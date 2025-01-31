DeepSeek ने हिला डाली दुनिया, भारतीय पूछ रहे हैं कब आएगा अपना देसी AI?

China's R&D budget- $496.32 billion— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) January 28, 2025
India's R&D budget - Just $17.2 billion
Results?
China - DeepSeek, 6th Gen Fighter Jets, Artificial Sun
India - 70% population dependent on Reservations
China builds technology; India buys votes.
China has surpassed USA in AI, with DeepSeek.
India has surpassed everyone with Reservation.— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 28, 2025
Amazing things have happened in India these past 30 days:
1. Defence- Debating whether to tax fighter jets or just tax the air they fly in— Anoop zombie (@anoopzombie) January 28, 2025
2. Science - New solar panel tax to ensure the sun doesn't shine too brightly on businesses.
3. Trade- Busy calculating GST on the…
USA: Open AI— Rajabets (@rajabetsindia) January 29, 2025
China: Deepseek AI
India: pic.twitter.com/wa2BUVAGWp
China and India have 1.4 billion population.
Chinese engineers made deepseek_ai, tiktok, BYD, etc.— Uday (@CoderUday) January 27, 2025
We can't even make a cheap clone of twitter....
Where did it go wrong?? are we dumb, or chinese are intelligent?
America has Chat GPT
China has Deepseek
Meanwhile India pic.twitter.com/XsYA4cvzhV— Ashish (@error040290) January 29, 2025
USA has OpenAI
China has DeepSeek
Meanwhile India has: pic.twitter.com/q5beaVBtWG
— Chandra (@GemsOfKCR2) January 29, 2025
USA gave the world Open AI
China now gives DeepSeek
India meanwhile— “A-I” pic.twitter.com/sL14hx6A19— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) January 28, 2025
India should also develop its own version of DeepSeek and name it GahrAI.— (Jay Śrī Kṛṣṇa) Kansara (@kansaratva) January 28, 2025