मंगलवार, 16 मई 2023
IPL Show में मुनव्वर फारूकी को मेहमान के तौर पर बुलाया तो ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ #BoycottStarSports

12 मई को अपने Pre-Match Show में, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने विवादित कॉमेडियन Munawar Faruqui को आमंत्रित किया जिसकी वजह से कई लोग सोशल मीडिया पर 'Boycott Star Sports' ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। दरअसल, मुनव्वर फारुकी वही कॉमेडियन हैं जिसे हिन्दू देवी- देवताओं के अपमान के आरोप में जनवरी 2021 में गिरफ्तार किया गया था और मध्य प्रदेश की इंदौर जेल में रखा गया था।

स्टार स्पोर्ट्स हमेशा अपने दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने के लिए प्रयास करता दिखाई देता है और जब IPL का मैच लाइव नहीं चल रहा होता उस वक़्त भी स्टार स्पोर्ट्स अपने दर्शको को जोड़ा रखने के लिए आईपीएल के दौरान प्रसिद्ध विशेषज्ञों और मशहूर हस्तियों को अपने शो में आमंत्रित करते हैं लेकिन इस बार ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि उनका आईपीएल के दौरान कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारुकी को आमंत्रित करना उन पर भारी पड़ रहा है।

12 मई को स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने मुनव्वर को Mumbai Indians और Gujrat Titans के मैच की कवरेज के दौरान बुलाया था जिसकी वजह से कई लोग स्टार स्पोर्ट्स पर ऐसे विवादित कॉमेडियन को अपने शो पर बुलाने के लिए गुस्सा कर "बायकाट स्टार स्पोर्ट्स" ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं, जिसने हिन्दू देवी- देवताओं का अपमान कर कई लोगों के दिलों पर ठेस पहुंचाई थी।

मुनव्वर का जन्म 28 जनवरी, 1992 को गुजरात के जूनागढ़ में हुआ था। साल 2002 में हुए गुजरात दंगों की वजह से उनकी फैमिली मुंबई शिफ्ट हो गई थी। परिवार की आर्थिक हालत ठीक नहीं होने की वजह से कॉमेडियन को बेहद कम उम्र में ही काम करना शुरू करना पड़ा। 17 साल की उम्र में उन्होंने स्कूल के साथ-साथ बर्तन की दुकान पर काम भी किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने ग्राफिक डिजाइनर के तौर पर काम किया।
 
ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर स्टैंडअप कॉमेडी कर मुनव्वर ने नाम कमाना शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि उनका नाम तब सुर्खियों में आया था जब हिंदू देवी-देवताओं पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने पर इंदौर पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया था।कंगना रनौट के शो ‘लॉक अप’ में एंट्री के बाद मुनव्वर ने अपनी जिंदगी के कई राज खोले। अंजलि अरोड़ा संग केमिस्ट्री के बीच मुनव्वर ने बताया कि वो पहले से ही शादीशुदा हैं और उनका एक बच्चा भी है।स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारूकी पहले सीजन के विनर हैं। मुनव्वर ने शो की चमचमाती ट्रॉफी और 20 लाख रुपए की प्राइज मनी के साथ इटली की ट्रिप अपने नाम की है।
