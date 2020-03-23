सोमवार, 23 मार्च 2020
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

Coronavirus के शिकार टॉम हैंक्स ने किया खुलासा, बताया अब कैसी है उनकी हालत

Last Updated: सोमवार, 23 मार्च 2020 (18:13 IST)
कोरोना वायरस के शिकार मशहूर हॉलीवुड एक्टर टॉम हैंक्स और उनकी पत्नी रीटा कई दिनों से ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अपना इलाज करा रहे हैं। हैंक्स ने ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर अपनी सेहत के बारे में जानकारी दी है।

टॉम हैंक्स ने लिखा- ‘हैलो दोस्तों...कोरोना वयरस के लक्षण के दो हफ्ते बाद अब हम बेहतर महसूस कर रहे हैं। एक जगह पर रहना कुछ इस तरह काम करता है- न आप इसे किसी को देते हैं, ना आपको किसी से यह मिलता है। एक दूसरे का ख्याल रखें और मदद करें’। साथ में हैंक्स ने लोगों से अपील की है कि वो लॉक डाउन का सम्मान करें।




इससे पहले टॉम हैंक्स की पत्नी रीटा ने रविवार को अपना एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया था, जिसमें वह अमेरिकन हिप हॉप ट्रायो नॉटी बाय नेचर के गाने हिप हिप हुर्रे के साथ रैप करती नजर आईं।














See it to believe it

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on



बता दें, 12 मार्च को टॉम हैंक्स ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर इस बात की जानकारी दी थी को वह और उनकी पत्नी कोरोना वायरस के शिकार हो गए हैं।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :