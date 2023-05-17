बुधवार, 17 मई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2023
  3. आईपीएल 2023 न्यूज़
  4. Death bowler Mohsin Khan could have lost one of his hinds
Written By
Last Updated : बुधवार, 17 मई 2023 (13:21 IST)

अंतिम ओवर में 11 रन बचाने वाले मोहसिन खान को एक वक्त हाथ तक कटवाने की नौबत आ गई थी

Lucknow Super Giants लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स के तेज गेंदबाज मोहसिन खान ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग टी20 मैच में Mumbai Indians मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ टीम को यादगार जीत दिलाने के बाद अपनी बीमारी का जिक्र करते हुए बताया कि अगर वह चिकित्सकों के पास सही समय पर नहीं पहुंचते तो उनका हाथ भी काटना पड़ सकता था।

मुंबई को आखिरी ओवर में जीत के लिए 11 रन की जरूरत थी। क्रीज पर टिम डेविड और कैमरून ग्रीन जैसे आक्रामक बल्लेबाज थे लेकिन मोहसिन ने शानदार गेंदबाजी कर टीम को यादगार जीत दिलायी। इस जीत से लखनऊ की टीम प्लेऑफ में जगह पक्की करने के करीब पहुंची।इतने रन अमूमन आखिरी ओवर में बन जाते हैं लेकिन उन्होंने सिर्फ 5 रन दिए। यही कारण रहा कि फैंस ने उनकी खासी तारीफ की।


इस तेज गेंदबाज को पिछले साल कंधे की सर्जरी करानी पड़ी थी। उनके बायें कंधे में खून के थक्के जम गये थे। इस सर्जरी के कारण वह पूरे घरेलू सत्र और आईपीएल के शुरुआती मैच नहीं खेल पाए थे।

मोहसिन ने मैच के बाद संवाददाताओं से कहा, ‘‘ एक समय था जब मैंने क्रिकेट खेलने का भरोसा छोड़ दिया था क्योंकि मेरा हाथ उठता भी नहीं था। बहुत कोशिश करके हाथ किसी तरह उठाता था तो यह सीधा नहीं होता था।  ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘यह चिकित्सा संबंधी बीमारी थी। मैं उस समय को याद करके डर जाता हूं, क्योंकि डॉक्टरों ने कहा था कि अगर मैं सर्जरी में एक महीना और विलंब करता, तो मेरा हाथ भी काटना पड़ सकता था।’’

इस 24 साल के तेज गेंदबाज ने कहा, ‘‘मै चाहूंगा कि किसी भी क्रिकेटर को यह बीमारी ना हो। यह अजीब तरह की बीमारी थी। मेरी धमनियां पूरी तरह से बंद हो गयी थीं। इनमें खून के थक्के जम गये थे।  क्रिकेट संघ (उत्तर प्रदेश क्रिकेट संघ), राजीव शुक्ला सर, मेरी फ्रेंचाइजी (लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स) , मेरे परिवार ने इस मुश्किल समय में काफी समर्थन किया, सहयोग दिया। सर्जरी से पहले और उसके बाद मैंने बहुत ही कठिन समय देखा है लेकिन सब ने मेरा साथ दिया।’’

आखिरी ओवर की योजना के बारे में पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘जाहिर है कि इसका दबाव होता है। मैं मैदान में वही करने की कोशिश कर रहा था जो हम आमतौर पर अभ्यास के दौरान करते है। मैं 10 या 11 रन का बचाव करने के बारे में नहीं सोच रहा था। मै छह अच्छी गेंद डालने के बारे में सोच रहा था।’’
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
अब जंतर मंतर से प्रदर्शन को रामलीला मैदान ले जा सकते हैं पहलवान

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

अब जंतर मंतर से प्रदर्शन को रामलीला मैदान ले जा सकते हैं पहलवान

अब जंतर मंतर से प्रदर्शन को रामलीला मैदान ले जा सकते हैं पहलवानIndian Wrestling Federation भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ WFI (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे पहलवान अपने विरोध को ‘राष्ट्रीय स्तर’ पर ले जाने के लिये रामलीला मैदान का रुख करने पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

अंतिम ओवर में 11 रन बचाने वाले मोहसिन खान को एक वक्त हाथ तक कटवाने की नौबत आ गई थी

अंतिम ओवर में 11 रन बचाने वाले मोहसिन खान को एक वक्त हाथ तक कटवाने की नौबत आ गई थीLucknow Super Giants लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स के तेज गेंदबाज मोहसिन खान ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग टी20 मैच में Mumbai Indians मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ टीम को यादगार जीत दिलाने के बाद अपनी बीमारी का जिक्र करते हुए बताया कि अगर वह चिकित्सकों के पास सही समय पर नहीं पहुंचते तो उनका हाथ भी काटना पड़ सकता था।

5 रनों से मुबंई को हरा कर लखनऊ प्लेआफ की दौड़ में बरकरार

5 रनों से मुबंई को हरा कर लखनऊ प्लेआफ की दौड़ में बरकरारMIvsLSGकठिन पिच पर मार्कस स्टोइनिस (89 नाबाद) और कृणाल पांड्या (49 रिटायर्ड हर्ट) की उम्दा बल्लेबाजी के बाद गेंदबाजों की संयमपूर्ण प्रदर्शन की बदौलत लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स ने मंगलवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के राेमांचक मुकाबले में मुबंई इंडियंस को पांच रन से हरा कर खुद को प्लेआफ की दौड़ में बनाये रखा।

मार्कस स्टोइनिस की रनों की बारिश से धुले इकाना की पिच के दाग, 47 गेंदों में जड़े 82 रन

मार्कस स्टोइनिस की रनों की बारिश से धुले इकाना की पिच के दाग, 47 गेंदों में जड़े 82 रनMIvsLSG मार्कस स्टोइनिस (89 नाबाद) और कप्तान कृणाल पांड्या (49 रिटायर्ड हर्ट) के साथ 82 रन की साझीदारी की मदद से लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स (एलएसजी) ने मंगलवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के मुकाबले में मुबंई इंडियंस के खिलाफ तीन विकेट पर 177 रन बनाये।

स्टॉइनिस की आतिशी पारी ने लखनऊ ने मुंबई के खिलाफ बनाए 3 विकेटों पर 177 रन

स्टॉइनिस की आतिशी पारी ने लखनऊ ने मुंबई के खिलाफ बनाए 3 विकेटों पर 177 रनमुंबई इंडियन्स के खिलाफ लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्टॉइनिस की धुआंधार पारी ने ऐसा लगने ही नहीं दिया कि यह इकाना स्टेडियम कि पिच है जहां पर छक्का तो दूर चौका मारना भी मुश्किल जान पड़ता है। लखनऊ की ओर से पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए स्टॉइनिस ने 47 गेंदो में नाबाद 89 रन बनाकर टीम को एक बेहतरीन स्कोर दिया। हालांकि अब देखना यह है कि बल्लेबाजी के लिए मुश्किल मानी जा रही इस पिच पर मुंबई के लिए मुश्किल आती है या फिर पिच की आलोचना के बाद कुछ बदलाव किए गए हैं और मुंबई के लिए भी पिच ऐसी ही रहनी है।

भाजपा नेता का दावा, सिद्धारमैया ने किया था कुमारस्वामी सरकार को गिराने का वादा

भाजपा नेता का दावा, सिद्धारमैया ने किया था कुमारस्वामी सरकार को गिराने का वादाBJP leader K Sudhakar on Siddarmaiah : कर्नाटक की निवर्तमान भाजपा सरकार में मंत्री के. सुधाकर ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया से सवाल किया कि क्या 2019 में गठबंधन सरकार के राज्य की सत्ता में रहने के दौरान कांग्रेस विधायकों के पार्टी छोड़ने के कदम में उनकी कोई ‘गुप्त या स्पष्ट’ भूमिका नहीं थी। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, सिद्धारमैया कर्नाटक के अगले मुख्यमंत्री होंगे।

सिद्धारमैया होंगे कर्नाटक के CM, डिप्टी सीएम होंगे शिवकुमार!

सिद्धारमैया होंगे कर्नाटक के CM, डिप्टी सीएम होंगे शिवकुमार!कर्नाटक (Karnataka) के दो बार उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं एक बार मुख्‍यमंत्री रह चुके सिद्धारमैया (Siddaramaiah) एक बार फिर कर्नाटक के मुख्‍यमंत्री बनने जा रहे हैं। हालांकि उनके नाम की आधिकारिक घोषणा अभी नहीं हुई है, लेकिन कहा जा रहा है कि उनके नाम पर हाईकमान ने मुहर लगा दी है और शाम तक उनके नाम की आधिकारिक घोषणा कर दी जाएगी।

पेशी पर आए 2 कैदियों पर कोर्ट में चली गोलियां, दारोगा समेत 6 पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

पेशी पर आए 2 कैदियों पर कोर्ट में चली गोलियां, दारोगा समेत 6 पुलिसकर्मी निलंबितUttar Pradesh news : उत्तरप्रदेश में जौनपुर जिले के दीवानी कचहरी परिसर में पुलिस हिरासत में पेशी पर लाए गए दो हत्यारोपी बंदियों की गोली मारकर हत्या करने की कोशिश की गई। इस मामले में एक दारोगा समेत 6 पुलिसकर्मियों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

मुंबई के लोगों को मोबाइल पर मिलेगा मानसून अपडेट

मुंबई के लोगों को मोबाइल पर मिलेगा मानसून अपडेटMumbai news : देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई के निवासियों को मानसून (mansoon) के दौरान मौसम से जुड़ी अद्यतन जानकारी (weather update) उनके मोबाइल फोन पर मिलेगी। जिला आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग ने मौसम की जानकारी देने के वास्ते एक नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित किया है और उसके पास ऐसी प्रणाली है जिसके जरिए मौसम से जुड़ी जानकारी उसी समय दी जा सकती है।

सौरव गांगुली को मिलेगी Z सिक्योरिटी, 8 से 10 पुलिसकर्मी सुरक्षा में तैनात

सौरव गांगुली को मिलेगी Z सिक्योरिटी, 8 से 10 पुलिसकर्मी सुरक्षा में तैनातZ security to Sourav ganguly : पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान एवं भारतीय क्रिकेट नियंत्रण बोर्ड (BCCI) के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली की सुरक्षा बढ़ाकर ‘जेड’ श्रेणी में करने का फैसला किया है। नई सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के अनुसार अब 8 से 10 पुलिसकर्मी पूर्व क्रिकेटर की सुरक्षा में रहेंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

IPL 2023

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com