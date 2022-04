द कश्मीर फाइल्स में इस एक्टर के डेथ सीन की शूटिंग के दौरान रो पड़े थे विवेक अग्निहोत्री, जबकि माता-पिता की मृत्यु पर नहीं निकले थे आंसू

When my mother died in 2004, I didn’t cry. When my father died in 2008, I didn’t cry.

But when I shot this death scene with @AnupamPKher I couldn’t stop. No son could. Such is the intensity of pain of our Kashmiri Hindu parents.



Pl watch #TheKashmirFiles only for this scene. pic.twitter.com/nEA8lYeUwI