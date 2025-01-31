शुक्रवार, 31 जनवरी 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. टेक्नोलॉजी
  3. आईटी न्यूज़
  4. DeepSeek memes have taken over the internet, with everything on social media revolving around DeepSeek
Written By कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 31 जनवरी 2025 (19:11 IST)

DeepSeek ने हिला डाली दुनिया, भारतीय पूछ रहे हैं कब आएगा अपना देसी AI?

DeepSeek ने हिला डाली दुनिया, भारतीय पूछ रहे हैं कब आएगा अपना देसी AI? - DeepSeek memes have taken over the internet, with everything on social media revolving around DeepSeek
AI मॉडल DeepSeek ने जबसे एंट्री ली है, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की दुनिया और शेयर मार्केट को हिला कर रख दिया है। हर जगह इस वक्त बस इसी की चर्चा है, चीन का यह Chatbot Chatgpt, Open AI, Google Gemini तक को टक्कर दे रहा है इसे दूसरे AI एप के विकल्प के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है। इसकी पॉपुलैरिटी इसलिए भी और बढ़ी क्योंकि ये दूसरे AI मॉडल की तरह अपने यूजर को चार्ज नहीं करता। यूजर इसका फ्री में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इस एप ने अमेरिका और चीन के बीच 'AI War' छेड़ दिया है।

अमेरिका में Apple App Store पर यह सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला फ्री ऐप बन गया है। इसकी क्षमता ज्यादा और लागत कम है, इसे सिर्फ 5.6 मिलियन डॉलर की लागत से बनाया गया है। यह जटिल से जटिल समस्याओं का भी समाधान कर सकता है। डीपसीक को दिसंबर 2023 में 39 वर्षीय लियांग वेनफेंग (Liang Wenfeng) ने बनाया, जिन्होंने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सूचना इंजीनियरिंग (Electronic Information Engineering) और कंप्यूटर विज्ञान (Computer Science) में झेजियांग विश्वविद्यालय से अपना ग्रेजुएशन किया। वह क्वांटिटेटिव हेज फंड हाई फ़्लायर (Quantitative Hedge Fund High Flyer) के सीईओ भी हैं। 
 
 
इस एप ने दुनिया भर से तारीफें बटोरी है। कई लोगों ने इसकी दूसरे AI मॉडल्स से तुलना करके भी देखा और उन्होंने पाया कि यह एप दूसरे मॉडल्स की तुलना में ज्यादा सटीक जवाब देता है और Coding के लिए भी मददगार है। यह क्वांटेटिव फाइनेंस में भी एक्सपर्ट है। सिलिकॉन वैली के सबसे प्रभावशाली तकनीकी उद्यम पूंजीपतियों (Venture Capitalists) में से एक, मार्क आंद्रेसेन (Marc Andreessen) ने मॉडल को “AI’s Sputnik moment” कहा। वहीँ, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प (Donald Trump) ने चेतावनी दी है कि डीपसीक का राइज सिलिकॉन वैली (Silicon Valley) के लिए एक "Wake Up" है।

वहीँ, भारतीयों ने जब इस एप के बारे में जाना तो उनके दिमाग में सबसे पहले यही प्रश्न था कि बाकी देश जब आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (Artificial Intelligence) की दुनिया में इतने आगे बढ़ रहे हैं तो फिर हमारा देश ऐसे मॉडल्स क्यों नहीं तैयार कर सकता? किसी ने तो यह तक कहा कि दुनिया ऐसे एप बनाती रहेगी और हमारे देश में इन्हें कैसे इस्तेमाल करें, इसके लिए 10 हजार कोर्स तैयार करने में ही रह जाएंगे। डीपसीक के लिए भारतीयों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अलग अलग रिएक्शन दिए और अपनी राय भी रखी। आप भी देखिए। 


 







हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

AAP के साथ अखिलेश यादव का दिल्ली में प्रचार, BJP को लेकर क्या बोले

AAP के साथ अखिलेश यादव का दिल्ली में प्रचार, BJP को लेकर क्या बोलेसमाजवादी पार्टी (SP) के प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने गुरुवार को दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी के लिए प्रचार किया। अखिलेश ने दिल्लीवासियों से अपील किया कि वे अपना वोट ‘बर्बाद’ न करें और ‘आप’ को वोट देकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) को हराएं।

दिल्ली चुनावों के बीच CM भगवंत मान के घर EC का छापा, क्या बोलीं आतिशी

दिल्ली चुनावों के बीच CM भगवंत मान के घर EC का छापा, क्या बोलीं आतिशीदिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की बढ़ी सरगर्मियों के बीच आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) ने बड़ा दावा किया है। आप के इस दावे ने सनसनी मच गई है। दिल्ली सीएम आतिशी ने दावा किया है कि पंजाब सीएम भगवंत मान के दिल्ली स्थित सरकारी आवास पर पर रेड की हुई है। पंजाब सीएम भगवंत मान के दिल्ली स्थित सरकारी आवास पर यह रेड की कार्रवाई दिल्ली पुलिस ने की है। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान के सरकारी आवास कपूरथला हाउस के बाहर कड़ी सुरक्षा की गई।

Jio, Airtel और Vi ने सस्ते किए अपने प्लान्स, TRAI ने दिया था आदेश

Jio, Airtel और Vi ने सस्ते किए अपने प्लान्स, TRAI ने दिया था आदेशटेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (TRAI) के आदेश के बाद टेलीकॉम कंपनियों Jio, Airtel और Vi ने अपने वॉइस और SMS प्लान्स को सस्ता किया है। कंपनियों ने अपने पुराने डेटा प्लान्स को वॉइस और SMS प्लान्स में बदल दिया था। इसमें डेटा बेनेफिट्स को हटा दिया गया था। TRAI के हस्तक्षेप के बाद इन कंपनियों ने अपनी कीमतों को घटा दिया है। इसके ग्राहकों को कम दाम पर बेहतर सेवाएं मिल रही हैं।

स्वाति मालीवाल ने केजरीवाल के आवास के बाहर फेंका कूड़ा, पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

स्वाति मालीवाल ने केजरीवाल के आवास के बाहर फेंका कूड़ा, पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत मेंमालीवाल और उनके सहयोगियों ने विकासपुरी में सड़कों से कूड़ा उठाया, उसे 3 मिनी ट्रकों में भरा और फिरोजशाह रोड पर केजरीवाल के घर पहुंचे। उन्होंने वहां जमीन पर कूड़ा फेंका जिसके बाद महिला पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें रोका और वहां से हटा दिया

आखिर लाल रंग के कपड़े या सूटकेस में क्यों पेश किया जाता है देश का बजट?

आखिर लाल रंग के कपड़े या सूटकेस में क्यों पेश किया जाता है देश का बजट?हर साल बजट पेश करने से पहले कई तरह की चर्चाएं होती हैं। उनमें से एक चर्चा यह भी होती है कि बजट को हमेशा लाल रंग के कपड़े या सूटकेस में ही क्यों लाया जाता है? क्या आप जानते हैं इसके पीछे की वजह और कब से शुरू हुई यह परंपरा? आई जब दुनिया हिंदी पर हम आपको बताते हैं आखिर क्यों लाल रंग के कपड़े में लाया जाता है देश का बजट।

और भी वीडियो देखें

मोदी ने साधा सोनिया पर निशाना, कहा- कांग्रेस के ‘शाही परिवार’ ने किया राष्ट्रपति का अपमान

मोदी ने साधा सोनिया पर निशाना, कहा- कांग्रेस के ‘शाही परिवार’ ने किया राष्ट्रपति का अपमानPM Narendra Modi targets Sonia Gandhi: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू पर की गई एक टिप्पणी के लिए कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी की आलोचना की और कहा कि यह देश के जनजातीय समुदाय का अपमान है। मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि राष्ट्रपति ने संसद के दोनों सत्रों को संबोधित करते हुए ‘बेहतरीन’ भाषण दिया, लेकिन कांग्रेस का ‘शाही परिवार’ अपमान पर उतर आया है।

Budget से पहले Share Bazaar में बहार, Sensex 741 अंक उछला, Nifty भी 23500 के पार

Budget से पहले Share Bazaar में बहार, Sensex 741 अंक उछला, Nifty भी 23500 के पारShare Market Update : स्थानीय शेयर बाजार में तेजी का सिलसिला शुक्रवार को चौथे दिन भी जारी रहा और बीएसई सेंसेक्स 741 अंक उछला। कारोबार के दौरान एक समय यह 846.15 अंक तक चढ़ गया था, जबकि एनएसई निफ्टी 23,500 का स्तर पार कर गया। लार्सन एंड टुब्रो के तीसरी तिमाही के अनुकूल परिणाम और आर्थिक समीक्षा से वृद्धि तेज करने वाला बजट आने का अनुमान लगने से बाजार को समर्थन मिला।

5 फरवरी आएगी, आप-दा जाएगी, भाजपा आएगी : पुष्कर धामी

5 फरवरी आएगी, आप-दा जाएगी, भाजपा आएगी : पुष्कर धामीUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami: दिल्ली में विधानसभा क्षेत्र मोतीनगर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हरीश खुराना के पक्ष में आयोजित जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए उत्तराखंड के मुख्‍यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने कहा कि जनता से मिले असीम प्रेम, स्नेह व अभूतपूर्व जनसमर्थन से अभिभूत हूं। उन्होंने मतदाताओं से खुराना को जिताने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि 5 फरवरी को दिल्ली से आप-दा जाएगी और भाजपा आएगी।

भाजपा ने 2024 के लोस चुनाव में खर्च किए 1737.68 करोड़ रुपए

भाजपा ने 2024 के लोस चुनाव में खर्च किए 1737.68 करोड़ रुपएभारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) ने 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में 1,737.68 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए। भाजपा की ओर से निर्वाचन आयोग को प्रस्तुत व्यय रिपोर्ट में यह जानकारी दी गई है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कुल राशि में से 884.45 करोड़ रुपए सामान्य पार्टी प्रचार पर खर्च किए गए, जबकि 853.23 करोड़ रुपए उम्मीदवार संबंधी खर्चों के लिए आवंटित किए गए।

Gujarat : भीड़ ने की आदिवासी महिला की पिटाई, निर्वस्त्र कर गांव में घुमाया, 12 लोग गिरफ्तार

Gujarat : भीड़ ने की आदिवासी महिला की पिटाई, निर्वस्त्र कर गांव में घुमाया, 12 लोग गिरफ्तारDahod Gujarat Crime News : गुजरात के दाहोद जिले में विवाहेत्‍तर संबंधों के शक में 35 वर्षीय आदिवासी महिला की उसके ससुर ने अन्य लोगों के साथ मिलकर पिटाई की और उसे निर्वस्त्र कर घुमाया। घटना से जुड़ा वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद 12 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोपियों पर अपहरण, गलत तरीके से बंधक बनाने, महिला के सम्मान को ठेस पहुंचाने और हमला करने के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया है।

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदार

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदारस्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी ने भारतीय बाजार में दुनिया का पहला कोल्ड-सेंसिटिव कलर-चेंजिंग फोन रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5 जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 22999 रुपए है। कंपनी ने यहां कहा कि इसके साथ ही रियलमी बड्स वायरलेस 5 एएनसी भी लॉन्च किया गया है जिसकी कीमत 1599 रुपए है। रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5जी को डेनिश डिजाइन स्टूडियो वैल्यूर डिजाइनर्स के साथ मिलकर बनाया गया है।

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्स

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्सPoco launched X7 and S7 Pro smartphones : Poco ने भारतीय बाजार में एक्स 7 सीरीज के तहत अपना नया स्मार्टफोन एक्स 7 5जी और एक्स 7 प्रो 5जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है। इसकी कीमत क्रमशः 19999 रुपए और 24999 रुपए है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो पोको एक्स 7 में इस सेगमेंट का सबसे टिकाऊ 1.5के एमोलेड 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले दिया गया है।

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दाम

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दामiphone 16 price drop: नए साल में एपल ने iPhone 16की कीमतों में जबरदस्त कटौती की है। सितंबर में लॉन्च के वक्त इसकी कीमत काफी ज्यादा थी, लेकिन अब इसकी कीमत 5000 रुपए तक घटा दी गई है। आईफोन 16 प्रो के दाम में तो 13,000 रुपए की कमी आई है। इसके अलावा बैंक और एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी मिल रहे हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

महाकुंभ

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष 2025

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com