सिंधू से लेकर श्रीकांत तक, बैडमिंटन में मिली जीत ही जीत

#Badminton Update Round of 16: Women's Singles @Pvsindhu1 wins 21-10, 21-9bagainst Kobugabe (Uganda) and marches into to Quarterfinals All the best Champ

#Badminton Update



Round of 16: Men's Singles



Srikanth won against Abheywickrama (Srilanka) 21-9, 21-12. With this, he has entered the Quarterfinals



Well done Champ!