फिल्म निर्माता विधु विनोद चोपड़ा के बेटे का प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट में औसत है 99 का

AGNI DEV CHOPRA - MR CONSISTENT IN RANJI TROPHY



Leading run-getter in 2023-24 season



1 Double Hundred, 1 Hundred, 1 fifty from four innings in 2024-25 season



He has been the backbone for Mizoram, Main Plate group states can have an eye on him for next season pic.twitter.com/6403a4PGhP