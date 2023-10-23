सोमवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2023
पाकिस्तान ने अफगानिस्तान को दिया 283 रनों का टारगेट, Debutant Noor Ahmad ने लिए 3 बड़े विकेट

पाकिस्तान ने अफगानिस्तान को दिया 283 रनों का टारगेट, Debutant Noor Ahmad ने लिए 3 बड़े विकेट - Pakistan gave target of 283 runs to Afghanistan, Debutant Noor Ahmad took 3 big wickets including babar azam
ODI World Cup PAKvsAFG : वनडे विश्व कप का 22वां मैच पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के बीच चेन्नई के एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai) में खेला जा रहा है। इस मैच में पाकिस्तान टीम के कप्तान Babar Azam ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी और अफगानिस्तान टीम को 283 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया।  इस मैच में Noor Ahmad जो अपना पहला विश्व कप मैच खेल रहे हैं,  ने 3 विकेट, नवीन उल हक ने 2 और अजमतुल्लाह उमरजई (Azmatullah Omarzai) और मोहम्मद नबी (Mohammad Nabi) ने 1-1 विकेट चटकाए।
पाकिस्तान की ओर से अब्दुल्ला शफीक (Abdullah Shafique) ने 75 गेंदों में 58 रन, बाबर आजम ने 92 गेंदों में 74 रन और शादाब खान (Shadab Khan) और इफ्तिखार अहमद (Iftikhar Ahmed) दोनों ने क्रमशः 40-40 रन बनाए।
नूर अहमद ने खेल के तीन बड़े विकेट अब्दुल्ला शफीक, बाबर आजम और मोहम्मद रिजवान लिए
वर्ल्ड कप प्वाइंट्स टेबल (ODI World Cup Points Table)  की बात करें तो पाकिस्तान की टीम अभी 4 मैचों में 2 जीत के साथ 5वें नंबर पर है और अफगानिस्तान 4 मैचों में 1 जीत के साथ 10वें नंबर पर है। World Cup 2023 Semi Final के करीब पहुंचने के लिए पाकिस्तान के लिए यह मैच जीतना जरूरी है, यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि वह 282 के स्कोर का बचाव कैसे करेगा। 
 
