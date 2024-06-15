शनिवार, 15 जून 2024
  Nepal lost by 1 run, heart wrenching pain was visible among the fans, players also cried
Written By WD Sports Desk
शनिवार, 15 जून 2024 (17:27 IST)

नेपाल 1 रन से हारा, फैन्स के बीच झलका दिल चीर देने वाला दर्द, खिलाड़ी भी रोए

नेपाल 1 रन से हारा, फैन्स के बीच झलका दिल चीर देने वाला दर्द, खिलाड़ी भी रोए
Nepal vs South Africa Match Highlights : नेपाल की क्रिकेट टीम के प्रति नेपाली फैन्स का जो प्यार है जो जज्बा है, उसे बीट करना बेहद ही कठिन है, टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में नेपाल का नीदरलैंड्स के खिलाफ मैच देखने नेपाल से अमेरिका आए फैन्स से भरा स्टेडियम नीले समंदर की तरह लग रहा था और इतना ही नहीं राजधानी काठमांडू में लोग लाइव स्क्रीनिंग के लिए ऐसे इक्कठा हुए थे जैसे कोई मेला लगा हुआ हो, उनके चेहरे पर उत्साह और जुनून था, अपनी टीम को इतने बड़े विश्वस्तरीय मंच पर देखकर वे बड़ा गर्व महसूस करते हैं, उनकी टीम से भावनाएं जुड़ी है, इसका सबसे अच्छा उदाहरण था साउथ अफ्रीका और नेपाल के बीच दिल तोड़ देने वाला मैच जो नेपाल जीतते जीते रह गई।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)


सबसे बड़ा उलटफेर करने में नेपाल सिर्फ एक रन से चूक गई  और मैच हारने के बाद खिलाड़ी तो रोए ही लेकिन उनके साथ फैन्स की आँखें भी नम हुई, अपनी टीम को साउथ अफ्रीका जैसी बड़ी टीम को टक्कर देकर हराते हुए देखने वाला सुन्दर पल जो होता वे उसे कभी नहीं भूल पाते और यह नेपाल इतिहास के पन्नों पर लिखा जाता। यह तसवीरें दिल चीर देने वाली हैं।  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

ALSO READ: मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लें

क्या हुआ मैच में?
दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 7 विकेट पर 115 रन ही बना पाई। उसकी तरफ से रीजा हेंड्रिक्स  ने सर्वाधिक 43 रन बनाए। नेपाल की तरफ से कुशाल भुर्तेल ने 19 रन देकर चार और दीपेंद्र सिंह ऐरी ने 21 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए।

 
नेपाल को मैच की अंतिम गेंद पर जीत के लिए दो रन की जरूरत थी। अगर वह एक रन भी बना लेता तो मैच सुपर ओवर तक खिंच जाता लेकिन किशोर खिलाड़ी गुलशन झा तेजी से रन चुराने के प्रयास में रन आउट हो गए। इस तरह से नेपाल 7 विकेट पर 114 रन ही बना पाया।
 
 
इस मैच का आखिरी ओवर 
नेपाल की टीम को आखिरी ओवर में जीतने के लिए 8 रनों की जरूरत थी। तब नेपाल के लिए सोमपाल कामी और गुलशन झा बैटिंग कर रहे थे। अफ्रीका के लिए आखिरी ओवर में गेंदबाजी ओटनील बार्टमैन ने की। बार्टमैन की पहली और दूसरी गेंद पर बल्लेबाज एक भी रन नहीं बना पाए। लेकिन तीसरी गेंद पर गुलशन झा ने चौका लगा दिया। उसके बाद चौथी गेंद पर 2 रन आए। पांचवीं गेंद पर कोई रन नहीं बना। अब नेपाल को आखिरी गेंद पर दो रनों की जरूरत थी। तब आखिरी गेंद पर गुलशन ने अपर कट खेलने की कोशिश की, लेकिन गेंद सीधे विकेटकीपर क्विंटन डि कॉक (Quinton De Kock) के हाथों में चली गई।  मुकाबला ड्रॉ करने की कोशिश में गुलशन रन लेने के लिए दौड़ पड़े। लेकिन वे आउट हो गए। 
