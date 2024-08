Is it a Khakra? Is it a Fafda? No! It's the road from Vadodara to Statue of Unity, Gujarat! pic.twitter.com/jBrTDYb6dd

Another flyover at Sohana-Gurugram road connecting towards Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has started churning.



-This was inaguarted by NHAI in mid of 2022.



He claims,BJP will make a singapore type city here...pic.twitter.com/Yi62Aa7hjo