523 रन 38 छक्के, MI vs SRH का मैच दर्ज हो गया IPL के इतिहास में

- 523 Runs.

- 16, 18, 23 and 24 balls fifties.

- Highest team total in IPL.

- Highest team total in IPL while chasing.

- Most sixes in an IPL match.

- Most sixes in a T20 match.

- Most runs in a T20 match.



THE CRAZIEST IPL MATCH HAS JUST ENDED IN HYDERABAD...!!!! pic.twitter.com/3WQtEHCEVv