)
Australia have bowled England out for 309 in Bristol thanks to an ODI career-best four wickets by Travis Head!
Head is back in the middle now as Australia begin their run chase