शुक्रवार, 17 सितम्बर 2021
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को जन्मदिन पर बॉलीवुड से मिली ढेरों शुभकामनाएं

पुनः संशोधित शुक्रवार, 17 सितम्बर 2021 (13:01 IST)
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 17 सितंबर को अपना 71वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। इस खास मौके पर उन्हें आम से लेकर खास तक बधाई दे रहा हैं। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी मोदी को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जन्मदिन की बधाई दे रहे हैं। वहीं पीएम मोदी ने भी सभी की शुभकामनाओं के लिए उन्हें धन्यवाद भी दिया है।

करण जौहर ने पीएम मोदी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए लिखा, जन्मदिन मुबारक हो आदरणीय पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी जी। फिल्मों के प्रति प्रेम और हमारे सिनेमा के वैश्विक प्रभाव पर आपके साथ चर्चा करना मेरा सौभाग्य रहा है। आपकी कृपा, गर्मजोशी और समझ ने हमेशा एक मार्गदर्शक के रूप में काम किया है। आपको स्वास्थ्य और खुशी की कामना।
एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर पीएम मोदी को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है।

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने लिखा, भारत की संस्कृति और इंडिया की टेक्नोलॉजी के संगम से हिंदुस्तान को विश्व गुरु बनाने वाले युगपुरुष माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर आपको लंबी आयु दे और हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे। जय हिंद।

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ नरेंद्र मोदी जी। आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है।
हेमा मालिनी ने लिखा, यह हमारे माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का जन्मदिन है, जिन्होंने कठिन महामारी के समय में भी दृढ़ विश्वास के साथ देश का नेतृत्व किया है। ईश्वर उन्हें राष्ट्र के कल्याण के लिए अपने निस्वार्थ अच्छे कार्य को जारी रखने की शक्ति और ऊर्जा प्रदान करें। आइए हम सब उनके लिए प्रार्थना करें।







