यूजर्स के निशाने पर अक्षय कुमार, इस वजह से 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' को बायकॉट करने की उठी मांग, ट्रेंड हुआ #ShameOnUAkshayKumar

If You Are With Me Then ReTweet Maximum RT #ShameOnUAkshayKumar #ShameOnUAkshayKumar Start Now Follow @bhaiyaji_kahin pic.twitter.com/ftSMBNpaiC

This is not the first time that the so-called nationalist @akshaykumar has insulted Hinduism .... He has mocked Hindutva in the films Bhool Bhulaiya and Kambakkht Ishq too...@TheDeepak2020In@PrayagrajWale#ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/dwK8Osj5QG