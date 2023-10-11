बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2023
बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2023 (14:14 IST)

हैदराबाद में लगे पाकिस्तान की जीत के नारे, समर्थन देख कई लोग खुश तो कई हैरान

हैदराबाद में लगे पाकिस्तान की जीत के नारे, समर्थन देख कई लोग खुश तो कई हैरान - hyderabad fans chanted 'jeetega bhai jeetega pakistan jeetega' in PAKvsSL match, leaves social media in shock
Hyderabad Fans Chanted for Pakistan win in PAKvsSL : इन दिनों दस टीमों के बीच भारत में ही ODI World Cup खेला जा रहा है और स्वागत से लेकर नारों तक पाकिस्तान टीम को भारतियों का समर्थन भरपूर मिलता दिखाई दे रहा है। पाकिस्तानी टीम जब वर्ल्ड कप के हैदराबाद लैंड हुई थी तब हैदराबाद में Cricket Fans ने उनका भव्य स्वागत किया था।
उसके बाद वे जिस होटल में गए वहां भी उनका स्वागत शॉल और इत्र से किया था। पाकिस्तानी खिलाडियों को हैदराबाद की मशहूर बिरयानी (Hyderabadi Biryani) भी भरपूर खाने को मिल रही है। उनका दूसरा मैच श्रीलंका के खिलाफ हैदराबाद के राजीव गाँधी स्टेडियम में था जहां उन्होंने श्रीलंका के दिए 345 स्कोर के टारगेट का पीछा कर जीत हांसिल की। यह ODI World Cup के इतिहास में पाकिस्तान के लिए सबसे बड़ा पीछा करते समय जीत थी।

इस पारी में पाकिस्तान के ओपनर Abdullah Shafique ने 103 गेंदों में 113 रनों की पारी खेली लेकिन सबसे अहम् भूमिका निभाई विकेटकीपर Muhammad Rizwan ने जो 121 गेंदों में 131 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। मैच के दौरान देखा गया कि पाकिस्तानी टीम को हैदराबाद के लोगों का भरपूर समर्थन मिला।

उनकी जीत के लिए "‘Jeetega bhai Jeetega, Pakistan jeetega’ नारे भी लगाए लगाए, हैदराबाद से पाकिस्तानी टीम के लिए यह सपोर्ट देख काफी पाकिस्तानी लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें भारतीय क्रिकेट मैदान पर सपोर्ट करने के लिए धन्यवाद कहा, कई Indian Fans को भी अपने देश में पडोसी देश की मेहमान नवाज़ी देश गर्व महसूरु हुआ लेकिन कई लोगों को भारतीय फेन्स का पाकिस्तान का इस तरह से समर्थन करना रास नहीं आया। 

हैदराबाद के ग्राउंड्स स्टाफ संग खिंचाई फोटो, जर्सी की भेंट 
मैच के हीरो Muhammad Rizwan और कप्तान Babar Azam को यह समर्थन देख बेहद ख़ुशी हुई, जिस तरह का प्यार उन्हें हैदरबाद के लोगों से मिला, उन्होंने उसकी तारीफ़ की और मैच के बाद बाबर आजम और उनकी पूरी टीम ने हैदराबाद क्रिकेट स्टेडियम को ग्राउंड्स स्टाफ को अपनी टीम की जर्सी भेंट की और उनके साथ फोटो खिंचाई। 

