24 सालों बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने पाकिस्तान को वनडे विश्वकप हराया, 1 विकेट से जीता मैच

South Africa overcome Pakistan by the barest of margins to take an absolute #CWC23 cliffhanger in Chennai #PAKvSA : https://t.co/pnYCNcuisM pic.twitter.com/Lazz5NlyWz

Celebration at the Chepauk Stadium after South Africa win.



What a match... Keshav Maharaj has done it for South Africa #Pakistan #PAKvsSA #SAvsPAK #BabarAzam #BabarAzam