शनिवार, 2 सितम्बर 2023
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 2 सितम्बर 2023 (10:53 IST)

FTII के नए प्रेसिडेंट बने आर माधवन, बोले- ऊम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने की कोशिश करूंगा

R Madhavan is new FTII President: बॉलीवुड एक्टर आर माधवन ने हाल ही में फिल्म 'रॉकेट्री : द नंबी इफेक्ट' के लिए राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार जीता है। वहीं अब आर माधवन फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (FTII) के प्रेसिडेंट बन गए हैं। आर माधवन से पहले निर्देशक शेखर कपूर एफटीआईआई के प्रेसिडेंट थे।
सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने आर माधवन को बधाई देते हुए एक ट्वीट किया है। अनुराग ठाकुर ने लिखा, FTII के प्रेसिडेंट नॉमिनेट होने और गवर्निंग काउंसिल के चेयरमैन बनने पर आर माधवन को बधाई। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि आपका अथाह अनुभव और मजबूत एथिक्स इस इंस्टिट्यूट को और समृद्ध करेंगे। इसे और अधिक ऊचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे।
 
आर माधवन ने इसपर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, इस सम्मान और शुभकामनाओं के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया। मैं आपकी उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने की पुरजोर कोशिश करूंगा।
 
आर माधवन के वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो वह जल्द ही फिल्म 'टेस्ट' में नजर आने वाले हैं। क्रिकेट पर आधारित इस फिल्म का निर्देशन शशिकांत कर रहे हैं। 
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
