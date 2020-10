BIGGG NEWS... #RanveerSingh and director #RohitShetty team up once again... Film titled #Cirkus ... #Rohit 's take on #TheComedyOfErrors ... Costars #PoojaHegde , #JacquelineFernandez and #VarunSharma ... Produced-directed by #RohitShetty ... Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Ent present. pic.twitter.com/EodlosSard

- BHUSHAN KUMAR COLLABORATE... #Cirkus marks the first collaboration of #RohitShetty and #BhushanKumar... Stars #RanveerSingh in his first double role... Will be shot in #Mumbai, #Ooty and #Goa... TSeries and Reliance Entertainment presentation. pic.twitter.com/mThhPD8pPc