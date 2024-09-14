शनिवार, 14 सितम्बर 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 14 सितम्बर 2024 (11:21 IST)

मंकीपॉक्स की पहली वैक्सीन को WHO ने दी मंजूरी

Monkey Pox
Monkey pox vaccine : विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) ने मंकीपॉक्स की पहली वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे दी। बवेरियन नार्डिक कंपनी की इस वैक्सीन को यूनिसेफ जैसे अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठन खरीद सकेंगे।
 
यह वैक्सीन 18 साल से ऊपर के लोगों को लगाई जा सकेगी। इसका इस्तेमाल 18 वर्ष से ऊपर के लोगों के लिए किया जा सकेगा। अफ्रीका सहित कई देशों में सबसे पहले शुरू होगा वैक्सीनेशन हो जाएगा। 
 
डब्ल्यूएचओ के महानिदेशक टेड्रोस अघानम घेब्रेयेसस ने कहा, एमपॉक्स रोधी वैक्सीन की पहली प्री क्वालिफिकेशन इस बीमारी के खिलाफ लड़ाई में महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।
 
कैसे फैलता है एमपॉक्स : एमपॉक्स एक वायरल संक्रमण है जो संक्रमित वस्तुएं, निकट संपर्क, और शरीर के तरल पदार्थों से फैल सकता है। यह शरीर में 3 से 4 हफ्तों तक रहता है और मरीज समर्थनात्मक उपायों के माध्यम से ठीक हो जाता है। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि दुनियाभर में एमपॉक्स के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। यह खतरनाक वायरस अब तक 500 लोगों की जान ले चुका है। तेजी से बिगड़ रहे हालात को नियंत्रित करने के लिए यूनिसेफ ने मंकीपॉक्‍स रोधी वैक्‍सीन के लिए इमरजेंसी टेंडर निकाले हैं। भारत में भी मंकीपॉक्‍स वायरस से निपटने के लिए तैयारियां की हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
