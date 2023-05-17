टूटे हाथ लेकर नाची चियरलीडर तो फैंस ने बोला शर्म कर ले बुमराह

One cheerleader arm is fractured but BCCI and IPL authorities want her to cheer for SRH.



Such a shame. #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Q55kAX6fpq — Rowan (@JustLikeGon) May 15, 2023

This is in some ways soo traumatic. Lot of respect to her and other cheerleaders aswell. This idiotic tradition should be removed from sports worldwide. @BCCI @IPL please look into this#GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/a7QoGVL9F5

This is called hard work, dedication . Salute to this cheerleader for working on her job with broken hand. She is an inspiration #GTvsSRH #SRHvsGT pic.twitter.com/IerPrVHhId

— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) May 15, 2023

15 मई को Gujrat Titans का सामना Sunrisers Hyderabad से हुआ था जहां गुजरात, हैदराबाद को हरा कर इस IPL में क्वालीफाई करने वाली पहली टीम बनी। यह मैच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला गया था। अपने होम ग्राउंड में यह गुजरात टाइटंस का आखरी मैच था। इस मैच में Sunrisers Hyderabad मैच जीत कर अपने फेन्स को खुश तो कर नहीं पाई लेकिन यहाँ एक और ऐसा कारनामा दिखा जिसने उनके फेन्स को और निराश कर दिया।दरअसल, मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस की पारी के दूसरे ओवर के दौरान कैमरा Sunrisers Hyderabad की Cheerleader की तरफ घुमा जहां वह हाथ में चोट के बावजूद डांस करती हुई नजर आई। इस दृश्य को देख दर्शक Sunrisers Hyderabad और IPL Organisers से बेहद नाराज़ दिखे।कुछ फेन्स ने तो यह तक कहा कि टीम का प्रदर्शन को इस आईपीएल के दौरान घटिया रहा ही है लेकिन लगता है अब उनका दिमाग भी काम करना बन कर चूका है। उनकी Cheerleader मैच के दौरान हाथ में सपोर्ट पहनकर डांस कर रही थी जिसे देख दर्शक ने सोशल मीडिया पर फ्रैंचाइज़ी और आईपीएल आयोजकों के प्रति काफी गुस्सा दिखाया और इसे लेकर कुछ मिम्स भी बने।एक ने तो यह तक लिखा कि बुमराह अब तो शर्म कर ले।इस मैच में सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया था। गुजरात टाइटंस ने उन्हें अपने 9 विकेट खोकर 188 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया था लेकिन हैदराबाद को इसका पीछा करने में सफलता नहीं मिली और वे इस आईपीएल से बाहर होने वाली पहली टीम बन गई।गुजरात टाइटंस (GT) अपना अगला मैच रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) के साथ 21 मई को बेंगलुरु में खेलेगी।